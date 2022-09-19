Read full article on original website
Jackson State Announces Improvements to Fans Game Day Experience
Jackson State athletics will take a proactive approach in handling health and safety concerns following the Grambling game incidents.
JSU’s Wilkerson Earns SWAC Honor, Says Payton Has Been His Role Model
Jackson State football sophomore running back Sy’veon Wilkerson has been named SWAC Newcomer of the Week for the second week in a row. The Chicago native says he grew up as a Bears fan, watching Walter Payton highlights. Now, he’s the running back at JSU, just like his role model was.
Jackson State's Dominance in the SWAC
Jackson State's dominance may only be conquered by Jackson State within the SWAC.
WLBT
NBA champion Mo Williams, JSU basketball to replicate success of football program
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s football program rose to national attention following the hiring of now-head coach, Deion Sanders. Now, the university will look to mirror the positive effects of the on-and-off field success and attention through the hiring of NBA champion and Jackson native, Mo Williams as their new head coach of JSU Tiger Basketball.
sm2media.com
From Fayette to Hattiesburg, the Barnes Twins Stick Together on the Gridiron
Kyron and Kamron Barnes are two players who play the same position and come from the same place. They also share the same face. Now both freshmen offensive linemen at Southern Miss, the Barnes twins came from humble beginnings in Fayette, Miss. They alternated between elementary schools in Fayette and Natchez throughout their young life until they settled at Adams County Christian School. It was here that they found their love for football.
herosports.com
Jackson State: Among The Most Exciting Teams In College Football
Jackson State may not be the No. 1 team in the FCS polls, although we’re not sure any of the heavyweights would relish playing them. On the other hand, the Tigers may be one of the most entertaining teams, not only in FCS but all of college football. This is a team with flash and dash, and for those counting the turnstiles, making plenty of cash.
gsutigers.com
GSU Announces Time Change for Home Opener
GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University Department of Athletics announced a time change on Tuesday ahead of its 2022 home opener against Florida A&M on October 15. The Tigers and Rattlers will now meet at 1 p.m. at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium and will be streamed live on HBCU Go.
Mississippi high school football player dies in early morning wreck with tractor-trailer
A Mississippi high school football player died early Wednesday morning after the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer. Isaiah Strickland, of Louin, 17, died in a wreck on State Route 18 near Sylvarena. School officials at Raleigh High School said Strickland was a player on the school football...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe students show love to opposing team in a blowout victory
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s not common for West Monroe to play out-of-state opponents but last Friday night they welcomed in RePublic high school out of Nashville, Tennessee. RePublic was severely overmatched by the Rebels as they only brought 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium. Not many fans traveled with them as well but some West Monroe students decided to switch sides and root for the opposing team and show them love for their hard effort. The Rebels went on to win 56-0.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Louisiana-Monroe football player Stacey Wilkins arrested for domestic battery
Lousiana-Monroe offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins was arrested on a domestic battery charge, according to reports. Wilkins admitted to striking his partner in the face according to the police report. Wilkins stated he did strike his partner in the face area. He was moved to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking and...
capitalbnews.org
Jackson’s Not Alone. Water Crises Are Plaguing Black Communities Nationwide.
JACKSON, Miss. — The historic floods that washed across southern Louisiana in 2016 left Joyce Turner Keller’s home so damaged she was forced to sleep in her car. The Baton Rouge native had no flood insurance to recover the belongings she lost in the floodwaters. Government officials were slow to respond as she struggled with the bureaucracy of emergency aid programs.
WAPT
Threatening phone call leads to lockdown at Callaway High School
JACKSON, Miss. — Callaway High School was on lockdown Thursday after a threatening phone call was received. Jackson Public School District officials said the lockdown was a precaution, and students and staff were safe at the school. The call came in at about 10:30 a.m., Superintendent Errik Greene said.
footballscoop.com
Several candidates could win at Arizona State... Deion Sanders might be the best choice
To be clear, Deion Sanders’s message was strictly about what he has been and is building at Jackson State. Let there be no misappropriation nor any quoting out of context. As Sanders, Jackson State’s second-year head coach who’s generated a prodigious 14-2 ledger through his first two fall campaigns and catalyzed unprecedented attention on his and fellow HBCU football teams, elaborated Monday on his big-picture philosophy for building the Tigers’ program, it resonated that such an outlook likewise would be optimal at Arizona State.
Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State
Mikey Williams says he wants to take a visit to Jackson State. The five-star prospect has been eyeing HBCUs for years. The post Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Teen charged in Mississippi mall shooting
Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall.
WLBT
Residents visit distribution sites still leery of drinking the water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water alert was lifted nearly a week ago, but that brings little comfort to some residents. They are still searching for bottled water. Wednesday, the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, along with a Louisiana-based group, helped ease those concerns. A New Orleans-based organization familiar...
breezynews.com
Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported
COVID-19 is being blamed for the deaths of two more people in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department is reporting that a Leake County resident and another from Neshoba County died during the last two weeks. The number of new infections in the local area last week was up 68 per cent from the week before– with 23 cases in Attala County, 36 in Leake and 37 in Neshoba.
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
Man arrested for shooting in Madison County subdivision
UPDATE: MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies charged a 19-year-old with one count of aggravated assault after a shooting on Harvey Circle. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Xavier Gilbert was arrested at a home in Canton. The other person who was taken into custody was questioned and released. MADISON […]
