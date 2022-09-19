Rideshare driver arrested, allegedly high on drugs while transporting passenger

A rideshare driver was arrested early Monday morning after the Niagara County Sheriff's Office says he was allegedly high on drugs while operating a vehicle.

The driver, Jamie M. Wild, was pulled over during a traffic stop on Ward Road in Wheatfield. A passenger was inside of the vehicle at the time, and a sheriff's deputy, Deputy Ross, asked the passenger to step out of the vehicle in order to speak to the driver.

The deputy asked Wild to exit the vehicle after suspecting that he was under the influence of drugs. Wild fled the scene by car after being asked

to exit the car.

After a short pursuit, Wild crashed and continued to flee on foot. Deputy Ross chased Wild on foot and was able to taser him and take Wild into custody. During the arrest, Deputy Ross discovered an unregistered 9mm handgun in Wild's possession.

Wild is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in the third degree, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, and a number of other vehicle and traffic infractions.