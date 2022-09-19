Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Man arrested in drive-by shooting at Kenner residence that left 1 wounded, police say
Seven months after a Kenner man was shot three times in his driveway, police have arrested a suspect in connection with the case. Denzel Anthony, 31, of Harvey, was booked Tuesday with attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Capt. Michael Cunningham, a Kenner Police Department spokesperson.
DA calls NOPD Officer's killing an 'execution' as Marcus McNeil murder trial begins
NEW ORLEANS — Dramatic new information was revealed Wednesday in prosecutors’ opening statement in the first-degree murder trial of Darren Bridges, accused of first-degree murder in the October 2017 fatal shooting of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil. From police reports and previous accounts, Bridges stands accused of...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting on Peltier Drive
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot to death Wednesday night. Police say the shooting happened in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive around 9:08 p.m. According to NOPD, the man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he later died.
NOLA.com
In New Orleans murder trial, police officer recounts finding his lifeless comrade
New Orleans police officer Michael Sartain ran, breathlessly, as three gunshots echoed across a New Orleans East neighborhood, searching in the blackness of midnight for his comrade, 29-year-old officer Marcus McNeil. “Milk Dud,” he called out, using McNeil’s moniker, “where you at?”. Sartain's body-worn camera jiggled as...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in Village de L'Est, New Orleans police say
A man died after being shot multiple times late Wednesday in the Village de L'Est area of the city, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 9:08 p.m. in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive (map). The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said Thursday.
WWL-TV
Man killed Wednesday night in New Orleans East shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting Wednesday night that claimed the life of a man in New Orleans East. Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call of a shooting in the 14000 block of Peltier Drive, in the Village de l'Est neighborhood. After arriving, police found a man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.
NOLA.com
Man pleads not guilty in Harvey shootout that left 1 dead, three injured
A Marrero man authorities say was identified as a suspect through DNA he left after being wounded in a shootout has pleaded not guilty to killing one person and wounding two others. Jalin Cosse, 22, was indicted by a Jefferson Parish grand jury with one count of first-degree murder and...
uptownmessenger.com
NOPD seeks suspect in parking lot vehicle burglaries
The New Orleans Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for James Ventress, 45, in the investigation of multiple reported burglary incidents that occurred on Aug. 2 in the 2700 block of Napoleon Avenue. NOPD Second District detectives have identified Ventress as a suspect in two vehicle burglaries in the...
fox8live.com
Man killed in Michoud shooting, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive leaves a man dead, according to information from the NOPD. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21) night, officers say they discovered a man on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
WDSU
New Orleans offering financial relief to victims whose stolen cars were recovered by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans announced Wednesday that it will now cover costs associated with towing and storing stolen cars within city limits. According to the city, the new process is an expansion of the online reimbursement portal that was activated earlier this year. "While it...
WDSU
New Orleans teenager kidnapped when ride-share driver locked doors at drop off, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a teenager was kidnapped while using a ride-sharing service. The incident was reported in the 2800 block of General Degaulle Drive, according to police. Police confirmed that a 17-year-old used a ride-sharing service to take her from her...
Woman stabbed in Central City after refusing to go on a date
A woman was stabbed after refusing to go on a date with a man in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Erato Street.
NOLA.com
Woman sues JPSO a year after video shows deputy slamming her to ground by hair
A woman is suing the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, alleging her civil rights were violated almost a year after a deputy was captured on video grabbing her by the hair and slamming her to the ground. In her lawsuit, filed Friday in the U.S. District...
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Man carjacked, two children kidnapped, woman robbed
A carjacking, a kidnapping and an armed robbery were reported recently in Uptown neighborhoods. The carjacking occurred Monday evening (Sept. 19) in the Lower Garden District. The victim, a 50-year-old man, was at St. James and Religious street at about 7:45 p.m. when a man approached, indicated he was armed and motioned for him to exit the vehicle.
Teen carjacking suspect sentenced to 55 years in prison
According to District Attorney Paul Connick, Jr., the jury deliberated for only one hour before returning that verdict last week. Judge Frank Brindisi handed down the sentence on Monday.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for runaway Algiers teen
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a juvenile who has been reported as a runaway. According to police, Rickquel Smith, 17, was last seen by a relative on Sept. 10, on the 3200 block of General DeGaulle Drive. She is described as 5...
gentillymessenger.com
Police seeking suspect in shooting at Franklin and Toussaint
The New Orleans Police Department is seeking a suspect in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Sept. 2 in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near Allen Toussaint Boulevard. At about 6 p.m., a gunman approached a man and began firing, then fled on foot. The victim sustained...
Employee of Louisiana car dealership fatally shot coworker during argument, police say
A man is wanted after police say he shot and killed his coworker at the Hyundai of Slidell car dealership on Friday (Sept. 16). According to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandall, police are searching for 23-year-old Brian Taylor.
Evening I-10 shooting takes life of driver
New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Homicide that left a 30-year-old man dead. The offense occurred shortly after 9:00 P.M., on Interstate 10 near the Chef Menteur Highway exit.
Gun fired on Jefferson Parish school bus; juvenile in custody
According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Rivarde, the incident happened around 7 a.m. Monday on a school bus in Harvey.
