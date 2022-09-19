ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galt, CA

Over 10,000 SMUD customers in Galt without electricity; outage due to severed power pole

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vmFN_0i1pbWK700

More than 10,000 SMUD customers in the Galt area were without electricity Monday due to a broken transmission line after the top of a utility pole was severed.

Sacramento Municipal Utility District reported the outage shortly after noon Monday. SMUD crews estimated that power could be restored in the area by 1:05 p.m. Monday, according to the utility’s online outage map.

By 1:20 p.m., SMUD crews had restored power to nearly all the affected homes and businesses, but there were still 283 customers without electricity in the Galt area.

The broken transmission line led to Monday’s outage, the Galt Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The Police Department shared a photo of a power pole that had been severed near its top and dangling from its attached wires.

Crews from SMUD and Cosumnes Fire Department were working in the area of the severed utility pole on A Street, between Spruce Avenue and McFarland Street. Police said the area was closed while the crews worked at the scene.

It was unclear what exactly severed the utility pole. The Police Department’s non-emergency and 911 lines were not affected by the outage and still operational Monday afternoon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
City
Galt, CA
Galt, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Mcfarland, CA
FOX40

WATCH: Burst pipe causes sinkhole in North Highlands neighborhood

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A sinkhole from a waterline break caused a disturbance at a North Highlands neighborhood Monday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.  In a video shared with FOX40 News, water from the burst pipe on McDermott Drive was spraying onto a vehicle and causing the nearby streets to flood.  […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Pole#Electricity#Smud#Cosumnes Fire Department#The Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX40

UC Davis recovering from storm-caused damage

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — UC Davis shared on Tuesday that Monday’s storm caused widespread damage across the university’s campus. Crews began addressing power outages, internet outages and flooding in several of the buildings campuses on Tuesday, according to UC Davis. UC Davis said that an underground transformer near Mrak Hall failed just after 5 p.m. […]
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Several lanes of NB Business 80 blocked by jackknifed big rig

SACRAMENTO – A jackknifed big rig has several lanes of northbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway blocked late Monday morning. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the American River Bridge. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the road was slick from the recent rain moving through Northern California on Monday. Both the #2 and #3 lanes are blocked on the American River Bridge, Caltrans says. No estimated time of clearing has been given. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Two vehicles fatally strike pedestrian in Sacramento hit-and-runs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by two vehicles both of which left the scene, California Highway Patrol said. CHP said the collisions occurred in Sacramento on Watt Avenue near Edison Avenue. According to CHP the drivers of both vehicles have been located and are cooperating. This is a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

How Much Rain Did We Get?

Sonora, CA – The recent weather system that blew through the Mother Lode brought much-needed rain, putting the region well above the average for September. The heaviest precipitation fell Sunday and Monday. In the Sonora area, the Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) Regional Plant recorded these amounts of rainfall:. Sunday,...
SONORA, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

33K+
Followers
758
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy