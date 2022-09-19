Read full article on original website
Driver cited for driving 111 mph in Bethel
BETHEL, Vt. — A teen driver was cited after he was caught driving more than forty miles per hour over the speed limit on Wednesday. Vermont State Police said Sean Kelly, 19, of Sharon, was driving Interstate 89 south in Bethel on Thursday around 2:49 p.m. when a trooper caught him going 111 mph in a 65 mph speed zone.
Lebanon police searching for Vermont man previously arrested on kidnapping charges
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon Police are asking the public for help in locating a Vermont man who waspreviously arrested on kidnapping charges. Police said Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, was released earlier this month as part of a pre-trial services program following his arrest on July 27 for charges related to the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport.
Three-vehicle crash in Mendon
MENDON — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Mendon yesterday. The Vermont State Police, along with the Rutland City Fire Department, was dispatched to Meadow Lake Drive at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 9:45 a.m. According to the report, Charles Hemenway, 81, of Rutland, had...
Incarcerated person assaults correctional officer at Springfield prison
A correctional officer was assaulted at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on Friday evening while staff were distributing prescribed medication, according to police. Carl Jennette, 60, who is incarcerated, punched and kicked correctional officer Bruce Clark, knocking him to the ground. Clark has non-life threatening injuries, a press release...
Rutland woman dies after Monday crash
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a Rutland woman has died after a two-car crash in Rutland Monday night. Police say it happened at the intersection of U.S. Route 7 and East Pittsford Road. They say Rea Pratt, 71, was driving down East Pittsford Road when Pratt failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by another car.
Police try to ID Randolph robbery suspect
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a robbery in Randolph. Vermont State Police were called to the Barn Convenience Store on Route 66 at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday. They say a man threatened the clerk there and stole cash. No...
Rutland woman hurt in Route 7 crash dies
A Rutland woman, who was hospitalized after a crash on US Route 7 Monday afternoon, has since died from her injuries, according to the Vermont State Police.
Vermonter allegedly jumps from window to escape police
While police were on the scene, the man allegedly jumped from a second-floor window and tried to run off.
Motorcycle crash in Randolph
RANDOLPH — A motorcycle crash took place in Randolph yesterday. Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded at around 1:00 p.m. to Vermont Route 14 after the crash was reported. According to the report, Mariah Mears, 29, was operating her 2022 Harley Davidson north when she lost control of the...
VSP looking for alleged Rutland Hannaford thieves
Vermont State Police say the Hannaford on Route 7 S in Rutland Town was robbed twice Friday afternoon.
N.H. State Police seek public’s help finding missing vulnerable adult
BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 24-year-old man who’s considered to be vulnerable. Kyle Frisbie is described by police as 5 feet 10 inches and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was reported missing from his Bow, New Hampshire home at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after leaving home about three hours earlier.
2 deaths reported in Killington Motel
KILLINGTON — Authorities continue to investigate two deaths that occurred at the Killington Motel on Saturday. VSP was notified at approximately 7:00 p.m. that a woman, later identified as Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and a man, later identified as Thomas Dodge, 53, were found unresponsive in their motel room.
Police say incarcerated person in Springfield threatened to slit cellmate’s throat, faces additional charges
Aaron Hornbeck-Fielder, 26, “made a small edged weapon,” which he used to briefly hold hostage his cellmate, authorities said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say incarcerated person in Springfield threatened to slit cellmate’s throat, faces additional charges.
Thetford woman severely hurt in Randolph motorcycle crash
Vermont State Police say Mariah Mears of Thetford crashed on Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
New Hampshire man arrested after police find 37 animals, injured elderly woman in stolen U-Haul
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Hampshire man is facing over three dozen charges after police in Florida uncovered 35 cats, two dogs and an injured elderly woman in a stolen U-Haul. New Port Richey police in Florida said the U-Haul was reported stolen to Newport, New Hampshire...
How stored wood pellets can set off a carbon monoxide alarm
WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews in Williamstown say a smoke alarm warned a homeowner about a bag of wood pellets that almost spontaneously combusted. The Williamstown Fire Department was called to a home on Falls Bridge Road for a chirping carbon monoxide detector. After struggling to find the source...
