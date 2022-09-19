ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Scouts and Thrive Causemetics team up to support LiveSafe Resources

Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HHJOY_0i1peawM00
Several Scouts from Marietta’s Troop 444 prepared makeup and skincare kits for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse who receive services from LiveSafe Resources. Top row, from left, Assistant Scoutmaster Jaclyn Chisamore, Grace Chisamore, Nathalie Ruth, Catherine Timko, Eden Herring, and Assistant Scoutmaster Meaghan Timko; Bottom row, from left, Ella Timko, Ella Walker, Adriana Horn, Briana Nelson, Elizabeth Grace Vollrath and Eva Huang. Special

LiveSafe Resources welcomed Scouts and leaders from Troop 444 to their offices recently for a service project.

The Scouts were able to stuff more than 240 makeup and skincare kits for clients served by the agency. Thanks to a donation from California-based Thrive Causemetics as part of their “Bigger Than Beauty” partnership program, the Scouts had ample supplies to use in preparing the kits.

“We so appreciate the Scouts from Troop 444 helping us prepare these kits for our clients,” said LiveSafe Resources Executive Director Tracey Atwater. “These young ladies came in on a school night, got to work right away, and filled over 200 kits in just over an hour. They were an outstanding help to our staff, and we loved having them visit.”

The kits will allow clients of LiveSafe Resources to receive a beautiful, healing gift to pamper themselves a bit during a difficult time in their lives.

Based in Marietta, LiveSafe Resources is dedicated to building a community free from domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse.

For more information, visit www.livesaferesources.org . To reach the 24-hour crisis line, call 770-427-3390.

Black Enterprise

Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course

Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Carroll County family offers $5000 to help find missing teen

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Lanterns floated into the night sky over Carroll County Sunday night as the search for 17-year-old Kaylee Jones is now in its third month. Daniel Jones, her father, says the reward for information on the whereabouts of his daughter is $5000. "My daughter means everything. Our...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Residents persist in call for Civil War shop shutdown

From the outside of Wildman's Civil War Surplus, to the content found within its store walls, some residents call it blatant racism that must stop. A group of Kennesaw residents spoke out against Wildman's Civil War Surplus at a Monday night city council meeting.
KENNESAW, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

U.S. Postal Service seeking to fill positions in Henry County

Residents looking to start a new career with their local post office now have an opportunity to learn more about what the Postal Service can offer them as shortages within the national agency continue to increase. The Postal Service is looking to fill entry-level positions in the Hampton and McDonough...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
ATLANTA, GA
