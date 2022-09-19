ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Daily Mail

Dane Jackson has 'full movement in his limbs' after suffering sickening neck injury in Titans game - with Buffalo Bills 'sending prayers to him' and waiting for updates from hospital scans

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson's head and neck bent back in a scary collision with a teammate, but the team soon reported he had full movement in his limbs. Following the worrying collision, an ambulance promptly arrived on the field before he was driven away to Ernie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear

Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
Yardbarker

Bills Re-Sign WR Tanner Gentry To Practice Squad

Gentry, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Bears cut him loose coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.
NFL

