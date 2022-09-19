ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Yardbarker

Texans C Justin Britt moved to non-football illness list

The Houston Texans placed starting center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday. Britt missed Houston's Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos. Coach Lovie Smith had told reporters Britt was away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 31-year-old is in his eighth season and his second...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy