Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"
Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
Tom Brady Addresses Ryan Fitzpatrick ‘That Motherf-----’ Rumor
The Buccaneers quarterback commented on the popular theory.
Yardbarker
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote after win against Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
2-Time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning Goes Hilariously Undercover For College Tryout
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
Yardbarker
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
thecomeback.com
Tony Dungy cites reasons for lack of Black NFL head coaches
The Washington Post‘s blockbuster story, “How the NFL Blocks Black Coaches,” rocked the NFL world Wednesday, detailing factors behind the dearth of Black head coaches in the league. One of the most successful Black coaches of all time, Tony Dungy, gave the Post an interesting analogy. The...
Look: Cole Beasley Got Off To Rough Start With Buccaneers
Cole Beasley's first practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't get off to an auspicious start. Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight shared video of the veteran wide receiver having trouble handling the first punt he tried to field on Wednesday. Not a flattering highlight. But, we're still expecting...
The Battle of the Placeholders: Week 3's Thursday Night Dogfight Features Browns and Steelers
Thursday Night Football follows up last week's AFC rivalry game between two hot young quarterbacks with another rivalry game, as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns in the "Battle of the Placeholders." We're a far cry from Baker Mayfield and Ben Roethlisberger, with Mitch...
Eli Manning Goes Undercover as Penn State Walk-On "Chad Powers" in Hilarious Video
Eli Manning's face was one of the most recognizable in the NFL during his playing days (you know exactly which face I'm talking about), and yet he still went undercover and unrecognized at a Penn State walk-on tryout in a hilarious video as part of his ESPN show, "Eli's Places."
Ravens-Patriots Notebook: Lamar Loses the Sleeve, Linebacker Signed
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm and was throwing the ball at practice on Thursday.
If Starting 0-2 is the Kiss of Death in the NFL, These Five Teams Are in Trouble
It's the cold kiss of death in the NFL. You just can't -- and I mean CAN'T -- start 0-2. Unfortunately for the Raiders, Panthers, Falcons, Titans and Bengals, they have. According to SI.com, since 1970 only 38 of the 400 teams that have started a season 0-2 have made the playoffs. It hasn't happened since 2018. But on the other hand....*insert "Dumb and Dumber" GIF here.*
FOX Sports
NFL power rankings: Bills lead NFL's top tier, Eagles ascending
If you're ever confused as to why this league gets more absurdly popular with each passing year, look no further than the standings. If you squint, you can see the outliers. There are two or three teams that look definitively better than everyone else, and there's a small handful of teams we can already tell are going to have a rough year.
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell brings player to tears with post-game speech
Although Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper has only been in the NFL for six years, he’s already one of the more well-traveled players in the league. A veteran of seven practice squads who’s signed more than pro 20 contracts since signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Skipper appears to have found a home, at least for right now.
Auburn LB Owen Pappoe Lays Out Penn State QB For "Hit of the Year"
The Auburn Tigers may have lost a huge home matchup against No. 22 Penn State, but at least they can lay claim to the biggest hit of the college football season so far. It was on the Nittany Lions' opening possession that Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe lowered his shoulder and sent PSU quarterback Sean Clifford into The Upside Down (hopefully I have some "Stranger Things" fans in here) with what has to be the hit of the year.
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback
The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
Eagles star Darius Slay reveals that he gave James Harden the ball after his pick at the goal line in a bid to meet him after the game - as he admits he only realized his 'favorite player' was there after spotting him on jumbotron
Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay revealed he only gave James Harden the football after his third quarter interception at the goal line so that he could meet the NBA star after his team's 24-7 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Slay wheeled away in celebration after his...
NFL Power Rankings: As Week 3 Begins, the AFC Dominates & NFC Questions Arise
We are only two weeks into the 2022 NFL season but have already seen quite enough to get a good read on a handful teams. Meanwhile, there are quite a few who have stumbled out of the gate while trying to find their identity. It's clear who the front runners are and who is at the bottom of the totem pole, but the question marks remain in the middle of the remaining teams.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets
How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
Bad Beats from Week 2: Colts Lose Big, While the Ravens and Browns Drop the Ball
Week 2 of the NFL season was like any other week of the NFL -- madness occurred early and often. With this madness came many bets you may have thought you had locked up, only to see them fade into oblivion within minutes. These are bad beats -- you thought...
Yardbarker
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers head to the Dawg Pound to take on the Cleveland Browns as the two AFC North longtime rivals clash on Thursday Night Football. It’s time to check out our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Browns prediction and pick. The Steelers are coming off a 17-14 loss...
