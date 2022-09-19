ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
ashlandsource.com

United Way of Ashland County campaign chair shares personal story to begin fundraising season

ASHLAND — United Way of Ashland County’s annual fundraising breakfast held Thursday was filled with applause, laughter and renewed motivation for the year ahead. But at the source of the merriment was a story shared by Dan Lawson, United Way’s campaign chair. Lawson, accompanied by his wife and campaign co-chair, Lynne, told a personal story of financial struggle he witnessed during a cold winter.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Fire Capt. Mark Miller talks workplace fire safety

ASHLAND — It's hard to go places with Ashland Fire Department Captain Mark Miller. He admits this. When he goes into a public place, he constantly notices and points out possible fire-safety issues, sometimes to his wife's chagrin.
ASHLAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ashland, OH
County
Ashland County, OH
Ashland, OH
Government
Ashland County, OH
Government
ashlandsource.com

Julia (Judy) Ann Simpson Kick

Julia (Judy) Ann Simpson Kick, 71, of Ashland went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born June 19, 1951 in Willard, Ohio to Robert and Mollie (Dunn) Simpson.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Outstanding Senior Awards recognize community volunteers

MANSFIELD -- Diane Cunningham, Steve Stone, Mary Lee Minor and Terrence and Valeria Klopcic are living proof that you're never too old to start making a difference. The area residents were among those honored Monday during the 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen and Community Service Awards, hosted by the Ohio District Five Area Agency on Aging.
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Medal Of Honor#Local Life#Localevent#Old Navy
ashlandsource.com

Human Tractor Pull draws biggest crowd yet at Ashland County Fair

ASHLAND -- The Human Tractor Pull is a fun contest of speed generated by a team of individuals that seek to the antique tractor with a strong rope faster than the others in their division. The contest is conducted by members of the Fair Board with equipment shared by members...
ashlandsource.com

Ashland City Council purchases $1.5 million ladder truck

ASHLAND — Ashland City Council on Tuesday agreed to purchase a new, $1.5 million ladder truck to replace the fire division’s existing apparatus that has lasted more than 25 years. Mayor Matt Miller said the 100-foot ladder truck currently used is a 1996 model that, most recently, struggled...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Public Transit receives $1.32 million grant to build new HQ

ASHLAND — Ashland's city transit department received a $1.32 million grant that will lead to the construction of its own headquarters near downtown, Mayor Matt Miller announced on Facebook on Tuesday. Ashland Public Transit plans to use the ODOT grant to build a 14,500 square-foot facility on the corner...
ASHLAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
ashlandsource.com

4 Ashland-area teams in playoff position at season's midway point

COLUMBUS — If the playoffs started this week, four area teams would be in but only one would open the postseason at home. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Redbirds searching for first KMAC win

LOUDONVILLE — The Redbirds came within an eyelash of upsetting one Knox Morrow Athletic Conference heavyweight last week. Loudonville will get a chance at another KMAC power on Friday Friday night.
LOUDONVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy