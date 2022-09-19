ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Eh Whatever
2d ago

So many are regretting homes & vehicles they purchased. I can't wait til it all bursts, I need a better located apartment & a used car, I'm happy I held out on both, I already see prices dropping, people are only going to get more desperate in the next 6 mos!!!

citizen z
2d ago

All the stars aligned and I bought my first home in 2011 in Oregon city for $145k and sold it and sold it in 2019 for $340. The American dream is real!

C Lewis
2d ago

We just bought our forever dream home and are selling our old home. We don’t regret anything and we are now living our best life in a this 55+ Active Adult Community. Life is good especially when you have a plan and play the long game.

Fortune

Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Seven of 10 Recent U.S. Homebuyers Have Regrets – Here’s Why

U.S. homebuyers spent two years giving up leverage, overpaying for houses, and rushing through short cuts to land new properties. Now, many of those buyers have regrets. The data come from a report from Clever Real Estate, which says that while the American dream of owning a home still resonates, many Americans who purchased a property between 2021 and 2022 refer to the experience not as a dream but as a nightmare.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights

Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
HOUSE RENT
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
97.1 FM Talk

10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M

When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century.
SHOPPING
The Hill

The cheapest US homes are in these 10 states: study

(NEXSTAR) – Home buyers open to embracing a new state will get a lot more house for their money, a new study shows. An analysis by The Ascent, which rates and reviews personal finance products, found that the average median home price in the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700.
MARKETS
Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
BUSINESS

