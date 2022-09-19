PHOENIX - We have obtained court documents that show an Order of Protection was filed against Frank Lee Milstead, the former head of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. According to the documents, a petition for an Order of Protection was filed on June 27, 2022 by a 46-year-old woman. The Order of Protection was also filed on behalf of an 18-year-old and a person who was 15 years old at the time.

