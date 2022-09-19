Read full article on original website
Fun Bozeman Area Weekend Events: It’s Fall Y’all Edition
"Da Da Da DUMMM," Fall certainly snuck up on us. But excellent Montana weather will be here this weekend, so enjoy these fun events and the changing colors in the valley. Friday, September 23rd, 2022: Church of Cash at The ELM - (506 North 7th Avenue) Doors at 7pm, show at 8pm. The Church of Cash is true to the music of Johnny Cash. Tickets start at $18.
Bozeman Museum Offers Thrilling Halloween Experience
Spooky season is upon us, and it's time to make plans for all the fun fall activities in the Gallatin Valley. Are you looking for a fun, interactive experience this Halloween season? Well, this might be the perfect event for you and your friends. The Museum of the Rockies is...
This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana
If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for a place to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn...
Hometown Boy, Authentic Illusionist Performing in Bozeman
This would be a big show in Bozeman anyway. An "authentic illusionist", a magician coming to Bozeman from the big city of Las Vegas to do a show here in Montana in itself would draw a crowd. Add to that- he's a hometown Bozeman kid. Jay Owenhouse has two big...
Moving to Montana: Recent Teenage Transplants React
There's more than enough chatter about Montana newbies, but I had an extraordinary opportunity to pick the brains of teenagers who had moved to Montana in the last couple of years. One of my friends is part of a large, long-time Bozeman family and has two teenagers herself. Aside from...
Hurry! Get Your Tickets to These Awesome Concerts in Bozeman
Country music fans have a lot to look forward to this fall in Bozeman. The next couple of months will have no shortage of live music in the Bozeman area. From now until the end of the year, many of the major concerts are in the country music genre. There...
My Picks For The Top 5 Best Places For Pepperoni Pizza In Bozeman
I love pizza; it's not only my favorite food, but it might be the perfect food. Depending on the type of pizza you order, you can darn near make sure that all of the food groups are represented. If you were to ask me what my favorite pizza was, I would ask you which category we're talking about.
Thieves Get 5-Finger Discount at Local Gallatin Valley Business
The Manhattan Police Department is asking for help from the public local two thieves that reportedly stole several items from a business in the Gallatin Valley. According to a post shared on the Manhattan Montana Police Department Facebook page, law enforcement is searching for a male and a female wanted in connection to several thefts at Manhattan Ace Hardware.
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
Did You Know Belgrade Ranks In The Top 3 For This? Me Either.
Just outside of Bozeman is the town of Belgrade. With a population of just under 10 thousand back in 2020, Belgrade has grown a whole lot over the last few years as the housing and rent prices have forced folks to move outside of the Bozeman city limits. Belgrade certainly...
Weird And Interesting Facts About Montana State
It's always fun to learn some interesting facts about the largest university in Montana. Montana State University is considered one of the top academic establishments, not only in the Pacific Northwest, but in all of the United States. The university has grown considerably over the past several years. The student population is from all over the world, new majors, classes, and technology are becoming available, and athletics become more prominent each year.
Love Donuts? You Need To Try This Bakery
Sometimes the best way to start your morning is with a sugar rush that will have you grinning ear to ear. Donut shops are rare here in the Gallatin Valley, and luckily we have one of the best in the whole state with Granny's Donuts. Granny's Donuts is an institution in Bozeman and for many college students. Plus, many of the bakeries here in the Gallatin Valley don't bake donuts daily. Luckily this bakery is here to help.
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
Bozeman Welcomes One of the Best Stand-Up Comedians Of All Time
If you're a fan of stand-up comedy, you don't want to miss this hilarious event coming to Bozeman. Paula Poundstone is a well-known name in stand-up comedy. Her 1990 HBO special, Cats, Cops and Stuff was named one of the 5 funniest stand-up specials ever by Time Magazine. She has been featured on several talk shows, including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Last Call with Carson Daly, Late Show with David Letterman, and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
Bear Tranquilized in Bozeman: Here’s What Happened
A black bear was tranquilized and removed from a Bozeman neighborhood on Monday. A black bear that made its way into a Bozeman neighborhood near the 1300 block of South Willson was safely removed on Monday. Bozeman Fire shared details about the daring rescue on Facebook. When you have a...
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Special Report: Body Found in Camper South of Livingston
UPDATE: Just after 3:00 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Office took a suspect into custody. The identity of the victim and suspect have not been released. The investigation is still ongoing. Early Monday morning, the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a deceased body in a...
