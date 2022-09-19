Read full article on original website
'Moving' suitcase leads to puppy rescue on North Carolina highway
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. - A bizarre scenario played out in North Carolina that led to the rescue of four puppies. The Guilford County Animal Services said on September 17, some good Samaritans saw a suitcase that was "moving" along the side of the highway and stopped. They noticed the luggage...
Arizonans living in mobile or manufactured homes are at higher risk in the heat, research suggests
PHOENIX - We know Arizona summers are deadly, but new data from Arizona State University researchers found that certain residents are at far greater risk in our heat. Those facing homelessness are at serious risk for heat-related deaths, but homeowners are too. That being said, not all homes are created equal.
Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen
The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
Thousands have won South Carolina’s lottery this month; here’s how they did it
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The good news — it seems that many South Carolinians have cracked the formula to winning the lottery. The not-so-great news — winners will take home a much smaller portion after the money is divvied up. South Carolina Education officials said, for the fourth time...
SR 238 reopens after flooding shuts down Gila Bend, Maricopa
GILA BEND, Ariz. - Damage from flooding temporarily closed a 20-mile stretch of roadway between Gila Bend and Maricopa, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. The road, which stretches between Gila Bend and State Route 347, reopened Thursday after being shut down for nearly a day. SkyFOX video showed...
Phoenix housing market cooloff impacts real estate agents
As the housing market in the Phoenix area cools off, real estate agents are finding more creative ways to get buyers in the door. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Arizona's governor race: Kari Lake still wants a debate, Hobbs is unwavering
PHOENIX - In the race to become Arizona's next governor, Katie Hobbs was out talking to voters in Tempe on Sept. 20, and on the same day, Kari Lake held a Q&A event in Chandler. Hobbs, the current Arizona Secretary of State, was talking to young voters at Arizona State...
Mega Millions jackpot winners come forward; Two people to split $1.34B prize
CHICAGO - Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after a single winning ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, Illinois Lottery officials said Wednesday. The winners, who agreed to split the prize if they won,...
50 pounds of fentanyl seized in Arizona during traffic stop, DPS says it came from Mexico
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - More than 50 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Arizona on Sept. 14, and authorities believe the drugs came from Mexico and were headed to Tucson. The driver of a Ford Fusion was stopped on I-19 near Sahuarita in Pima County...
What to know as Arizona motorcyclists are now allowed to filter through lanes, with some exceptions
PHOENIX - Cruising around Arizona on a motorcycle could get a lot easier thanks to a recently signed Senate bill. Bill 1273 allows motorcycle riders to pass a car stopped in the same lane and go between lanes of traffic, but there are rules that must be followed. The law...
Kari Lake holds campaign event in Chandler
Arizona Governor GOP hopeful Kari Lake is holding a campaign event on the same day her opponent Katie Hobbs was in Tempe chatting with ASU students. Lake earlier in the day accused Hobbs of wanting to rid the Pledge of Allegiance and constitution from Arizona schools.
Petrified Forest shooting under investigation after bullet hits NPS vehicle
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK - The National Park Service is looking for the suspect who allegedly shot at two employees at Petrified Forest National Park on Sept. 20. The agency says its employees were driving in a remote area on Tuesday morning when a bullet hit their unmarked vehicle. No...
A general store in an Arizona ghost town is up for sale - here's how much it costs
PEARCE, Ariz. - Ever had the oddly specific dream of buying a general store in ghost town? Well, you're in luck. A Wild West general store in southeastern Arizona is in need of a new caretaker. The shop in Pearce has been converted into a one-bedroom, three-bath home. The town,...
Kansas man sentenced to nearly 6 years for performing illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. - A Kansas man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud after he admitted to running an illegal autopsy scheme. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka, was sentenced on Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.
Protection order filed against former DPS head Frank Milstead over alleged assault and threats
PHOENIX - We have obtained court documents that show an Order of Protection was filed against Frank Lee Milstead, the former head of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. According to the documents, a petition for an Order of Protection was filed on June 27, 2022 by a 46-year-old woman. The Order of Protection was also filed on behalf of an 18-year-old and a person who was 15 years old at the time.
$1M lottery ticket sold at Phoenix Circle K
PHOENIX - If you played the lottery last weekend, you should check your ticket because one lucky Arizonan is a new millionaire. State lottery officials say a $1 million ticket for "The Pick" jackpot was sold at a Phoenix Circle K located at 2120 N. Northern Avenue. The ticket matched...
Trooper crashes into wrong-way driver near Arizona-New Mexico border, DPS says
SANDERS, Ariz. - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper put himself in harm's way on Wednesday morning to stop a wrong-way driver in eastern Arizona. DPS says the trooper crashed his vehicle into a wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 in Sanders. "A DPS trooper used his patrol vehicle to...
