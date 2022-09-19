ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox10phoenix.com

'Moving' suitcase leads to puppy rescue on North Carolina highway

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. - A bizarre scenario played out in North Carolina that led to the rescue of four puppies. The Guilford County Animal Services said on September 17, some good Samaritans saw a suitcase that was "moving" along the side of the highway and stopped. They noticed the luggage...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
fox10phoenix.com

Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen

The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Weather Reports#Puerto Ricans#Fox#Office Of The Governor#French
fox10phoenix.com

SR 238 reopens after flooding shuts down Gila Bend, Maricopa

GILA BEND, Ariz. - Damage from flooding temporarily closed a 20-mile stretch of roadway between Gila Bend and Maricopa, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. The road, which stretches between Gila Bend and State Route 347, reopened Thursday after being shut down for nearly a day. SkyFOX video showed...
GILA BEND, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Kari Lake holds campaign event in Chandler

Arizona Governor GOP hopeful Kari Lake is holding a campaign event on the same day her opponent Katie Hobbs was in Tempe chatting with ASU students. Lake earlier in the day accused Hobbs of wanting to rid the Pledge of Allegiance and constitution from Arizona schools.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Kansas man sentenced to nearly 6 years for performing illegal autopsies

TOPEKA, Kan. - A Kansas man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud after he admitted to running an illegal autopsy scheme. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka, was sentenced on Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.
TOPEKA, KS
fox10phoenix.com

Protection order filed against former DPS head Frank Milstead over alleged assault and threats

PHOENIX - We have obtained court documents that show an Order of Protection was filed against Frank Lee Milstead, the former head of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. According to the documents, a petition for an Order of Protection was filed on June 27, 2022 by a 46-year-old woman. The Order of Protection was also filed on behalf of an 18-year-old and a person who was 15 years old at the time.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

$1M lottery ticket sold at Phoenix Circle K

PHOENIX - If you played the lottery last weekend, you should check your ticket because one lucky Arizonan is a new millionaire. State lottery officials say a $1 million ticket for "The Pick" jackpot was sold at a Phoenix Circle K located at 2120 N. Northern Avenue. The ticket matched...
PHOENIX, AZ

