Condoms, pregnancy tests, other products recalled by Family Dollar for improper storage

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
The Family Dollar chain issued a voluntary recall affecting items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Family Dollar is recalling Colgate toothpaste and mouthwashes as well as a variety of over-the-counter products, including condoms and pregnancy tests, after the products were stored at improper temperatures.

The chain said it was not aware of any consumer complaints or reported illnesses in its announcement, republished on the Food and Drug Administration website.

“Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product,” the company said in its statement. “Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.”

The recalled Colgate products were shipped from May 1 to June 21 to a limited number of stores in 11 states: Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

The over-the-counter product recall, which includes some Trojan condoms and VeriQuick pregnancy tests, among other products, affects stores in most states. States that are not affected by the recall are Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii (there are no Family Dollar stores in Alaska and Hawaii). These products were shipped to stores starting May 1 to June 10, according to the recall.

The recall comes after the chain recalled more than 430 products in July that were stored at the wrong temperatures.

Family Dollar advised customers with questions about the recall to its customer service line at 844-636-7687 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Consumers can report any illnesses or adverse events related to the recalled products to the FDA online or by calling 1-800-332-1088.

Recalled Colgate products

The following Colgate toothpastes and mouthwashes bought from certain Family Dollar stores in 11 states (Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah) are under recall, according to the FDA.

  • COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN PREVENTION TOOTHPASTE 2.1OZ
  • COLGATE OPTIC WHITE CHARCOAL TOOTHPASTE 4.2OZ
  • COLGATE OPTIC WHITE MOUTHWASH 16 FL OZ
  • COLGATE OPTIC WHITE HIGH IMPACT TOOTHPASTE 3OZ
  • COLGATE OPTIC WHITE TOOTHPASTE ICY FRESH 3.2OZ
  • COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN FIGHTER TOOTHPASTE CLEAN MNT 4.2OZ

Recalled condoms, pregnancy tests, nasal spray, eyed drops and more

Family Dollar is also recalling dozens of over-the-counter products, including Trojan brand condoms, Clearblue pregnancy tests, nasal spray, eye drops and denture adhesive, according to the FDA. The recall applies to some stores in all states outside of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Alaska, or Hawaii.

  • CLEARBLUE SMART COUNTDOWN PRGNCY TST 1CT
  • LS SKYN NON LATEX LUBRICATED CONDOM 3CT
  • VERIQUICK PREGNANCY TEST 1CT
  • FIRST RESPONSE 2 CT
  • SKYN ORIGINAL NON LATEX CONDOM 12CT
  • SKYN ELITE NON LATEX CONDOM 12CT
  • VERIQUICK PREGNANCY TEST 1 CT
  • AT HOME MARIJUANA TEST STRIP
  • TROJAN ULTRA RIBBED LUBED 3CT
  • VERIQUICK PREGNANCY TEST 2 CT
  • TROJAN ULTRA THIN CONDOM LATEX 3CT
  • SKYN ELITE LARGE NON LATEX CONDOM 12CT
  • PREFERRED UTI TEST 1 CT
  • LIFESTYLES ULTRA SENSITIVE CONDOMS 12CT
  • CLEAR EYES CONTCT LENS DRPS LBRCTNG .5FO
  • B L BIOTRU MULTI PURPOSE SOLUTION 4 FLOZ
  • GS SALINE SOLUTION 12FL OZ
  • KY JELLY LUBRICANT 2 FL OZ
  • OPTI FREE REPLENISH MULTI PURPOSE 2 OZ
  • SIMPLY SALINE NASAL MIST 3.1 OZ
  • OPTI FREE PURE MST DSINFCTNG SLTN 4FL OZ
  • DENTEMP ONE STEP .077OZ
  • FIXODENT ORG CREAM 2.4OZ
  • DRTALBOT TDDLR TTHPSTE BRSH TUTTI FRUTTI
  • CURAD STRNG WATRPRF STRIP 1IN 20CT
  • GS DENTURE CLEANSER GRN TAB 40CT
  • FIXODENT ADH CREAM ULTRA MAX HOLD 2.2OZ
  • CURAD FIRST AID KIT
  • POLIGRIP POWER MAX HOLD 2.2OZ
  • NEW SKIN LIQUID BANDAGE CLEAR .3FL OZ
  • TRVL KIT TOTHBRSH CAP PASTE IN POUCH 1CT
  • FIXODENT ORG CREAM TRAVEL .75OZ
  • POLIDENT DENTURE CLNS TAB 28CT
  • POLIGRIP ADH CREAM FREE 2.4OZ
  • GS DENTURE CLEAN OVRNT TAB 40CT
  • POLIDENT DENTURE CLEANSERS 84 CT
  • POLIDENT OVERNIGHT WHITENING TAB 28CT
  • FIXODENT ADH CREAM WITH SCOPE 2OZ
  • POLIGRIP EXTRACARE ADHESIVE CREAM 2.2OZ
  • SUPER POLIGRIP ADH CREAM .75OZ
  • POLIGRIP DENTURE ADHESIVE ORIGINAL 2.4OZ

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Condoms, pregnancy tests, other products recalled by Family Dollar for improper storage

