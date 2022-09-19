Sometimes the best way to start your morning is with a sugar rush that will have you grinning ear to ear. Donut shops are rare here in the Gallatin Valley, and luckily we have one of the best in the whole state with Granny's Donuts. Granny's Donuts is an institution in Bozeman and for many college students. Plus, many of the bakeries here in the Gallatin Valley don't bake donuts daily. Luckily this bakery is here to help.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO