High school football coaches make a huge impact on and off the field with their players, and there have been unforgettable men at every school during the history of the game in the Greater Savannah area. We took a look back through the record books and picked a top coach from each of 21 schools in the Greater Savannah area with some help from the Georgia High School Football Historians Association -- and that story leads this...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO