ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The original cast of 'ER' 28 years later

By Angelica Cheyenne
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xp5Yx_0i1pZwVH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBytX_0i1pZwVH00
The original lineup from "ER" season one.

NBC

  • "ER" turns 28 on September 19 after originally premiering in 1994.
  • The iconic George Clooney was part of the legendary original cast of "ER."
  • Most of the main cast from "ER's" first season are still acting, too.
Anthony Edwards delivered a powerful performance as Dr. Mark Greene in NBC's "ER."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XckYk_0i1pZwVH00
Anthony Edwards as Dr. Mark Greene.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Dr. Greene was the leader of the pack at the show's fictionalized County General Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. He was established as chief resident in the show's very first episode.

He often made heavy decisions on behalf of the hospital and instructed his colleagues (most of whom were also his friends).

Over the course of his time on "ER," Dr. Greene had some marriage troubles and family issues. He eventually died from a brain tumor during season eight in one of the most heartbreaking deaths in TV history.

Edwards earned four Emmy nominations for his role as Dr. Greene. He won a Golden Globe in 1998.

Although Edwards left "ER" in 2002 to spend more time with family, he has continued to act.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryv3q_0i1pZwVH00
Anthony Edwards at the 2022 Tony Awards.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

After leaving "ER," Edwards, 60, has been seen in a few different projects, including "Zero Hour" and "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders."

He made one last appearance on "ER" in 2008, reprising his role for an episode during the final season.

In 2010, he won his first Emmy as an executive producer for the television movie " Temple Grandin. "

Edwards produced and directed the 2016 film "My Dead Boyfriend." He also had roles in the Netflix miniseries "Inventing Anna" and the Apple TV+ miniseries "WeCrashed" in 2022 .

Recently, Edwards performed in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical " Girl from the North Country ."

He was also credited in this year's biggest box office hit "Top Gun: Maverick," and can be seen in archival footage. Edwards played Goose in the '80s original, the late father of Miles Teller's character and Maverick's best friend.

In 2021, he married Mare Winningham . The two worked together on "ER" during season five.

George Clooney portrayed the dreamy pediatrician Dr. Doug Ross. He was the heartthrob who was instrumental to "ER's" success.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YssEb_0i1pZwVH00
George Clooney as Dr. Doug Ross.

NBC

Although Clooney was already a relatively well-known actor prior to "ER" (he got his start as the hunky handyman George Burnett on "Facts of Life"), playing Dr. Ross made him an icon.

Well that, and the legendary Caesar haircut that he had while he was on the show.

Throughout the show, Dr. Ross was a dedicated pediatrician who was extremely committed to his work.

Although he was a womanizer who had a series of messy love affairs, Dr. Ross never let that affect his job. His most famous relationship was with Carol Hathaway, an ER nurse played by Julianna Margulies.

He eventually left "ER" midway through season five.

Clooney earned two Emmy nominations for his role as Dr. Ross.

Clooney left "ER" in 1999 to become an even bigger star, trading his starring role on the show for Academy Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9qAJ_0i1pZwVH00
Amal and George Clooney in September 2022.

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Soon after Clooney, 61, left "ER," he starred in multiple films in the 2000s, including "O Brother, Where Art Thou," "Good Night, and Good Luck," and the "Ocean's" trilogy, in which he played Danny Ocean.

His role in "O Brother, Where Art Thou" won him a Golden Globe for best actor in 2001. He also has two Oscars and six more Oscar nods under his belt.

Clooney returned to "ER" twice: once in season six, to reunite with Carol Hathaway, and once in the final season to establish he and Hathaway were still together.

Alongside acting, he also founded the tequila brand Casamigos with his friend Rande Gerber in 2013.

The pair decided to start the company after they were unable to find the "perfect" tequila while vacationing in Mexico. Casamigos ended up being such a success that in 2017, Gerber and Clooney sold their brand for $1 billion dollars .

In 2021, Clooney directed the film "The Tender Bar," which starred Ben Affleck. Later this year, he will be starring opposite Julia Roberts in "Ticket to Paradise."

Sherry Stringfield started off on "ER" as the bright-eyed Dr. Susan Lewis, a second-year resident at the hospital.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpMDk_0i1pZwVH00
Sherry Stringfield as Dr. Susan Lewis.

NBC

While Dr. Lewis was a capable and eager doctor, her lack of assertiveness sometimes allowed her to be pushed over by other doctors. She was good friends with both Dr. Ross and Dr. Greene.

During the series, Dr. Lewis had family troubles, like gaining and losing custody of her niece. This caused her much grief in season two.

A romance almost developed between Dr. Lewis and Dr. Greene, however before it was fully explored, Dr. Lewis moved to Arizona to be closer to her niece in season three. She wouldn't return to the show for years.

Stringfield earned three Emmy nominations for her role as Dr. Lewis.

In 2005, Stringfield told Variety that she was leaving "ER" because she was "ready for new roles and new challenges."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLCwW_0i1pZwVH00
Sherry Stringfield.

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Stringfield , 55, returned to the show years later, and once again played Dr. Lewis from season eight to season twelve. She returned once more in the series finale.

Post-"ER," Stringfield has starred in a few television movies and series, including "Under the Dome" in 2014 and "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders'' in 2016. That show ended in 2017, and Stringfield hasn't had an on-screen credit since.

Noah Wyle began the series as a third year medical student John Carter. He eventually became a doctor at the hospital.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BHLUB_0i1pZwVH00
Noah Wyle as Dr. John Carter.

NBC

Initially, Dr. Carter wasn't the most promising doctor, however his determination and compassionate nature helped him prevail.

He was mentored by Dr. Greene, and often found himself at odds with Dr. Peter Benton (Eriq La Salle), the resident he was assigned to.

Throughout the series, Dr. Carter had some tough moments — like in season six, when Carter and medical student Lucy Knight (Kellie Martin) were stabbed on the job by a schizophrenic patient. Knight died from her injuries and Dr. Carter struggled with survivors' guilt for years after.

Dr. Carter was one of the longest-lasting original characters from the first season "ER"  lineup, but eventually left after season 12.

Wyle earned five Emmy nominations for his role in "ER."

Wyle didn't miss a beat when "ER" ended, and has appeared in many projects since then, including "Below the Beltway," "W.," "Shot," and "Queen of the Lot."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XjkPy_0i1pZwVH00
Noah Wyle.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Alongside those films, Wyle, 51, has starred in other television series such as "The Red Line" in 2018 and "Leverage: Redemption," in 2021.

Not only has Wyle continued acting, but he's also produced and directed some of the shows and films he performed in. From 2014 to 2018, he starred in "The Librarians," which he also executive-produced, directed, and wrote for. He also directed episodes of his TNT series "Falling Skies."

He also returned to "ER" for the 15th and final season.

Eriq La Salle played the arrogant and goal-oriented Dr. Peter Benton. He sometimes clashed with other "ER" characters during his time at the hospital.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQGFJ_0i1pZwVH00
Eriq La Salle as Dr. Peter Benton.

NBC

Dr. Benton's strong personality resulted in him having conflicts with Dr. Carter and ER chief Dr. Romano (Paul McCrane). Sometimes, even viewers love to hate Dr. Benton.

Dr. Benton eventually left the hospital during season eight to get another hospital job with better money and hours.

La Salle earned three Emmy nominations for his role.

After leaving "ER," La Salle continued to act, and has also directed multiple episodes of TV.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eI2mK_0i1pZwVH00
Eriq La Salle.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Shows that La Salle, 60, acted in after "ER" include "24," "How to Make It in America," "A Gifted Man," and "Under the Dome."

He also has some producing credits on his resume, directing episodes for series like "Law & Order: Organized Crime," "Chicago PD," "Once Upon a Time," and "Lucifer."

Earlier this year, La Salle starred in the Hallmark original film " A Second Chance at Love ."

La Salle also returned to "ER" a few times after his exit, most importantly during the final season in 2009 to reunite with former pupil Dr. Carter.

Julianna Margulies portrayed Carol Hathaway, an ER nurse and ex-girlfriend of Dr. Doug Ross.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3KCu_0i1pZwVH00
Julianna Margulies as Nurse Carol Hathaway.

NBC

In the first season, Hathaway is mainly recovering from her suicide attempt and getting over her feelings for Dr. Ross, her ex-boyfriend.

During the first few seasons, Hathaway tries to rebuild her life. Eventually, she found her footing, but faced many setbacks like getting suspended and financial trouble.

Hathaway and Dr. Ross eventually get back together, but when Clooney left the show in season five, their characters broke up. Margulies left "ER" in season six, making every fan swoon when she finally reunited with Dr. Ross for good in the finale.

Margulies won an Emmy for her role in "ER" in 1995, making her the only actor to ever win an Emmy for the medical drama. She was nominated five more times after that.

Margulies is now starring on the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OCKB_0i1pZwVH00
Julianna Margulies.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Before that Margulies, 56, starred in the Emmy-winning television series "The Good Wife." She won two more Emmys from four nominations for her performance.

The series was such a success that it led to the spin-off series "The Good Fight," which began its sixth and final season in September 2022.

Now, she co-stars with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in "The Morning Show" as the love interest of Witherspoon's character.

Alongside acting, Margulies is also an author. In 2016, she co-wrote the children's book "Three Magic Balloons." In 2021, she published her memoir " Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life ."

Margulies and Clooney also returned during "ER's" final season to reassure fans that their characters were still together.

Ming-Na Wen portrayed Dr. Jing-Mei "Deb" Chen. She began as a medical student and ended as chief resident at the hospital.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tMu2_0i1pZwVH00
Ming-Na Wen as Dr. Jing-Mei "Deb" Chen.

NBC

In the first season, Dr. Chen was a medical student and had a rivalry with then-medical student Dr. John Carter.

While she was a recurring character during season one, Wen didn't reprise her role until season six as a third-year resident, eventually becoming chief resident in season eight.

Over the course of the series, Dr. Chen had many ups and downs, like when she had to care for her sick father.

Dr. Chen left in season 11 after quitting the hospital, and was never heard from again.

Ming Na-Wen was recently seen in the Disney+ series "The Book of Boba Fett" as a formidable assassin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGSl2_0i1pZwVH00
Ming-Na Wen.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Na-Wen, 58, has consistently acted since her departure from "ER." Besides "The Book of Boba Fett" and "The Mandalorian," she also starred in the Marvel TV series "Agents of S.H.I.E.LD.," "Young Sheldon," and Hacks."

Her voice has also been used in iconic animated films like Disney's "Mulan," and animated series like "Robot Chicken," "Phineas and Ferb," and the Disney XD series "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Na-Wen will also be in the upcoming projects "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai," "Glitter & Doom," and "Persephone."

Gloria Reuben portrayed Jeanie Boulet, a physician's assistant at the ER. She later became the head of the HIV clinic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7ogH_0i1pZwVH00
Gloria Reuben as Jeanie Boulet.

NBC

In the beginning of the series, Boulet was a physical therapist who Dr. Benton hired to care for his mother. Although she was married at the time, she and Dr. Benton had a brief affair.

Boulet ended up contracting HIV from her husband, and throughout the series she had to cope with the stigma of that diagnosis.

She left the hospital in season six to spend more time with her adopted son and family.

Reuben earned two Emmy nominations for her role.

Reuben recently appeared on "The First Lady." She also starred in the 2022 film "Firestarter."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20e4U6_0i1pZwVH00
Gloria Reuben.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

After "ER," Reuben landed roles in other major series including "Blindspot," "Cloak & Dagger," "Mr. Robot" and "City on a Hill." She also starred alongside fellow "ER" co-star Eriq La Selle in the film "A Second Chance at Love" in 2022.

In "The First Lady," Reuben played Valerie Jarrett, an advisor to President Obama.

Boulet also reappeared one more time during season 14 of "ER."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Richard Roat Dies: Actor In ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Friends’, ‘Dallas’ & Dozens Of Other Shows Was 89

Richard Roat, a character actor with 130-plus credits spanning nearly a half-century who appeared in many of TV’s biggest shows including Seinfeld, Friends, Cheers, Murphy Brown, Dallas, Hawaii Five-O and Happy Days, has died. He was 89. Roat died August 5 in Orange County, CA, according to his family. No other details were available. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Born on July 3, 1933, in Hartford, CT, Roat had a couple of bit TV roles before being cast as Dr. Jerry Chandler in the 1962 pilot of NBC soap opera The Doctors. He appeared in more than 170 episodes during the first year...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Regé-Jean Page & Glen Powell To Star In ‘Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid’-Inspired Series At Amazon

Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are set to star in a series inspired by Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid for Amazon. The streamer has handed the untitled project a straight-to-series order. It comes from Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Deals are not yet done. Bridgerton star Page, who starred in the Russo’s The Gray Man, is expected to play Butch Cassidy with Top Gun: Maverick star is set to play the Sundance Kid in the series, which is reportedly set in an alternate America. The Russos will exec produce with Kaz and Ryan Firpo writing the script and exec producing alongside Page...
TV SERIES
Deadline

George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno Among Celebrity Guests Joining ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music And Laughter’ ABC Special — Update

UPDATED, 10:30 AM: ABC has announced additional celebrity guests set for its upcoming Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter special. Stars who have signed on to help celebrate Lear through speeches and comedy performances include Asante Blackk, George Clooney, Laverne Cox, Isabella Gomez, Emily Hampshire, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno, Ms. Pat, Jay Pharoah, Rob Reiner, Aida Rodriguez and George Wallace. Special musical performances paying tribute to iconic sitcom theme songs will also be featured throughout the evening and will be performed by Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Ledisi, Justina Machado, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, Amber Stevens West, Michelle Williams and more.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Reuben
Person
George Clooney
Person
Rande Gerber
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Julianna Margulies
Person
Noah Wyle
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104

She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Alec Baldwin Lands 1st Acting Role After Tragic ‘Rust’ Shooting: Report

Alec Baldwin is reportedly working on making his return to the spotlight in his first role since the tragic shooting on the set of Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor has been tapped to star in a revival of Tony-winning play Art by Yasmina Reza, expected to open next year, a source revealed to The New York Post. The actor has not appeared in any projects since the shooting in New Mexico, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Television Series#Marvel Tv#Nbc#County General Hospital
Deadline

Irene Papas Dies: ‘Zorba The Greek’, ‘Guns Of Navarone’ & ‘Z’ Actress Was 93

Irene Papas, the Greek actress who starred in such films as The Guns of Navarone, Z, Zorba the Greek and dozens of other films, playing opposite many of Hollywood’s biggest stars, died Wednesday in her hometown of Chilimodion. She was 93. No cause of death was given, but Papas was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the mid-2010s. Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news. “Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness,” Minister Lina G. Mendoni said in a statement. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022:...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.

The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
People

Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Rosie O'Donnell opens up in an emotional essay about her 9½-year-old daughter Dakota, who was diagnosed with autism in 2016 Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Music Man’ to End Broadway Run in January as Hugh Jackman Departs

It turns out Hugh Jackman is irreplaceable. “The Music Man” will end its run on Jan. 1, 2023 as the Tony-winning star of stage and screen finishes his lengthy commitment to the hot-selling Broadway revival. There had been some chatter that the producers were looking for another actor to take over for Jackman as Professor Henry Hill, but those kind of performers are few and far between. And, well, they don’t usually have the kind of commercial appeal to fill the Winter Garden. The revival, which also starred two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, will have played 358 regular and 46...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy

The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Chicago Med’ Shake-Up: Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty Exit, Yaya DaCosta Rejoins Cast in Recurring Role

There are changes coming to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Both Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty, who portrayed Dr. Dylan Scott and Dr. Pamela Blake, respectively, are leaving NBC’s “Chicago Med,” Variety confirms. Additionally, Yaya DaCosta, who exited the show in 2021 after six seasons, has returned as April Sexton. During the Season 8 premiere Dylan chose to leave his job at the hospital following the death of Jo (Riley Voelkel), an undercover cop he became romantically involved with last season, who died in the ER. Co-showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov confirmed his exit. “Right now, we’ve finished that arc of his...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes’ Rounds Out Cast With Fionnula Flanagan, 10 Others

EXCLUSIVE: The Francis Lawrence-directed feature adaptation of the Suzanne Collins prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has added 11 actors in its final casting round. This includes Tony Award nominee Fionnula Flanagan, who’ll play Grandma’am, young Coriolanus Snow’s (Tom Blyth) strict grandmother. Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, the 18-year-old is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a postwar Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel...
MOVIES
Variety

TV’s Epic Battle for Holiday Movies: How Candace Cameron Bure Became the Conservative Queen of Christmas

Candace Cameron Bure was the undisputed queen of Hallmark Channel’s slate of popular holiday fare, with more than 30 credits to her name. Who could forget her work as a high-strung doctor who moves to Alaska in “Christmas Under Wraps”? OK, just because you haven’t heard of it, doesn’t mean it wasn’t a huge hit. The 2014 made-for-TV movie has the distinction of being the most watched Hallmark Christmas special ever, landing almost 6 million viewers on its debut airing. (In fact, she stars in four of Hallmark’s top 10 most-watched Christmas premieres.) So, when Bure, 46, split with Hallmark to...
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

597K+
Followers
34K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy