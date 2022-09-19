ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ reboot premieres

By Stephanie Thompson
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

(NBC) — The new TV season gets underway Monday on NBC with the series premiere of “Quantum Leap,” an updated version of the ‘90s time travel adventure series.

Being the face of NBC’s new “Quantum Leap” is heading spinning enough for series star Raymond Lee, but it is mind-blowing for his 3-year-old daughter to see daddy’s picture on the side of a building in a giant ad for the show.

“She’s 3 and a half and walking up to the building, she was like, ‘What are you doing up there, daddy?’ it was like the most precious expression and I felt the same way, like, ‘What am I doing up there?’” said Lee.

Lee stars in the continuation of the beloved series from the ‘90s. He plays Ben Song, a physicist who restarts the Quantum Leap Project and makes his ill-timed jump into the past.

“It’s been 30 years,” said Lee. “So there’s definitely been a lot of changes, advancements in technology.”

But it turns out, not quite enough advancement. The leap wiped his memories, including those of his fiancée, Addison, who is the holographic guide for Ben’s journeys.

“It adds a really great dynamic to the leaps because now we figure out that there’s something more at stake than just his own life,” said Lee. “And perhaps somebody else cares about him more than he cares about himself sometimes.”

And Lee knows “Quantum Leap” fans care mightily about what this new version will offer.

“I feel like we’ve been making this in a lab,” said Lee. “And now, we’re going to put it out to the world, and we’re very excited to share it. We’re very proud of what we’ve made.”

Enough to hope fans old and new will take the leap.

If you saw “Top Gun: Maverick” and were watching closely you saw Raymond Lee. He played the pilot with the call sign “Yale” in that box office hit.

“Quantum Leap” debuts Monday at 10 p.m., right after the season premiere of “The Voice” with a new coach, Camila Cabello.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

