Plainview, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Otto’s Granary is reopen with a lot to offer

LUBBOCK, Texas- Otto’s Granary is reopen and celebrating 41 years in business. As a way to give back Otto’s is giving customers 41 percent off of all coffee and teas. You can shop in store or online.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Downtown Association announces Levelland as a 2022 finalist

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Levelland Main Street Program is a finalist for the 2022 Texas Downtown Association’s President’s Awards Program. Started in 1986, to recognize outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns, the program features twelve different categories. These fall under the headings of design or achievement.
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock releases statement on the death of former councilmember T.J. Patterson

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Former Lubbock City Councilmember T.J. Patterson died Wednesday morning at the age of 85. Councilman Patterson was the first African-American elected to serve on the Lubbock City Council in 1984, and went on to serve in that role for 20 years. He also published the weekly newspaper Southwest Digest while serving on the City Council.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Longtime Councilman T.J. Patterson died

LUBBOCK, Texas — T.J. Patterson, Lubbock’s first Black city council member and father of current Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris, died Wednesday morning. Patterson-Harris began notifying family members. Patterson was elected to the council in 1984 and served 20 years. Patterson was also the publisher of the Southwest Digest which he cofounded with Eddie Richardson. Its last […]
LUBBOCK, TX
dailytrib.com

PEC to move boundaries, except for local District 5

District boundaries could shift for six of the seven directors on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative board but will not affect District 5, which is represented by Director James Oakley. District 5 covers Marble Falls, Bertram, Horseshoe Bay, and parts of Burnet, Llano, Lampasas, and Williamson counties. PEC staff presented the...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Person
Robert Smith
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Community reacts to loss of civil right’s icon TJ Patterson, first black person ever elected to Lubbock City Council

LUBBOCK, Texas — Community members expressed grief and remembered the life of local civil rights leader TJ Patterson after he passed away at age 85 on Wednesday morning. “There are those that are present. They’re accounted for, but then there are those kinds of people that are a presence. You do not have to ask […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Covenant Health to host community job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, September 20 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to fill...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

‘Temporary setback’ Lubbock’s Garden and Arts Center closed for two weeks after fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced in a press release the Garden and Arts Center will remain closed until Monday, October 3 following a fire on Monday night. The press release also said the fire started just before 7:00 p.m. and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the community center in Clapp Park and extinguished the flames. The building remains intact with most of the damage isolated to charred beams, bricks, and bushes on the south side.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?

Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Catholic Charities bring awareness to National Kinship month

LUBBOCK, Texas—There are over 250,000 kinship families in the state of Texas. Kinship means family members who are helping raise children who are not biologically theirs. Catholic Charities Kinship program offers support and resources for these families. They offer parent support groups and family engagement activities. Get more information at cclubbock.org, 806-765-8475.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Let Amy Loves Lubbock and her team get your dream home

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. It is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech announces $11 million gift from John and Tracy Sellers

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics: Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday another significant gift towards The Campaign for Fearless Champions as former Red Raider student-athletes John and Tracy Sellers have contributed $11 million to the Texas Tech Athletics Department. As part of the gift designation, Texas […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Gunshot fired at Austin hospital bridge highlights health care violence

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bullet didn’t just break a glass window at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin. For some, it also shattered their sense of safety. “I’m working today during the busy holiday, and nobody from the hospital’s leadership team told any associates that this happened,” one person, who identified himself as an employee, told KXAN about the incident which took place on the Fourth of July. “Everyone that works here walks through that sky bridge. There isn’t even a security presence.”
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

A $17B semiconductor plant is putting Taylor on the map

TAYLOR, Texas — The City of Taylor has always had a charm about it. But now more than ever, some big projects have people across Texas wanting to learn more about the city. "We've been in this frantic pace of trying to get all of our systems in place, and our development ordinance is updated and ready to go to accommodate the growth. And we're really starting to see that uptick happening right now," said Tom Yantis, Taylor's assistant city manager.
TAYLOR, TX

