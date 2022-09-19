ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Kathy Hochul says DA Alvin Bragg went soft on McDonald’s ‘ax man’

By Kyle Schnitzer, Zach Williams, Bruce Golding
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday trashed the charges brought against the Big Apple’s infamous “ax man” as too light — despite ignoring calls to remove Manhattan’s soft-on-crime district attorney and refusing efforts to toughen the state’s bail law.

During an unrelated news conference at her Manhattan office, Hochul said she wanted to know why alleged hatchet-wielding madman Michael Palacios was only charged with offenses that led him to be automatically sprung without bail .

The governor said there were “many players in a criminal justice system, starting with the arresting officers who determine which charge to bring, as well as the district attorney, who will decide whether or not to stay with that course or have an upcharge from what is recommended.”

“We’re actually asking what the thought process was and the decisions that were just made because we have a question about it,” she said. “Because they have the discretion to charge in a different way that would make them bail-eligible.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to know why alleged hatchet-wielding madman Michael Palacios was only charged with no-bail offenses.
Michael Palacios allegedly used a hatchet to smash a glass partition and terrorize customers inside a McDonald’s.

In January, Hochul threatened to remove Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg from office amid outrage over the “Day One” memo in which he ordered Manhattan prosecutors to only seek bail and prison sentences in cases involving homicides and other serious crimes.

But Hochul quickly walked back that warning and also rebuffed Mayor Eric Adams’ request for a special session of the state Legislature to consider rolling back bail reform.

McDonald’s ‘ax man’ Michael Palacios reveals why he carries hatchet over gun, says he’s not ‘unhinged’

During a separate news conference on Monday, Hochul’s Republican rival in the November election, outgoing US Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) of Long Island, said, “I believe that the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, should be fired.”

“Kathy Hochul says, ‘He just got there, cut him some slack. He’s doing his job,'” Zeldin said.

“Let’s debate it.”

Speaking outside the fast-food restaurant at 114 Delancey St. on the Lower East Side, Zeldin also repeated his call for an overhaul of “cashless bail,” saying, “You could see the fear in the eyes of other people who are here at this McDonald’s just a few days ago.”

“The individual who ends up arrested is instantly released back out on the street because the crimes he was charged with are not eligible,” he said.

Zeldin added: “This is exactly why judges should have discretion to weigh dangerousness. Right now there should be a special session in Albany. They could do this tomorrow. This is not a Republican vs. Democrat issue.”

Hochul, meanwhile, said she was shocked by the video clip of Palacios, 31, allegedly using a hatchet to smash a glass partition and terrorize customers inside the McDonald’s around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has repeatedly faced calls for his dismissal.
Palacios claims he did not want to hurt anyone with his bizarre incident.
“The images are disturbing, absolutely,” she told reporters at her Manhattan office.

“I understand the concern of the people who are certainly in that location.”

Palacios was charged with criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors, and released without bail because the offenses are covered by the state’s controversial 2019 bail reform law.

Neither the NYPD nor a spokesperson for Bragg — who’s come under fire for his progressive, soft-on-crime policies — immediately returned requests for comment.

Congressman Lee Zeldin calls out Gov. Hochul and DA Alvin Bragg for the outrageous crimes.
Zeldin looks at the damage inside the McDonalds at 114 Delancey Street in the Lower East Side.
A witness to last week’s incident said it erupted after Palacios was spurned by a young woman who “rejected” his repeated efforts to talk to her.

Palacios allegedly told ABC7 New York he’d been drinking and that his “intentions were not to hurt anyone.”

Instead, Palacios said, he just wanted to “get back at these guys” who he said attacked him after a security guard refused to let him use the restroom.

Palacios also allegedly admitted that he carried the weapon in a backpack because he works as a bicycle messenger.

“I’m always out there on the road, so I’m always actually getting into it with drivers, which is what the tomahawk is for,” he said.

“It’s not for people. It’s for trees and, you know, vehicles.”

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Rosner and Tina Moore

Comments / 34

TruthSayer
2d ago

Come November. And she is still in office.New York It is all your fault. You have a constitutional right to choose your own path. Vote these people out.

Reply
12
Democrats Serve Satan
2d ago

If this guy was white or even a white Hispanic Bragg would have kept this guy in jail. DA Bragg is as racist as they get.

Reply
11
Bionica In Pielexia
3d ago

bail reform has been too light on many offenders, allowed them to repeat the same crime's before they said maybe we should revoke their bail after the number of offenses. Still the criminals roam freely & law abiding citizens have their rights to protect themselves stripped. She wasn't voted in & got the job on a default. she's got armed security protecting her whilst we're out here hoping we don't get maimed or killed next. ✌️

Reply
4
 

