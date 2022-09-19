ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Man arrested in drive-by shooting at Kenner residence that left 1 wounded, police say

Seven months after a Kenner man was shot three times in his driveway, police have arrested a suspect in connection with the case. Denzel Anthony, 31, of Harvey, was booked Tuesday with attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Capt. Michael Cunningham, a Kenner Police Department spokesperson.
KENNER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
New Orleans, LA
Cars
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
Harvey, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Harvey, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in Village de L'Est, New Orleans police say

A man died after being shot multiple times late Wednesday in the Village de L'Est area of the city, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 9:08 p.m. in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive (map). The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said Thursday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Man killed Wednesday night in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting Wednesday night that claimed the life of a man in New Orleans East. Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call of a shooting in the 14000 block of Peltier Drive, in the Village de l'Est neighborhood. After arriving, police found a man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

NOPD seeks suspect in parking lot vehicle burglaries

The New Orleans Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for James Ventress, 45, in the investigation of multiple reported burglary incidents that occurred on Aug. 2 in the 2700 block of Napoleon Avenue. NOPD Second District detectives have identified Ventress as a suspect in two vehicle burglaries in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Violent Crime
fox8live.com

Man killed in Michoud shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive leaves a man dead, according to information from the NOPD. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21) night, officers say they discovered a man on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
uptownmessenger.com

Police blotter: Man carjacked, two children kidnapped, woman robbed

A carjacking, a kidnapping and an armed robbery were reported recently in Uptown neighborhoods. The carjacking occurred Monday evening (Sept. 19) in the Lower Garden District. The victim, a 50-year-old man, was at St. James and Religious street at about 7:45 p.m. when a man approached, indicated he was armed and motioned for him to exit the vehicle.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for runaway Algiers teen

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a juvenile who has been reported as a runaway. According to police, Rickquel Smith, 17, was last seen by a relative on Sept. 10, on the 3200 block of General DeGaulle Drive. She is described as 5...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Police seeking suspect in shooting at Franklin and Toussaint

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking a suspect in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Sept. 2 in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near Allen Toussaint Boulevard. At about 6 p.m., a gunman approached a man and began firing, then fled on foot. The victim sustained...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy