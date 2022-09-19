ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
RENO, NV
SFGate

NH secretary of state's office puts out investor guide

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire secretary of state's office and its securities regulation bureau have put out an investor guide for residents. The first edition of “The New Hampshire Investor Guide: Strategies for Investing Wisely and Avoiding Financial Fraud" debuted Thursday. The free guide, in English...
ECONOMY
SFGate

NC prison commissioner lured back to run new Cabinet agency

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The head of North Carolina's prison operations during the COVID-19 pandemic is Gov. Roy Cooper's choice to become secretary of a new standalone Cabinet-level agency tasked with adult corrections. Cooper announced on Thursday that Todd Ishee, who was named state prisons commissioner in 2019, will...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corinth, NY
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Round Lake, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Hudson Falls, NY
City
Ballston Spa, NY
State
Washington State
City
Comstock, NY
City
Whitehall, NY
City
Hartford, NY
City
Greenwich, NY
City
Manchester, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Salem, NY
City
Fort Edward, NY
City
Arlington, NY
City
Warrensburg, NY
City
Lake George, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy