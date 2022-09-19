The North Carolina Board of Elections has qualified Independent Candidate Calvin Williams as a write-in candidate for the upcoming November 2022 election for Craven County Sheriff. North Carolina requires Independent candidates to qualify as a write-in. Independent affiliates are not recognized as a primary party. You will be required to write-in the name “Calvin Williams” on the blank line under the heading for Craven County Sheriff and darkened the circle in order to vote for him on the November 2022 ballet.

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO