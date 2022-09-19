Read full article on original website
WITN
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free lunches...
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 21 is Latoya Green. Green teaches first grade at W.H. Robinson Elementary School. She graduated from North Pitt High School in 2002 and got her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from The University of Mount Olive. Green said...
WITN
Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Fair is down to a volunteer security force after firing a company it hired. The fair confirmed to WITN News that Dem Boyz Security is no longer working at the fair. WITN first reported the private company was providing security on Tuesday. Ken...
WITN
Make Me Proud: Pamlico Co teachers take on big responsibility
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Our school systems are hard at work to keep our kids happy, healthy, and well cared for, but we have all seen the stories of teacher shortages sending districts into a scramble to cover the school year. In Pamlico County, a group of teachers’ assistants...
wkml.com
North Carolina Middle Schoolers Hospitalized After Eating THC Gummies
Several Pitt County, North Carolina middle schoolers had a pretty bad day at school recently when it was discovered that they had apparently ingested THC infused gummy candies during the school day. The Pitt County Sheriff posted a release saying “Several juvenile students at Hope Middle School were acting abnormally...
WITN
Beaufort County Health Director announces retirement
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina health director has announced they are retiring after nearly four decades of service. The Beaufort County Board of Health announced Wednesday that the health director, James ‘Jim’ Madson, is retiring effective Jan. 1. “On behalf of the Beaufort County Board...
WITN
Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County register of deeds has announced she will retire after over 25 years of service. Jennifer Leggett Whitehurst will retire effective Dec. 30, after 26 years of county service. Whitehurst was elected as Beaufort County Register of Deeds in November of 1996. Before...
WITN
‘Our duty to answer the call’: Greenville business supports those impacted by Hurricane Fiona
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Fiona has left destruction in its wake throughout the Caribbean with heavy winds and rain. One Greenville business is ready to step in after their loved ones have experienced the devastation of the storm. Jay Bastardo, Villa Verde’s owner, says, “The little things that we...
WITN
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
WITN
‘They are looking great’: Puppies cared for after being dumped in empty parking lot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who police say dumped a litter of seven puppies in an empty parking lot has turned herself in. According to Greenville police, Shaquta Armstead has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of abandonment of an animal. Armstead has been...
Chowan University student airlifted to hospital after being hit by car
MURFREESBORO, N.C. — A college student in North Carolina was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a car. It happened at Chowan University Wednesday evening. According to an email from the university, the student was hit while crossing Union Street at around 7:40 p.m. The student was...
Social district a possibility in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Could Washington be the next city to establish a social district? In July, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law a bill that clarifies how and where municipalities can establish social districts. Those are areas where patrons can purchase alcoholic beverages from North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission-licensed businesses and carry them in […]
WITN
As the banned book list grows, Eastern Carolina readers voice their opinions
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Banned Books Week is raising eyebrows across the country as PEN America reports that more books are being taken off the shelves than ever before. The Banned Books Awareness Initiative is about more than the books banned. Local readers believe that this week is an opportunity to shed light on the rights of student reading.
WITN
Pet of the Week: Candace
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for September 9 is Candace. Candace is about nine months old. Caretakers say she has the best fun-loving energy. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says she loves everyone and everything including younger and older kids. Her temporary parents say she...
WITN
Pets in the Park aims to help furry friends find forever homes
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An adopt-a-thon event is scheduled to help furry friends in Eastern Carolina find their forever homes. Pets in the Park will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Greenville Town Common Park. This is a free event. You can bring...
WITN
ECU hosting two career fairs next week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is hosting a pair of job fairs for alumni and students later this month. ECU Career Services is hosting two career fairs on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the Greenville Convention Center. The first event will be a Job and Internship Fair from 8:30-11:30 a.m. then followed by a Science, Engineering, and Technology Fair from 1-4 p.m. WITN is told that these events are open to current students and alumni.
newbernnow.com
Calvin Williams — Independent Write-In Candidate for Craven County Sheriff
The North Carolina Board of Elections has qualified Independent Candidate Calvin Williams as a write-in candidate for the upcoming November 2022 election for Craven County Sheriff. North Carolina requires Independent candidates to qualify as a write-in. Independent affiliates are not recognized as a primary party. You will be required to write-in the name “Calvin Williams” on the blank line under the heading for Craven County Sheriff and darkened the circle in order to vote for him on the November 2022 ballet.
WITN
Craven County deputies searching for armed robber
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County deputies want the community to be on the lookout for a man who robbed a store with a gun. Deputies say it happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at Mills Country Store which is located at 3719 River Road in Vanceboro. The robber, who was caught...
publicradioeast.org
ENC bridge awash in gold light to honor lead dispatcher on anniversary of his death
On the one-year anniversary of his death, an eastern North Carolina community honored its former lead telecommunicator – a 24-year veteran of the Greenville Police Department – by turning the Greene Street Bridge gold. Much like the thin blue line represents law enforcement officers, a thin gold line...
WITN
