Updated: 17-Year-Old Cass Co. Boy Dies in Alcohol-Related Crash
A 17-year-old boy died after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover accident in Cass County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sunday, September 18th, Ronald James Day was traveling westbound on Highway 200 east of Remer. While driving, Day reportedly straightened out in a slight curve and went off the road to the right. His 2003 Buick Century struck the approaching road and went airborne. The vehicle then landed sideways and rolled. Day was reported as not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Active Shooting Hoax Reported to Bemidji High School
Bemidji High School received a false active shooting call earlier today. According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools, at approximately 2 p.m., the high school was put into “Secure Mode” due to an anonymous phone call indicating an active shooter was at the school. The building was deemed to be safe and secure by local law enforcement after they responded to the call. The press release states that the call was reported to be a hoax.
Fatal rollover crash near Walker
WALKER, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal rollover crash was reported on Highway 200 near Walker, Minn., around 1 a.m. this morning. A 17-year-old male from Remer, Minn., was traveling westbound around a slight curve when the driver ended up going off the roadway to the right. The car struck the road approach, going airborne, landing sideways and rolling.
One More Civil War Soldier Relieved of Duty in Cass County
For the past year, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War have worked to relieve soldiers from their posts more than a century after the ceasefire. This past Saturday, the tradition continued in Walker by memorializing the final Civil War soldier from Cass County. More than 150 years...
Farm Fire South of Park Rapids Results in Total Loss
A barn fire in Straight River Township south of Park Rapids resulted in the total loss of the building and its contents. According to the press release, on September 16th at approximately 8:15 a.m., a fire at Carter’s Red Wagon Farm started. When deputies arrived on the scene after receiving the report, they found a barn, a storage shed and straw shed fully engulfed in flames. Park Rapids firefighters reportedly took hours trying to extinguish the fire, but a large pile of hay continued to burn.
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
One person is arrested in large drug bust
(Walker, MN) -- Authorities in north central Minnesota say they intercepted a large amount of methamphetamine that was bound for the Leech Lake Reservation area. Cass and Crow Wing County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car Saturday and found more than a pound of meth and 65-hundred dollars cash. Officers say a 42-year-old woman from Walker was arrested during the investigation and booked in the Cass County jail pending drug charges.
List of issues revealed in inspection report for Clearwater Co. Jail
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A recently released 21-page inspection report from the Minnesota Department of Corrections revealed a long list of issues at the Clearwater County Jail in Bagley. Issues noted by the inspector include staffing shortages and maintenance concerns within the facility. The report, which was...
Wanted Felon From Cass County Arrested in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it arrested a northern Minnesota man wanted on 20 felony level charges. September 6th, the task force was contacted by investigators with the Paul Bunyan and Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force that 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young of Cass County was in St. Cloud. He was wanted on charges such as weapons and drug violations.
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
MN woman facing drug-related charges after traffic stop
CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Walker, Minnesota woman is facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Crow Wing County Saturday. Cass County, Minnesota deputies say they pulled over 42-year-old Candice Jackson in connection to an investigation into the use, sales and trafficking of illegal substances. Deputies...
Bemidji Family Looking for Kidney Donor to Save Their Mother
A local Bemidji family is currently looking for a kidney donor to save their mother. As of Tuesday, a suitable Type O donor has not been found for Tammy Collins, leading her family to take to the streets of downtown Bemidji with signs to raise awareness. According to the family,...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Brainerd High School football player injured during game is improving
The family of a Brainerd High School football captain who suffered a serious head injury during a game earlier this month says he is improving and has been moved out of intensive care. Conner Erickson collapsed on the sidelines during a Sept. 9 game in Moorhead. He was taken to...
Post-Race Concert at Brainerd International Raceway Prompts Noise Complaints
Some Crow Wing County residents have raised complaints about noise levels from recent events at the Brainerd International Raceway. BIR is a go-to destination for many events in the area, and the last event at the track was MAP Proving Grounds, where a post-race concert was held. The concert started in the late hours of the night and went into the early hours of the next day, leaving some residents living as far as two miles away from the track disturbed by the noise.
