Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This FallMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Visit The Largest Antique Mall in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLewisburg, PA
Related
abc27.com
Perry County man charged with attempted murder
LIVERPOOL BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County man has been charged with criminal attempted murder after a domestic violence incident. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Kyle Garside was arrested after Troopers responded on Sept. 20 around 5 p.m. Troopers say Garside threatened to kill the victim and began to strangle the 61-year-old man.
Man accused of intimidating witness
Catawissa, Pa. — A man threatened a neighbor who was set to testify against him in court, police say. Joseph France Bewley Jr., 57, was cited for an argument with his wife in May and his upcoming summary trial, which was set for Sept. 29, was continued until October 14, according to court records. The neighbor, who lives in the other half of the double home on Pine Street, is...
Man accused of shooting gun into a house
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after an investigation revealed he fired a gun into a home on two separate occasions. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 17 around 3:30 a.m. troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a house in the 100 block of 9th Avenue in […]
skooknews.com
Two Juveniles Charged with Making Threats in Northumberland County
Two 12-year-old girls have been charged by the Pennsylvania State Police making threats. According to Troopers, the two girls were charged with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct for an incident on September 16th, 2022 when they allegedly threatened another 12 year old student and the Line Mountain School District.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police announce charges against additional suspects in Swatara Twp. shooting that injured 2 children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County announced Wednesday they've made additional arrests in connection to a Harrisburg shooting that seriously injured two children last month. The shooting occurred at about 11:50 p.m. on August 11 at a home on the 4900 block of Cumberland Street, according to Swatara...
therecord-online.com
Williamsport business operator charged with fraud in Beech Creek Township elevator incident
LAMAR, PA – Lamar state police have charged a Williamsport business operator for failing to complete an elevator installation for a Beech Creek area couple. State police on Wednesday posted a release that said Michael William Bloom, 43, of Williamsport was arrested after their investigation into a case of home improvement fraud. The victims were identified as a 62-year-old male and a 57-year-old female, the location listed as Haagen Lane in Beech Creek Township.
Two arrested for possessing meth while driving with children
NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a traffic stop found them in possession of meth while driving with two children. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 9 around 6:40 p.m. troopers pulled over a car for traffic violations. Troopers say the occupants of the car, Carrie Phetmoungkhoune, […]
abc27.com
Man briefly escapes police custody in Cumberland County
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14. According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson’s office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Shamokin Dam man accused of firing shots into home with two people inside
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A man from Shamokin Dam was arrested by State Police after they say he fired shots into a home sometime earlier this month. According to PSP, on September 17th, troopers responded to a home in the 100 block of 9th avenue in Shamokin Dam around 3:39 AM for a reported shooting.
Man allegedly under the influence attempts to order from drive thru without clothes
Williamsport, Pa. — A man at the drive thru at Wendy's on Maynard Street in Williamsport was allegedly trying to place an order while naked. Officer Damon Cole recognized Colin Michael Smith, 35, of Williamsport from requests from UPMC staff to keep an eye out for him. Smith allegedly went to the UPMC Emergency Department the night of Aug. 14 after he reported taking drugs, but left before he was seen. ...
Man indicted for trafficking drugs in Luzerne County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man has been indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for distributing multiple drugs including heroin in Luzerne County. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Dario George, 31, of Nanticoke, distributed fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine between November 23, 2021, and May 19, 2022, in Luzerne County. George […]
WOLF
Dallas Twp. Police seek to identify suspect in hit-and-run
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Dallas Township Police Department is seeking information about the owner of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. Officials say that just before 11 AM on September 10th, a newer model white Jeep Grand Cherokee was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dauphin County DA charges 10 former Middletown football players in connection to alleged hazing incidents
Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo on Tuesday announced the results of his office's month-long investigation into alleged hazing incidents involving members of the Middletown High School football team. A total of 10 people were charged as a result of the investigation, Chardo said. The alleged offenders will all be...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
wkok.com
Chief Brad Hare: Two Men in Custody After Stabbing in Sunbury
SUNBURY – Two men are in custody after what police call a minor stabbing incident happened in Sunbury Sunday night. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the two men were seen fighting in the area of Sixth and Reagan Streets. He says both suffered minor stab wounds or cuts...
Man violated terms of bail same day of release
Lock Haven, Pa. — A Clinton County man was charged with a felony after he allegedly violated a PFA order while trying to get a cell phone back. Rodney Derrick Jordan, 26, of Lock Haven was seen by a witness as he entered a home near the 30 block of Clark’s Barn Road in Lock Haven, investigators with the Lock Haven City Police Department said. Jordan was banned from entering the home or having contact with the owner as part of release conditions for previous...
Berks County narcotics bust leads to seizure of stolen gun, drugs, cash
Investigators are releasing details of an ongoing narcotics investigation conducted by the Reading Police Department Vice Unit, Berks County District Attorney Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police, after serving two search warrants on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The Search Warrants were served at an apartment in the 00 block...
therecord-online.com
Defense counsel wants bail set in St. John murder case
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County Court President Judge Craig P. Miller has set a Nov. 1 hearing date on a request for bail to be set for Brian St. John III, the Woodward Township young man charged in the February 2021 shooting death of a friend. St. John’s...
Two kids charged with making threats to student
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two children have been charged after police say they threatened a student at Line Mountain School District in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 16 around 11:00 a.m. troopers responded to an incident at Line Mountain School District. Investigators say they discovered two girls, ages 12, […]
WOLF
PA man pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
PA (WOLF) — A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty today to assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Barton Wade Shively, 55, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.
Comments / 0