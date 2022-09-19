Over 10,000 SMUD customers in Galt without electricity; outage due to severed power pole

More than 10,000 SMUD customers in the Galt area were without electricity Monday due to a broken transmission line after the top of a utility pole was severed.

Sacramento Municipal Utility District reported the outage shortly after noon Monday. SMUD crews estimated that power could be restored in the area by 1:05 p.m. Monday, according to the utility’s online outage map.

By 1:20 p.m., SMUD crews had restored power to nearly all the affected homes and businesses, but there were still 283 customers without electricity in the Galt area.

The broken transmission line led to Monday’s outage, the Galt Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The Police Department shared a photo of a power pole that had been severed near its top and dangling from its attached wires.

Crews from SMUD and Cosumnes Fire Department were working in the area of the severed utility pole on A Street, between Spruce Avenue and McFarland Street. Police said the area was closed while the crews worked at the scene.

It was unclear what exactly severed the utility pole. The Police Department’s non-emergency and 911 lines were not affected by the outage and still operational Monday afternoon.