Sunbury, PA

abc27.com

Perry County man charged with attempted murder

LIVERPOOL BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County man has been charged with criminal attempted murder after a domestic violence incident. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Kyle Garside was arrested after Troopers responded on Sept. 20 around 5 p.m. Troopers say Garside threatened to kill the victim and began to strangle the 61-year-old man.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of intimidating witness

Catawissa, Pa. — A man threatened a neighbor who was set to testify against him in court, police say. Joseph France Bewley Jr., 57, was cited for an argument with his wife in May and his upcoming summary trial, which was set for Sept. 29, was continued until October 14, according to court records. The neighbor, who lives in the other half of the double home on Pine Street, is...
CATAWISSA, PA
WBRE

Man accused of shooting gun into a house

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after an investigation revealed he fired a gun into a home on two separate occasions. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 17 around 3:30 a.m. troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a house in the 100 block of 9th Avenue in […]
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
skooknews.com

Two Juveniles Charged with Making Threats in Northumberland County

Two 12-year-old girls have been charged by the Pennsylvania State Police making threats. According to Troopers, the two girls were charged with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct for an incident on September 16th, 2022 when they allegedly threatened another 12 year old student and the Line Mountain School District.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Sunbury, PA
Sunbury, PA
therecord-online.com

Williamsport business operator charged with fraud in Beech Creek Township elevator incident

LAMAR, PA – Lamar state police have charged a Williamsport business operator for failing to complete an elevator installation for a Beech Creek area couple. State police on Wednesday posted a release that said Michael William Bloom, 43, of Williamsport was arrested after their investigation into a case of home improvement fraud. The victims were identified as a 62-year-old male and a 57-year-old female, the location listed as Haagen Lane in Beech Creek Township.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Two arrested for possessing meth while driving with children

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a traffic stop found them in possession of meth while driving with two children. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 9 around 6:40 p.m. troopers pulled over a car for traffic violations. Troopers say the occupants of the car, Carrie Phetmoungkhoune, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man briefly escapes police custody in Cumberland County

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14. According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson’s office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly under the influence attempts to order from drive thru without clothes

Williamsport, Pa. — A man at the drive thru at Wendy's on Maynard Street in Williamsport was allegedly trying to place an order while naked. Officer Damon Cole recognized Colin Michael Smith, 35, of Williamsport from requests from UPMC staff to keep an eye out for him. Smith allegedly went to the UPMC Emergency Department the night of Aug. 14 after he reported taking drugs, but left before he was seen. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man indicted for trafficking drugs in Luzerne County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man has been indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for distributing multiple drugs including heroin in Luzerne County. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Dario George, 31, of Nanticoke, distributed fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine between November 23, 2021, and May 19, 2022, in Luzerne County. George […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Dallas Twp. Police seek to identify suspect in hit-and-run

DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Dallas Township Police Department is seeking information about the owner of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. Officials say that just before 11 AM on September 10th, a newer model white Jeep Grand Cherokee was...
DALLAS, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022

SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Chief Brad Hare: Two Men in Custody After Stabbing in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Two men are in custody after what police call a minor stabbing incident happened in Sunbury Sunday night. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the two men were seen fighting in the area of Sixth and Reagan Streets. He says both suffered minor stab wounds or cuts...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man violated terms of bail same day of release

Lock Haven, Pa. — A Clinton County man was charged with a felony after he allegedly violated a PFA order while trying to get a cell phone back. Rodney Derrick Jordan, 26, of Lock Haven was seen by a witness as he entered a home near the 30 block of Clark’s Barn Road in Lock Haven, investigators with the Lock Haven City Police Department said. Jordan was banned from entering the home or having contact with the owner as part of release conditions for previous...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Defense counsel wants bail set in St. John murder case

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County Court President Judge Craig P. Miller has set a Nov. 1 hearing date on a request for bail to be set for Brian St. John III, the Woodward Township young man charged in the February 2021 shooting death of a friend. St. John’s...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Two kids charged with making threats to student

LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two children have been charged after police say they threatened a student at Line Mountain School District in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 16 around 11:00 a.m. troopers responded to an incident at Line Mountain School District. Investigators say they discovered two girls, ages 12, […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PA man pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

PA (WOLF) — A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty today to assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Barton Wade Shively, 55, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.
MECHANICSBURG, PA

