Eh Whatever
2d ago
So many are regretting homes & vehicles they purchased. I can't wait til it all bursts, I need a better located apartment & a used car, I'm happy I held out on both, I already see prices dropping, people are only going to get more desperate in the next 6 mos!!!
citizen z
2d ago
All the stars aligned and I bought my first home in 2011 in Oregon city for $145k and sold it and sold it in 2019 for $340. The American dream is real!
C Lewis
2d ago
We just bought our forever dream home and are selling our old home. We don’t regret anything and we are now living our best life in a this 55+ Active Adult Community. Life is good especially when you have a plan and play the long game.
