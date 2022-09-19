Spring Valley Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting His Niece For 3-Year-Period, DA Says

A Spring Valley man was found guilty by a jury of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old for more than three years. Photo Credit: PIxabay/QuinceCreative and Wikimedia/GustavoCastillo

A Hudson Valley man has been convicted by a jury for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old for more than three years.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced Monday, Sept. 19 that Holger Chuya-Andrade, age 32, of Spring Valley, was found guilty on all counts after a jury trial.

Chuya-Andrade was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and course of sexual conduct against a child.

From May 2011 through May 2014, Cjiua-Andrade engaged in a course of sexual abuse which started when the victim was 7 years old and lasted until she was 10 years old, the DA's Office said.

Chuya-Andrade is the victim’s biological uncle, the DA's Office noted.

“The verdict of guilty on all counts by a jury is the first step in securing justice for the victim," said Walsh. "My office will work tirelessly to protect innocent children.”

Chuya-Andrade, who was remanded to Rockland County Jail until sentencing in November, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on the top count.

In addition, Chuya-Andrade will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

The investigation was handled by the Spring Valley Police Department with the assistance of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit.

