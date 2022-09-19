Condoms, pregnancy tests, other products recalled by Family Dollar for improper storage

The Family Dollar chain issued a voluntary recall affecting items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Family Dollar is recalling Colgate toothpaste and mouthwashes as well as a variety of over-the-counter products, including condoms and pregnancy tests, after the products were stored at improper temperatures.

The chain said it was not aware of any consumer complaints or reported illnesses in its announcement, republished on the Food and Drug Administration website.

“Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product,” the company said in its statement. “Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.”

The recalled Colgate products were shipped from May 1 to June 21 to a limited number of stores in 11 states: Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

The over-the-counter product recall, which includes some Trojan condoms and VeriQuick pregnancy tests, among other products, affects stores in most states. States that are not affected by the recall are Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii (there are no Family Dollar stores in Alaska and Hawaii). These products were shipped to stores starting May 1 to June 10, according to the recall.

The recall comes after the chain recalled more than 430 products in July that were stored at the wrong temperatures.

Family Dollar advised customers with questions about the recall to its customer service line at 844-636-7687 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Consumers can report any illnesses or adverse events related to the recalled products to the FDA online or by calling 1-800-332-1088.

Recalled Colgate products

The following Colgate toothpastes and mouthwashes bought from certain Family Dollar stores in 11 states (Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah) are under recall, according to the FDA.

COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN PREVENTION TOOTHPASTE 2.1OZ

COLGATE OPTIC WHITE CHARCOAL TOOTHPASTE 4.2OZ

COLGATE OPTIC WHITE MOUTHWASH 16 FL OZ

COLGATE OPTIC WHITE HIGH IMPACT TOOTHPASTE 3OZ

COLGATE OPTIC WHITE TOOTHPASTE ICY FRESH 3.2OZ

COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN FIGHTER TOOTHPASTE CLEAN MNT 4.2OZ

Recalled condoms, pregnancy tests, nasal spray, eyed drops and more

Family Dollar is also recalling dozens of over-the-counter products, including Trojan brand condoms, Clearblue pregnancy tests, nasal spray, eye drops and denture adhesive, according to the FDA. The recall applies to some stores in all states outside of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Alaska, or Hawaii.

CLEARBLUE SMART COUNTDOWN PRGNCY TST 1CT

LS SKYN NON LATEX LUBRICATED CONDOM 3CT

VERIQUICK PREGNANCY TEST 1CT

FIRST RESPONSE 2 CT

SKYN ORIGINAL NON LATEX CONDOM 12CT

SKYN ELITE NON LATEX CONDOM 12CT

VERIQUICK PREGNANCY TEST 1 CT

AT HOME MARIJUANA TEST STRIP

TROJAN ULTRA RIBBED LUBED 3CT

VERIQUICK PREGNANCY TEST 2 CT

TROJAN ULTRA THIN CONDOM LATEX 3CT

SKYN ELITE LARGE NON LATEX CONDOM 12CT

PREFERRED UTI TEST 1 CT

LIFESTYLES ULTRA SENSITIVE CONDOMS 12CT

CLEAR EYES CONTCT LENS DRPS LBRCTNG .5FO

B L BIOTRU MULTI PURPOSE SOLUTION 4 FLOZ

GS SALINE SOLUTION 12FL OZ

KY JELLY LUBRICANT 2 FL OZ

OPTI FREE REPLENISH MULTI PURPOSE 2 OZ

SIMPLY SALINE NASAL MIST 3.1 OZ

OPTI FREE PURE MST DSINFCTNG SLTN 4FL OZ

DENTEMP ONE STEP .077OZ

FIXODENT ORG CREAM 2.4OZ

DRTALBOT TDDLR TTHPSTE BRSH TUTTI FRUTTI

CURAD STRNG WATRPRF STRIP 1IN 20CT

GS DENTURE CLEANSER GRN TAB 40CT

FIXODENT ADH CREAM ULTRA MAX HOLD 2.2OZ

CURAD FIRST AID KIT

POLIGRIP POWER MAX HOLD 2.2OZ

NEW SKIN LIQUID BANDAGE CLEAR .3FL OZ

TRVL KIT TOTHBRSH CAP PASTE IN POUCH 1CT

FIXODENT ORG CREAM TRAVEL .75OZ

POLIDENT DENTURE CLNS TAB 28CT

POLIGRIP ADH CREAM FREE 2.4OZ

GS DENTURE CLEAN OVRNT TAB 40CT

POLIDENT DENTURE CLEANSERS 84 CT

POLIDENT OVERNIGHT WHITENING TAB 28CT

FIXODENT ADH CREAM WITH SCOPE 2OZ

POLIGRIP EXTRACARE ADHESIVE CREAM 2.2OZ

SUPER POLIGRIP ADH CREAM .75OZ

POLIGRIP DENTURE ADHESIVE ORIGINAL 2.4OZ

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Condoms, pregnancy tests, other products recalled by Family Dollar for improper storage