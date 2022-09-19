Read full article on original website
ComicBook
New Elder Scrolls Game Details Revealed
Details about a new Elder Scrolls tabletop game have been revealed ahead of the launch of its crowdfunding campaign next year. Chip Theory Games has revealed new details about Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, a new 1-4 player cooperative game built using the game engine of Too Many Bones. The core game will feature content from Black Marsh, Cyrodil, High Rock, Morrowind, and Skyrim, with expansion content from Valenwood also available. Chip Theory Games also announced plans to include Hammerfall and Summerset in future expansions. The story for Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era will center on the Order of the Black Worm, a group of necromancers that were a recurring presence in the first few Elder Scrolls games.
ComicBook
Diablo Immortal Reveals First Major Update Details
Diablo Immortal released back in May, and Blizzard has offered a steady stream of new content since. That new content has been on the smaller side, but players can expect to see the game's first major update next week. According to a new blog post from Blizzard, the game is set to go through some server maintenance starting at 1:00 a.m. PT on September 28th, which will last through 3:00 a.m. PT. Once maintenance has been completed, Diablo Immortal's Forgotten Nightmares update will be live. The update will include a new dungeon, the new Castle Cyrangar Warband exploration system, and new Ancestral Weapons.
IGN
New Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet (Gen 9)
This guide covers all new Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, and will be updated often. So far, we know of 16 total new Gen 9 Pokemon, including the three new Pokemon starters, two Legendaries, and at least 180 total Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. The newest Pokemon are the Fire- and Psychic-type Armarouge, Fire- and Ghost-type Ceruledge, and the new crab Pokemon Klawf, revealed in the trailer below.
IGN
Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022
Everyone loves to look unique and stylish, and that includes Pokemon. That is very much the case with Fashion Week 2022 beginning in Pokemon GO. This page breaks down the duration of Fashion Week, as well as what Pokemon (in cute outfits) can be earned via Field Research/Wild encounters, as well as Raids and Eggs.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 9 Could See Return of Former Protagonist
It seems like the next mainline installment in the Resident Evil franchise, which many fans are simply referring to as Resident Evil 9 for the time being, will introduce a new protagonist or instead bring back a character from a past installment. In both Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, Capcom put players in control of the faceless protagonist Ethan Winters. And while Ethan's story ended up coming to an end in Village, his daughter, Rose, will continue the tale of the Winters family in the game's upcoming DLC entitled Shadows of Rose. Following the launch of this expansion, though, Capcom has now made it clear that future Resident Evil games won't be focusing on the Winters family any longer.
ComicBook
New Nintendo Switch Game Gets Delayed 2 Days Before Release
A new game for Nintendo Switch that was slated to launch only two days from now has been delayed at the last minute. Most of the time, game delays tend to happen weeks or months before games end up releasing to give an ample heads up to fans who might be looking forward to them. Sadly, a new bug in the Switch version of one title has prompted the developer to make a delay much later than it would have liked.
Pokemon Go Community Day 2022: Free Pokemon, Candy, Bonuses
This year's Pokemon Go Community Day is Halloween-themed with a chance for players to add a Litwick to their collection.
ComicBook
New Xbox Update Revamps Game Libraries and More
Xbox has announced that its September update is rolling out today with several different features like a full library revamp, changes to storage options, and more. Folks that are part of the Xbox Insider program had a bit of a preview of some of this previously, but now there are going to be available to everyone that participates in the broader Xbox ecosystem.
Marvelous Games Teases A New Installment In The Series While Announcing The Release Of Rune Factory 3 Special On The Nintendo Switch
A reveal trailer for a special edition of Marvelous Games’ farming role-playing game Rune Factory 3 is among the exciting news announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct. In addition, a new Rune Factory game will be released in the future, as the developer hinted in another teaser. This news will no doubt excite the agricultural RPG community’s ardent players.
ComicBook
Splinter Cell Remake Will Feature New Updates to Story
Ubisoft's forthcoming remake of the original Splinter Cell will seemingly be making some changes to the game's story. Announced at the end of 2021, Ubisoft confirmed that it would finally be returning to its dormant stealth-action franchise by remaking the initial game that started protagonist Sam Fisher's story. And while there is still very little that we know about this remake of Splinter Cell, it now sounds like the narrative of the game will be receiving some new changes in its redone form.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Hits 1 Million Daily Players Following Anime Release
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has announced that the video game hit 1 million daily players each day this past week. This marks a relatively massive resurgence for the title following the release of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime on Netflix. On Steam alone, according to Steam Charts, Cyberpunk 2077 had over 86,000 concurrent players in the past 24 hours.
ComicBook
Stormlight Archives Roleplaying Game Coming in 2024
Brandon Sanderson and Brotherwise Games has announced plans to develop a tabletop roleplaying game based on the hit fantasy series The Stormlight Archives. The new game was announced last night during Sanderson's weekly livestream, which featured Brotherwise Games co-founder Johnny O'Neal. Stormlight Role Playing Game is still early in development, but O'Neal noted they were in the process of gathering a team of RPG designers and editors and would also be reaching out to the fanbase in the coming months to see what they wanted in the upcoming game. The new Stormlight Role Playing Game was tentatively scheduled for release in 2024.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New September Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this month. As is common, a couple of these -- Deathloop and Hardspace: Shipbreaker -- are actually available as of today, September 20th. The new titles will be available on PC, console, and via the cloud depending on the specific title itself.
Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties DLC delayed to November so the devs can squash more bugs
Wouldn't want a bug infestation and a zombie infestation
ComicBook
Multiple Marvel Video Games Confirmed by EA
Multiple Marvel video games are in the works at EA. Following the immense success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel has been trying to create a version of such a thing in its games. A lot of the games that have already been released or are in the works aren't necessarily interconnected like the MCU, but they move beyond the mid-tier budget movie tie-in games that developers were pumping out on a regular basis a decade ago. Marvel has realized that people will support premium games based on its characters and has seen tons of critical and commercial success by letting Insomniac Games go wild with Spider-Man.
dotesports.com
All playlists available in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now in its beta phase, with players getting a taste of what to expect during the official release. The CoD Next Showcase gave fans a glimpse of all the new elements coming to the franchise, and naturally, players are eager to know which game modes, maps, and playlists will be available in Modern Warfare 2. Players are looking forward to the engaging Campaign and the new Warzone 2.0 map, Al Mazrah.
ComicBook
Pokemon Issues Statement on Nuzlockes After Controversial Podcast
The Pokemon Company has released a statement saying they do not have any issues with a fan-favorite style of Pokemon playthrough after comments made by ex-employees earlier this week. The Pokemon Company confirmed to Eurogamer that they do not mind players doing Nuzlocke runs on Pokemon games, stating that "The Pokémon Company International does not have any issues with fans or creators playing the video games with Nuzlocke rules". The comment seemingly brings an end to a confusing weekend's worth of online discourse surrounding Pokemon games, influencers, and the popular fan-made ruleset.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Surprise Update
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim hasn't gotten an update with an accompanying set of patch notes in a while now, but that changed this week when the game got a surprise update including a number of different fixes and adjustments that'll be relevant to those who dabble in the game's Creation Club elements. That especially means that those who have the game's Anniversary Edition and all its Creation Club inclusions will benefit from this in particular.
