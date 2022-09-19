ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ROYAL OAK, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America

Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

America’s Thanksgiving Parade returns to Detroit for 96th year; Local 4 will broadcast

The Parade Company announced preparations are underway for a magical 96th America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner White. “Our Great City! Detroit!!” is this year’s parade theme capturing the excitement for one of America’s most celebrated parades that will awe generations of parade-goers on historic Woodward Avenue and broadcast to millions of viewers across 185 U.S. television markets.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million

Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit brunch staple Rose’s Fine Food property, business listed for sale

DETROIT – A popular Detroit eatery is on the market -- both the property and the business itself. Rose’s Fine Food and Wine was listed for sale by O’Connor Real Estate on Thursday, with a listing price of $600,000. The restaurant, located along East Jefferson just outside of East English Village, has been a go-to spot for fresh baked goods, sandwiches, brunch and wine, for years.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 fun activities to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

The North American International Auto Show runs through the end of the weekend, and along with that, there are plenty of other events happening around the D that you and your family could check out. 🎭 Let’s start in Detroit, where it’s ‘Youth Design Community Free Day’ at the Michigan...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Memorial barbecue planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts

DETROIT – A memorial barbecue is planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts, who lost his life in the line of duty back in July. The barbecue will be held at the Berkley American Legion on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 4 p.m. Gates, beer tent, and lounge will be open at noon.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ex-Detroit news anchor aims profanity, insults at woman who co-hosts his St. Louis radio show

Former WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) anchor Vic Faust is making news in his current on-air home of St. Louis, but not the kind a media figure would want. Faust aimed an off-the-air tirade at the woman who co-hosts his morning-drive radio show in the city. In his profanity-laden remarks, he spent about four minutes verbally insulting Crystal Cooper, according to a report on Monday by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. ...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MetroTimes

All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit

Many know Detroit as the Motor City, but did you know Motown is also the Hair Capital of the World?. On Sunday, hairstylists (or should we call them architects?) took to Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center for the return of Hair Wars Detroit. What started in the mid-'80s...
DETROIT, MI
Eater

Taystee’s Burgers Wants to Grow Its Gas Station Food Empire

Taystee’s Burgers — whose award-winning highly-stacked have origins in the back of a Dearborn gas station — is among the many halal-friendly spots that have opened over the years that have helped to redefine the region’s food culture. Now founder Ali Jawad is inviting those interested...
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: Demolition of I-375 can never erase the sins of the past

On Thursday, there was quite a celebratory mood expressed by many who honestly believe ― or at least are trying hard to convince the rest of us to believe ― that the $104.6 million federal grant awarded to the City of Detroit to dismantle the I-375 freeway will somehow manage to retroactively heal the simmering racial division that was stretched and torn wide open more than 60 years ago when, for the sake of a freeway, an entire Black neighborhood was paved over and erased with barely a second thought.
DETROIT, MI

