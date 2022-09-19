Read full article on original website
Dane Jackson has 'full movement in his limbs' after suffering sickening neck injury in Titans game - with Buffalo Bills 'sending prayers to him' and waiting for updates from hospital scans
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson's head and neck bent back in a scary collision with a teammate, but the team soon reported he had full movement in his limbs. Following the worrying collision, an ambulance promptly arrived on the field before he was driven away to Ernie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
Bills OL Bobby Hart slapped with 1-game suspension for punching Titans coach
It was an action-packed contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans as the two teams faced off on the field for their Week 2 matchup. The Bills flexed their collective muscle all over the Titans (and the rest of the league), as Josh Allen and Co. emerged with another highly impressive victory in the new season.
Buffalo Bills Vet Lineman Suspended For Punch That Hit Titans Coach
Bobby Hart was issued a one-game suspension on Tuesday for his involvement in a fight following the Bills’ blowout win win over the Titans.
'Bills Mafia' reacts to Buffalo's dominating win on 'Monday Night Football' over Titans
Following the Buffalo Bills’ trouncing of the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football” in Orchard Park, members of “Bills Mafia” were enthralled with the team’s performance. Read more here:
NFL Fans Blast the Tennessee Titans After ‘Embarrassing’ Loss to Buffalo Bills
Tonight was not a great night to be a Tennessee Titans fan. A 41-7 loss left the Titan fanbase reeling, calling the loss “embarrassing.” Just last season, the team looked like they were building up an NFL offense to compliment superstar Derrick Henry. Tonight, a whole stable of Henry’s couldn’t have helped that offense.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson leaves game in ambulance after suffering neck injury
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson had gotten off to a great start in his third season with the team, picking
Bills star Von Miller begins Josh Allen MVP campaign with epic t-shirt on MNF
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among the early-season NFL MVP favorites, and his teammates are going all out with their support. Star linebacker Von Miller was rocking an epic t-shirt campaigning for Allen to win the MVP in 2022 ahead of the Monday Night Football clash with the Tennessee Titans.
Buffalo Bills dominate Tennessee Titans 41-7, but cornerback Dane Jackson hospitalized after scary-looking injury
The Buffalo Bills continued their electric start to the new season on Monday night -- beating the Tennessee Titans 41-7 -- but the evening was marred by a scary-looking injury to one of their defenders.
Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear
Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
4 takeaways after Bills’ Week 2 win vs. Titans on MNF
The Buffalo Bills easily defeated the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, adding to their fiery start to the 2022 NFL season. A 41-7 victory in Week 2 won’t get them to the Super Bowl just yet, but the Bills have certainly done everything expected of them so far. The...
'We Got Our Ass Kicked': Buffalo Bills Dominate Titans In Blowout
Buffalo's defense forced three turnovers and held Tennessee to under 200 total yards.
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills inactives for Week 2
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their inactives ahead of the Week 2 “Monday Night Football” contest at Highmark Stadium, which is set for kickoff at 6:15 p.m. CDT. The Titans ruled out three players ahead of Monday night, including running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Kristian...
