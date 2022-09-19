ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom, Daughter Tried To Fight Their Way Inside Boston High School To Attack Student: DA

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago

A South Boston high school went on lockdown last week after a 31-year-old mother and her 14-year-old daughter tried to force their way inside to fight a student that they said spat on the teen, authorities said. Police found a pocket knife on the mom when they arrested her.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Excel High School on G Street when the duo screamed at school staff to let them inside so they could confront the alleged spitter, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Officers told them to leave, but they kept trying to get inside the building.

As police arrested the mom, her daughter punched one of the officers, the prosecutor said. The mom kicked another officer as they put her into a squad car. Authorities said they found a pocketknife with a blade longer than two-and-a-half inches as they booked her into jail.

"This was a violent incident and a very sad one," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. "There were proper channels available to address the underlying issue alleged by the people involved. Instead, they chose and stuck with a path that led to arrests and arraignments."

Authorities charged the mom with carrying a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. A judge set her bail at $250 and told her to stay away from the school, the prosecutor said.

Officials will charge the daughter with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest in juvenile court at a later date, the prosecutor said.

Police did not release the mom's name to protect the daughter's identity.

