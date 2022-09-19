Read full article on original website
S.C. Prep Football Media Poll
Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 20. First-place votes in parentheses. Class 5A 1. Dutch Fork (18) 2. Byrnes 3. Hillcrest (1) 4. Dorman 5. Sumter 6. River Bluff 7. Fort Dorchester 8. White Knoll 9. Lexington 10. Summerville Others receiving votes: Gaffney, […]
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville remains No. 1; JC second in Super 7 poll
Pikeville was a unanimous No. 1 following the Panthers 48-13 victory over then No. 2 Belfry on Friday night. The Panthers moved to 2-2 with the win. Both losses came to state powers Corbin and Covington Catholic. Johnson Central (3-2) moved up to No. 2 after an impressive home win...
Prep Central Newsletter: The best football coaches in Savannah area history
High school football coaches make a huge impact on and off the field with their players, and there have been unforgettable men at every school during the history of the game in the Greater Savannah area. We took a look back through the record books and picked a top coach from each of 21 schools in the Greater Savannah area with some help from the Georgia High School Football Historians Association -- and that story leads this...
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet vs Wilson Central Preview
Week six is here, and with it comes a lot of great Middle Tennessee high school football. For our week six Game of The Week, we find ourselves in Wilson County for a rivalry matchup between Mount Juliet and Wilson Central. This bragging rights brawl will be huge for both teams. Mount Juliet needs this […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet vs Wilson Central Preview appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Devils, Indians Meet In Battle Of Unbeatens
On paper, Greeneville’s game at Dobyns-Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday appears to be a marquee high school football matchup. And it could be. If Dobyns-Bennett can hold up its end of the deal. Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett both enter the game with 5-0 records. Greeneville is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, Dobyns-Bennett is ranked No. 5 in Class 6A. ...
SC Prep Football Media Poll Week 5: Who are the top high school football teams in SC?
The new high school football rankings have been released. For the most part it has stayed the same, with Dutch Fork again the No. 1 team in Class AAAAA. But Class AAAA saw a big shakeup with South Florence rising to the top after defeating powerhouse South Pointe in Week 4.
10Sports Blitz: Week Five Players of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — McMinn County senior quarterback Caden Hester and Webb junior linebacker Cooper Cameron earn player of the week honors at the halfway point of the high school football regular season. Hester began the season at wide receiver but stepped into the quarterback role in week three to...
