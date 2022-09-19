Read full article on original website
Related
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Fair results include sheep, culinary arts
ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Fair Board released the following results on Wednesday night.
ashlandsource.com
United Way of Ashland County campaign chair shares personal story to begin fundraising season
ASHLAND — United Way of Ashland County’s annual fundraising breakfast held Thursday was filled with applause, laughter and renewed motivation for the year ahead. But at the source of the merriment was a story shared by Dan Lawson, United Way’s campaign chair. Lawson, accompanied by his wife and campaign co-chair, Lynne, told a personal story of financial struggle he witnessed during a cold winter.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Fair lists youth hobby show results
ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Fair Board provided the following results on Wednesday night.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Fire Capt. Mark Miller talks workplace fire safety
ASHLAND — It's hard to go places with Ashland Fire Department Captain Mark Miller. He admits this. When he goes into a public place, he constantly notices and points out possible fire-safety issues, sometimes to his wife's chagrin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ashlandsource.com
GALLERY: Lawnmower demolition derby at the Ashland County Fair
Two groups of small and large lawnmowers duked it out at the Ashland County Fair on Wednesday. In the small class, #117 Zach Stoner got first place, #116 Jeff Smith got second place, and #76 Kyle Reynolds got third place.
ashlandsource.com
Newark's Johnny Clem joined the Union Army at age 11 during the Civil War
Johnny Clem was a soldier in the service of the United States for most of his life. He was born on Aug. 13, 1851, in Newark, Ohio.
ashlandsource.com
Julia (Judy) Ann Simpson Kick
Julia (Judy) Ann Simpson Kick, 71, of Ashland went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born June 19, 1951 in Willard, Ohio to Robert and Mollie (Dunn) Simpson.
ashlandsource.com
Outstanding Senior Awards recognize community volunteers
MANSFIELD -- Diane Cunningham, Steve Stone, Mary Lee Minor and Terrence and Valeria Klopcic are living proof that you're never too old to start making a difference. The area residents were among those honored Monday during the 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen and Community Service Awards, hosted by the Ohio District Five Area Agency on Aging.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ashlandsource.com
Teen with Ashland & Mansfield ties among the Fugitives of the Week
ASHLAND — A teenager and a woman are among the list of fugitives local authorities are seeking this week. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
ashlandsource.com
Human Tractor Pull draws biggest crowd yet at Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND -- The Human Tractor Pull is a fun contest of speed generated by a team of individuals that seek to the antique tractor with a strong rope faster than the others in their division. The contest is conducted by members of the Fair Board with equipment shared by members...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City Council purchases $1.5 million ladder truck
ASHLAND — Ashland City Council on Tuesday agreed to purchase a new, $1.5 million ladder truck to replace the fire division’s existing apparatus that has lasted more than 25 years. Mayor Matt Miller said the 100-foot ladder truck currently used is a 1996 model that, most recently, struggled...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Public Transit receives $1.32 million grant to build new HQ
ASHLAND — Ashland's city transit department received a $1.32 million grant that will lead to the construction of its own headquarters near downtown, Mayor Matt Miller announced on Facebook on Tuesday. Ashland Public Transit plans to use the ODOT grant to build a 14,500 square-foot facility on the corner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Fair results: Grain/seed/potato/veg, baby beef and market hog
ASHLAND — The Ashland County Fair Board released the following results on Thursday morning.
ashlandsource.com
4 Ashland-area teams in playoff position at season's midway point
COLUMBUS — If the playoffs started this week, four area teams would be in but only one would open the postseason at home. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
ashlandsource.com
Redbirds searching for first KMAC win
LOUDONVILLE — The Redbirds came within an eyelash of upsetting one Knox Morrow Athletic Conference heavyweight last week. Loudonville will get a chance at another KMAC power on Friday Friday night.
Comments / 0