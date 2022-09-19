Effective: 2022-09-22 10:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. Target Area: Glades The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Fisheating Creek near Palmdale affecting Glades County. For the Lake Okeechobee/Fisheating Creek...including Palmdale Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Fisheating Creek near Palmdale. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Fisheating Creek is at Flood Stage. Access road to campground and the bath house are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 21 the stage was 6.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.0 feet today, September 22. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.4 feet on 10/03/1951. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GLADES COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO