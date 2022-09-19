ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

WSPA 7News

S.C. Prep Football Media Poll

Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 20. First-place votes in parentheses. Class 5A 1. Dutch Fork (18) 2. Byrnes 3. Hillcrest (1) 4. Dorman 5. Sumter 6. River Bluff 7. Fort Dorchester 8. White Knoll 9. Lexington 10. Summerville  Others receiving votes: Gaffney, […]
HIGH SCHOOL
Savannah Morning News

Prep Central Newsletter: The best football coaches in Savannah area history

High school football coaches make a huge impact on and off the field with their players, and there have been unforgettable men at every school during the history of the game in the Greater Savannah area. We took a look back through the record books and picked a top coach from each of 21 schools in the Greater Savannah area with some help from the Georgia High School Football Historians Association -- and that story leads this...
SAVANNAH, GA
Cheatham County Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet vs Wilson Central Preview

Week six is here, and with it comes a lot of great Middle Tennessee high school football. For our week six Game of The Week, we find ourselves in Wilson County for a rivalry matchup between Mount Juliet and Wilson Central. This bragging rights brawl will be huge for both teams. Mount Juliet needs this […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet vs Wilson Central Preview appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LEBANON, TN
State
Tennessee State
The Greeneville Sun

Devils, Indians Meet In Battle Of Unbeatens

On paper, Greeneville’s game at Dobyns-Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday appears to be a marquee high school football matchup. And it could be. If Dobyns-Bennett can hold up its end of the deal. Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett both enter the game with 5-0 records. Greeneville is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, Dobyns-Bennett is ranked No. 5 in Class 6A. ...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Sports Blitz: Week Five Players of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — McMinn County senior quarterback Caden Hester and Webb junior linebacker Cooper Cameron earn player of the week honors at the halfway point of the high school football regular season. Hester began the season at wide receiver but stepped into the quarterback role in week three to...
ATHENS, TN

