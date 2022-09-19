ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Judge Awards $73M for Venezuelan Opposition Official’s Death

A Miami federal judge has awarded $73 million to the family of an opponent of Venezuela’s ruling socialists who died while in custody in what the judge called a “murder for hire.” Judge Darrin P. Gayles said that a “criminal enterprise” led by Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro was to blame for the untimely death of Fernando Albán four years ago. Albán—a former Caracas councilman—was arrested in the Venezulan capital when he landed at the airport on a flight from New York in 2018. He’d been in the U.S. as part of a delegation which criticized Maduro’s government from the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. He died three days after being arrested in what authorities initially considered a suicide fall from the 10th floor of a building owned by Venezuela’s intelligence services. “Mr. Albán’s murder was a murder for hire because members of the Maduro Criminal Enterprise who committed the murder received payment (in the form of salaries) from the Maduro regime,” the Miami court said in a ruling last week.Read it at Associated Press
Biden-ordered airstrikes take out Iran-linked targets in Syria

U.S. forces conducted multiple airstrikes on targets in eastern Syria reportedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on President Joe Biden’s orders on Tuesday night. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the strikes in a statement provided to American Military News on Tuesday night. “At President...
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
Ron Desantis
DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
Bolsonaro tries red scare tactics in Brazil election by raising spectre of Nicaragua

More than 4,000km and an ideological abyss separate the capitals of Nicaragua and Brazil, where an acrimonious race for the presidency is under way. But the Central American country has found itself at the centre of Brazil’s election debate as its far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro seeks to weaponise Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian crackdown on the Catholic church to attack his leftist challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Defense & National Security — US, allies go after Russia during UN meeting

The U.S. and its allies vowed to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine at a meeting of the United Nations’ Security Council.   We’ll break down the highlights from the meeting. Plus, we’ll preview Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart following President Biden’s recent comments on Taiwan.  This is Defense &…
Migration from repressive regimes in Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua soars in August

MIAMI - The number of Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans taken into custody at the U.S. border with Mexico soared in August as migrants from Mexico and traditional sending countries were stopped less frequently, authorities said Monday. U.S. authorities stopped migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua about 56,000 times last month, up from 49,826 times in July and 23,141 times in August 2021, according to administration officials. At the same time, fewer migrants were stopped from Mexico and the Central American "Northern Triangle" countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras for a third straight month. Overall, migrants were stopped about 203,000 times....
Elon Musk Makes a Major Promise to Iranians and Cubans

Elon Musk's prominence continues to grow. The chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) has more than 106.2 million followers on Twitter, one of the platforms where trendsetters and opinion makers meet, news is often broken, and agendas are set. Just four people have more: Former U.S. President Barack Obama with 133...
Mexico City police injured by explosion at protest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An explosion occurred outside Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office on Thursday, injuring police as protesters demonstrating ahead of the anniversary of the 2014 disappearance of 43 students clashed with officers clad in riot gear. Those injured by the explosion were loaded onto ambulances. Broken...
U.S. in talks with Cuba to restart Visa program

WASHINGTON - During a press briefing Tuesday at the White House, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the U.S. is in talks with Cuba about restarting its Visa program. During the briefing, both White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Sullivan were asked about southern governors sending migrants to more northern, Democratically run states and areas. Sullivan said the program would allow for those who wish to come to America can do so legally and through that channel, rather than make dangerous treks to Florida or Mexico. Jean-Pierre was also asked if sending migrants to other states is "border sharing" so the financial burden isn't on border states. She responded saying President Biden put forth ideas on his first day in office on how to reform the immigration system, but that those policy changes have not been reviewed or approved by Republicans. She also said the migrants who choose to make the dangerous trek usually choose to do so because they're fleeing communism, only to be used "as political pawns" once they arrive in the U.S. 
Dearie asks Trump lawyers whether they believe FBI lied about seized documents

The Mar-a-Lago special master on Thursday ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to state in a court filing whether they believe FBI agents lied about documents seized from the former president's Florida residence in a court-authorized search last month, or claimed to have taken items that were not actually in Trump's possession.
