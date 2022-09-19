ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

School lunches no longer free in public school districts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free lunches...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 21 is Latoya Green. Green teaches first grade at W.H. Robinson Elementary School. She graduated from North Pitt High School in 2002 and got her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from The University of Mount Olive. Green said...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Fair is down to a volunteer security force after firing a company it hired. The fair confirmed to WITN News that Dem Boyz Security is no longer working at the fair. WITN first reported the private company was providing security on Tuesday. Ken...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Make Me Proud: Pamlico Co teachers take on big responsibility

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Our school systems are hard at work to keep our kids happy, healthy, and well cared for, but we have all seen the stories of teacher shortages sending districts into a scramble to cover the school year. In Pamlico County, a group of teachers’ assistants...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, NC
City
Creswell, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
wkml.com

North Carolina Middle Schoolers Hospitalized After Eating THC Gummies

Several Pitt County, North Carolina middle schoolers had a pretty bad day at school recently when it was discovered that they had apparently ingested THC infused gummy candies during the school day. The Pitt County Sheriff posted a release saying “Several juvenile students at Hope Middle School were acting abnormally...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Beaufort County Health Director announces retirement

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina health director has announced they are retiring after nearly four decades of service. The Beaufort County Board of Health announced Wednesday that the health director, James ‘Jim’ Madson, is retiring effective Jan. 1. “On behalf of the Beaufort County Board...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County register of deeds has announced she will retire after over 25 years of service. Jennifer Leggett Whitehurst will retire effective Dec. 30, after 26 years of county service. Whitehurst was elected as Beaufort County Register of Deeds in November of 1996. Before...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Food#Volunteers#Make Me Proud#Charity#Washington Co#Hunger Heroes#Enc
WITN

An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Social district a possibility in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Could Washington be the next city to establish a social district? In July, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law a bill that clarifies how and where municipalities can establish social districts. Those are areas where patrons can purchase alcoholic beverages from North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission-licensed businesses and carry them in […]
WASHINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WITN

As the banned book list grows, Eastern Carolina readers voice their opinions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Banned Books Week is raising eyebrows across the country as PEN America reports that more books are being taken off the shelves than ever before. The Banned Books Awareness Initiative is about more than the books banned. Local readers believe that this week is an opportunity to shed light on the rights of student reading.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pet of the Week: Candace

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for September 9 is Candace. Candace is about nine months old. Caretakers say she has the best fun-loving energy. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says she loves everyone and everything including younger and older kids. Her temporary parents say she...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU hosting two career fairs next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is hosting a pair of job fairs for alumni and students later this month. ECU Career Services is hosting two career fairs on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the Greenville Convention Center. The first event will be a Job and Internship Fair from 8:30-11:30 a.m. then followed by a Science, Engineering, and Technology Fair from 1-4 p.m. WITN is told that these events are open to current students and alumni.
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Calvin Williams — Independent Write-In Candidate for Craven County Sheriff

The North Carolina Board of Elections has qualified Independent Candidate Calvin Williams as a write-in candidate for the upcoming November 2022 election for Craven County Sheriff. North Carolina requires Independent candidates to qualify as a write-in. Independent affiliates are not recognized as a primary party. You will be required to write-in the name “Calvin Williams” on the blank line under the heading for Craven County Sheriff and darkened the circle in order to vote for him on the November 2022 ballet.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Craven County deputies searching for armed robber

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County deputies want the community to be on the lookout for a man who robbed a store with a gun. Deputies say it happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at Mills Country Store which is located at 3719 River Road in Vanceboro. The robber, who was caught...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Woman charged with dumping litter of puppies into empty parking lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who police say dumped a litter of puppies in an empty parking lot has turned herself in. According to Greenville police, Shaquta Armstead has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of abandonment of an animal. Armstead has been charged...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy