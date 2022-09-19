Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces charges for shots fired in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired shots in the direction of a male victim after finding him with a woman who knew both men. No injuries were reported. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Wednesday, around 9:30 p.m. in northwest Sioux Falls,...
KELOLAND TV
Large police presence in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large police presence can be seen in the area of 18th Street and Joiliet Ave. Wednesday afternoon. Officer Sam Clemens told KELOLAND News that he believes officers are searching for a man who has a warrant and is a suspect in an assault case.
KELOLAND TV
Repeat offenders common in Sioux Falls, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Public officials said law enforcement are seeing an increasing number of familiar suspects in criminal activity in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area. “We’re seeing a lot of repeat offenders, we’re seeing a lot of people who are no strangers to our system,” Sioux...
What Is behind the Increase in Crime in Sioux Falls?
I think almost every Sioux Falls citizen will agree to at least some degree that crime is becoming an increasing problem here in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls has seen four homicides alone in the last five weeks. Despite the uptick in crime in the area, city officials, including the...
South Dakota man arrested for killing puppy
A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of killing a 3-month-old puppy.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls man facing animal cruelty charges: roommate regrets not intervening before death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Yesterday we told you of a man facing felony charges after an “incident” between himself and a dog led to the dog’s death. Last July, a group of four roommates took two puppies into their home, naming them Ocho and Wybie.
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. A KELOLAND News photographer was on scene after the crash. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: No safety breach at the Sioux Falls Special Olympics building
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers say there is no threat to safety after a concerned citizen notified authorities there was a handgun circulating a training in the Special Olympics building. According to Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens, police were called around 1 p.m. concerning a handgun...
more955.com
Toddler kidnapped, citizens alert police to suspicious man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child. Officers stopped the 36-year-old man who told them he was the uncle of the 1-year-old child, but who couldn’t identify the parents. Officers arrested the man on an outstanding warrant. A short time later, police received a call saying the 1-year-old had been taken from her home after a man forced his way inside, pushed past the babysitter, took the child and left.
dakotanewsnow.com
12 Sioux Falls leaders to run 437 miles for suicide prevention
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a mission to bolster both physical and mental wellness, an inaugural event, The 437 Project, consists of a team of 12 runners who will run 437 miles relay-style across the state of South Dakota, raising funds and awareness for suicide prevention. Each...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Multiple catalytic converters reported stolen in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they received a spike in reports of stolen catalytic converters. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Monday, officers received ten separate reports of stolen catalytic converters. Clemens said in some cases, the car had not been driven for an extended period of time, so the owners cannot pinpoint when the catalytic converter was taken.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana moves historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House to Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Part of Augustana University’s vision for the future includes making bold transformations to its physical campus. On Thursday morning, the historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House will make its way to the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa, as part of Augustana’s Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 plan to evolve with the changing times.
Suspect in South Dakota murder-suicide dies, police say
A second person involved in a suspected murder-suicide has died, according to Sioux Falls police.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man charged for killing dog
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces charges after an “incident” between himself and a dog led to the dog’s death. Sioux Falls police said on Monday, officers responded to the scene in southwest Sioux Falls where a 21-year-old man had injured a dog. The dog passed away due to those injuries, and the individual, Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two Sioux Falls businesses served alcohol to people under the age of 21. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, officers conducted an alcohol compliance check on 27 businesses in Sioux Falls on Monday, and two failed. In each case, the employee was issued a summons for furnishing alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Concerned citizens intercepted a kidnapping by flagging down Sioux Falls police and directed them to a suspicious suspect in possession of a one-year-old child. Authorities with the Sioux Falls Police Department said officers were driving through Sioux Falls Saturday morning when concerned citizens...
KELOLAND TV
State employees in Sioux Falls to get new facilities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is in the process of soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing new or renovated office space for a number of state agencies in the Sioux Falls area, according to a request for proposals (RFP) filed by the Bureau of Administration (BOA) on September 15, 2022.
dakotanewsnow.com
17-year-old summons cops for officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a 17-year-old told a dispatcher he was going to commit a felony and that officers should meet him at his ex’s house with an ambulance because he was ready to use his gun. Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon...
KELOLAND TV
42-year-old accused of distributing fentanyl
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County man with a history of drug charges is now accused of giving someone a dangerous dose of fentanyl. The federal case against 42-year-old Jason Winckler was unsealed today. According to court papers, Winckler distributed the drug on March 18th, and the...
KELOLAND TV
‘It’s really affecting everyone’: South Dakotans turning to food pantries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — More and more families that haven’t needed help in the past are finding themselves turning to Feeding South Dakota. Feeding South Dakota and the Good Samaritan Society are collaborating to end food insecurity which has been on the rise here in South Dakota.
