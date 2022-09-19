Local Scouts and Thrive Causemetics team up to support LiveSafe Resources

Several Scouts from Marietta’s Troop 444 prepared makeup and skincare kits for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse who receive services from LiveSafe Resources. Top row, from left, Assistant Scoutmaster Jaclyn Chisamore, Grace Chisamore, Nathalie Ruth, Catherine Timko, Eden Herring, and Assistant Scoutmaster Meaghan Timko; Bottom row, from left, Ella Timko, Ella Walker, Adriana Horn, Briana Nelson, Elizabeth Grace Vollrath and Eva Huang. Special

LiveSafe Resources welcomed Scouts and leaders from Troop 444 to their offices recently for a service project.

The Scouts were able to stuff more than 240 makeup and skincare kits for clients served by the agency. Thanks to a donation from California-based Thrive Causemetics as part of their “Bigger Than Beauty” partnership program, the Scouts had ample supplies to use in preparing the kits.

“We so appreciate the Scouts from Troop 444 helping us prepare these kits for our clients,” said LiveSafe Resources Executive Director Tracey Atwater. “These young ladies came in on a school night, got to work right away, and filled over 200 kits in just over an hour. They were an outstanding help to our staff, and we loved having them visit.”

The kits will allow clients of LiveSafe Resources to receive a beautiful, healing gift to pamper themselves a bit during a difficult time in their lives.

Based in Marietta, LiveSafe Resources is dedicated to building a community free from domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse.

For more information, visit www.livesaferesources.org . To reach the 24-hour crisis line, call 770-427-3390.