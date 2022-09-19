Read full article on original website
$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Motley Fool
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Today
DexCom, Meta Platforms, and Comcast are all top growth stocks. Yet, all three are down big this year as investors have pulled back. All have growth catalysts that will likely lift their shares higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,828% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Zoom is a leader in videoconferencing software, and it is gaining traction in the cloud phone and contact center markets. Revenue growth slowed to 8% in the most recent quarter, and free cash flow dropped 50%. Zoom stock currently trades at 5.7 times sales, its cheapest valuation as a public...
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Income investors, check out these stocks with annual dividend yields over 6%.
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The best-known growth ETF money manager is making moves. Let's check out her shopping list.
Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today
The automaker warned investors its supply chain problems are far from over.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down 54% and 68% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The Nasdaq-100 index has been crushed this year, and many individual stocks have fallen even farther. Datadog continues to grow rapidly despite a slowing economy and is nearing profitability. DigitalOcean is taking on trillion-dollar giants in the cloud services industry and is thriving. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
tipranks.com
ED, ATO: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Consider During Uncertain Times
Consolidated Edison and Atmos Energy come with multiple qualities, including featuring the longest dividend-growth track records in the utilities sector. Their most recent results were once again robust, while their earnings-growth prospects are supported by predictable rate hikes. Still, investors must be wary of overpaying for their shares. The utilities...
2 Growth Stocks Down 76% to 86% That Billionaires Keep Buying
Markets are down, but the world's best investors are still buying stocks hand over fist.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)?
VPU - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors. Additionally, sector ETFs offer...
'All In' On AutoZone: Aftermarket Retailer Poised For Outsized Market Share Gains, Analyst Says
AutoZone Inc.’s AZO fiscal fourth-quarter results signal continued share gains in the DIY/DIFM (Do It Yourself / Do It For Me) market, “driven by improved parts coverage and availability,” according to Raymond James. The AutoZone Analyst: Bobby Griffin reaffirmed an Outperform rating for AutoZone, while keeping the...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)?
RYT - Free Report) was launched on 11/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost,...
Motley Fool
Will Palo Alto Networks Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?
The cybersecurity market is expected to grow at a faster pace in the next 10 years compared to the past decade. Palo Alto Networks' solid position in the cybersecurity space suggests that it could keep growing at an even faster pace than the market it operates in. You’re reading a...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)?
FHLC - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
