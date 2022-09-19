If you haven’t seen Avatar in a movie theater, it “kinda means you haven’t seen the film,” at least according to writer-director James Cameron. Not that Cameron is the kind of guy who would throw shade at Blu-ray, Disney+, or your 85-inch flat-screen TV—actually, wait, he probably is that kind of guy. Regardless, the filmmaker now firmly believes that the best way to experience his 2009 sci-fi-fantasy blockbuster is with the newly remastered version of the film arriving in theaters Friday in 3D with 4K high-dynamic range.

