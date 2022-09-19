Read full article on original website
Yzerman helped steer Tigers to Harris, who will 'lean on' Red Wings GM
The general manager of the Red Wings has built the sort of future for Detroit’s hockey team that Harris wants to build for Detroit’s hockey team.
NHL News: New York Rangers Trade Nils Lundkvist to Dallas Stars
The New York Rangers have traded defenceman Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. If the 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, it transfers to an unprotected 2024 first-round pick. The 2024 fourth-round pick becomes a 2025 third-round pick if Lundkvist records 55 points over the next two seasons.
P.K. Subban Announces Retirement from NHL After 13 Seasons: 'This Chapter Is Closing'
The 33-year-old defenseman has played for three different teams over the course of his NHL career P.K. Subban's career in the NHL is coming to an end. After 13 years, the NHL defenseman, 33, announced he was leaving the league in a post to social media Tuesday morning. "I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, similar to the guys on the Don Cherry Rock'em Sock'em tapes at the end of every volume, with black eyes, broken bones, and tears of joy," he...
Three famed NHL defensemen retire on same day
The NHL saw three remarkable defensemen retire on Tuesday. That would be Zdeno Chára (45), Keith Yandle (36), and PK Subban (33). Chára (who played with the New York Islanders last season, but signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Boston Bruins) and Subban (who was with the New Jersey Devils last season) are both past winners of the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman, in 2009 and 2013 respectively, while Yandle (who was with the Philadelphia Flyers last season) is the current holder of the NHL iron man record with 989 consecutive games played. Here’s how those players announced their retirements:
NHL VETOES THE DALLAS STARS' HIRING OF BEN BISHOP
Stars' GM Jim Bill announced today that the NHL has asked Ben Bishop and the club to stop their employment partnership, per Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. The league's reasoning here, is that Bishop is still under contract with the Buffalo Sabres until 2023. To summarize, the NHL must exercise...
4 recent St. Louis Cardinals whose careers went awry
Blues’ Scandella Injury Will Give These 4 Defensemen a Chance
The St. Louis Blues announced on Tuesday that veteran defenseman Marco Scandella will undergo surgery on his right hip joint and will be re-evaluated in six months. Scandella injured the hip in late August while training for the upcoming season. The 32-year-old joined the Blues in a trade from the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 18, 2020. Over three seasons with the team, he has totaled 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 130 regular-season games. The cap-strapped Blues will likely place him on long-term injured reserve to free up his $3.275 million cap hit to create financial flexibility during his absence. While he is out of the lineup, playing time will be up for grabs to the defenseman who can earn the spot.
Blackhawks Have an Under-the-Radar Calder Candidate in Reichel
When thinking about potential Calder Trophy candidates for 2022-23, Lukas Reichel might not be the first name that comes to a lot of people’s minds. Reichel, the Chicago Blackhawks‘ 2020 first-round pick, is one of their best prospects in years, but he’s far from a finished product. There’s also no guarantee he’ll begin the season with Chicago.
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Trade 'could be mutually beneficial'
One of the ongoing talking points this summer when it comes to the Arizona Coyotes has been the future of Jakob Chychrun. A trade has been expected for some time now, yet with training camp opening this week, the defenseman is still a part of the organization that drafted him 16th overall in 2016. Recently, general manager Bill Armstrong discussed the situation and called Chychrun a “pro’s pro” in regard to how he has handled all of the speculation.
MacKinnon’s Contract Helps Avalanche Build NHL’s Next Dynasty
With one stroke of a pen, the Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon becomes the highest-paid player in the NHL and the highest-paid of the salary cap era, beginning as of the 2023-24 season. The $12.6 million average annual value (AAV) attached to his new contract lifts him over Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, the previous record-holder ($12.5 million).
Connor McDavid drops 100% truth bomb on Nathan MacKinnon’s record-setting contract
Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in the NHL. It’s not NBA superstar money, but MacKinnon is still a whole lot richer after signing an eight-year extension deal with the Colorado Avalanche worth $100.8 million which comes with an Average Annual Value of $12.6 million. That tops the $12.5 million AAV of the contract of Edmont Oilers star Connor McDavid, who shares an interesting reaction to MacKinnon’s huge deal.
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews’ trade status ahead of 2022-23 NHL season
The Chicago Blackhawks are in the midst of what figures to be a lengthy rebuild, and it’s abundantly clear that Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews don’t match the timeline of the rest of the roster. Trade rumors have swirled regarding the two franchise heroes, but nothing materialized before training camp. Via Mark Lazerus, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson revealed the team has no intentions of trading either player, nor did Kane or Toews come to him with a request to be offloaded ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.
Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov to get first crack at Rangers top 6
Sammy Blais is going to get the first crack at playing with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider according to Gerard Gallant. “Sammy is 100%,” he said. “We got good news on him about a month ago. He looks lean. He’s skated, worked out, he’s tired of doing that and he’s ready to play hockey.”
Red Wings’ Andrew Copp will return first week of season
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman announced a number of injuries to the Red Wings roster ahead of training camp. Newly acquired free agent forward Andrew Copp underwent abdominal surgery in the offseason and is expected to return to the lineup during the first week of the regular season. Copp, who had spent much of his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets prior to a trade deadline deal to the New York Rangers, signed a five-year, $28 million deal on the opening day of the NHL’s free agency period. Copp, 28, scored 21 goals and tallied 32 assists in 72 games split between the Jets and the Rangers last season.
