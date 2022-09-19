Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America
Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Where to find the best pizza in Metro Detroit, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit. Jason Carr ain’t messing around -- he’s ready to declare his favorite pizza...
ClickOnDetroit.com
America’s Thanksgiving Parade returns to Detroit for 96th year; Local 4 will broadcast
The Parade Company announced preparations are underway for a magical 96th America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner White. “Our Great City! Detroit!!” is this year’s parade theme capturing the excitement for one of America’s most celebrated parades that will awe generations of parade-goers on historic Woodward Avenue and broadcast to millions of viewers across 185 U.S. television markets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million
Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
Detroit Gets a Second Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown
Behind a golden door at 431 Times Square now sits Detroit’s first Black-owned craft cocktail bar that honors Southern hospitality, Willow. The post Detroit Gets a Second Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit brunch staple Rose’s Fine Food property, business listed for sale
DETROIT – A popular Detroit eatery is on the market -- both the property and the business itself. Rose’s Fine Food and Wine was listed for sale by O’Connor Real Estate on Thursday, with a listing price of $600,000. The restaurant, located along East Jefferson just outside of East English Village, has been a go-to spot for fresh baked goods, sandwiches, brunch and wine, for years.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 fun activities to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
The North American International Auto Show runs through the end of the weekend, and along with that, there are plenty of other events happening around the D that you and your family could check out. 🎭 Let’s start in Detroit, where it’s ‘Youth Design Community Free Day’ at the Michigan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-Detroit TV news anchor fired after obscenity-laden rant
Former WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) news anchor Vic Faust, who spent more than a decade on the air in Detroit, lost his job at the Fox affiliate in St. Louis on the heels of a media controversy in the Midwestern city. Last week, a recording was leaked to the St. Louis...
Gospel stars David and Tamela Mann make Detroit tour stop
The Texas native is also an actress who, along with her husband, has been a staple of the Tyler Perry cinematic universe for more than a decade
Ex-Detroit TV anchor Vic Faust fired after obscenity-laden tirade against cohost
Former WXYZ-TV news anchor Vic Faust has been ousted from his TV gig at a Fox affiliate in St. Louis after launching an expletive-filled rant against a female cohost on a local radio show.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Memorial barbecue planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts
DETROIT – A memorial barbecue is planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts, who lost his life in the line of duty back in July. The barbecue will be held at the Berkley American Legion on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 4 p.m. Gates, beer tent, and lounge will be open at noon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Ex-Detroit news anchor aims profanity, insults at woman who co-hosts his St. Louis radio show
Former WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) anchor Vic Faust is making news in his current on-air home of St. Louis, but not the kind a media figure would want. Faust aimed an off-the-air tirade at the woman who co-hosts his morning-drive radio show in the city. In his profanity-laden remarks, he spent about four minutes verbally insulting Crystal Cooper, according to a report on Monday by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. ...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Michigan
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
MetroTimes
All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit
Many know Detroit as the Motor City, but did you know Motown is also the Hair Capital of the World?. On Sunday, hairstylists (or should we call them architects?) took to Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center for the return of Hair Wars Detroit. What started in the mid-'80s...
Detroit’s Masonic Temple celebrates 100 years since its first cornerstone was laid — and we still don’t understand what exactly the Freemasons do
The world’s largest Masonic Temple is as mysterious today as it was when it was constructed a century ago
Eater
Taystee’s Burgers Wants to Grow Its Gas Station Food Empire
Taystee’s Burgers — whose award-winning highly-stacked have origins in the back of a Dearborn gas station — is among the many halal-friendly spots that have opened over the years that have helped to redefine the region’s food culture. Now founder Ali Jawad is inviting those interested...
Look Inside This Historic Abandoned Detroit Police Station
It's a place I can't say I'd like to have explored maybe fifty years ago. Today, on the other hand, that would be a different story. An open police department is less appealing than an abandoned one. Historic Detroit Police Station - Abandoned. If you drove past it, you could...
Opinion: Demolition of I-375 can never erase the sins of the past
On Thursday, there was quite a celebratory mood expressed by many who honestly believe ― or at least are trying hard to convince the rest of us to believe ― that the $104.6 million federal grant awarded to the City of Detroit to dismantle the I-375 freeway will somehow manage to retroactively heal the simmering racial division that was stretched and torn wide open more than 60 years ago when, for the sake of a freeway, an entire Black neighborhood was paved over and erased with barely a second thought.
Comments / 2