Animals

Mobile clinic fixes over 200 cats, saves others over the weekend

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Public Vet, a mobile spay and neuter clinic, announced it got the chance to fix 250 cats over the weekend.

Feline Fix took in 31 cats they plan to adopt out to people. The organization says it was also able to catch a cat family at a business where they were unsafe and unwanted, and the organization plans to get the family moved to a barn. Another cat family that needed safety was found at a fast food restaurant, but the cat family needed better shelter and a caretaker that didn’t include restaurant staff.

16 kittens in one carrier dumped at already overcrowded rescue

Pet Friendly Services only had funding for fixing public cats and not rescues this time. Donations are accepted. Please visit the organization’s Facebook page .

Cat
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

