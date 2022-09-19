ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Arthur, LA

Lake Arthur water to be shut off

 3 days ago
The Town of LAKE ARTHUR Water System will shut off water to the entire town on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Town is repairing a major water line.

Because of these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, the Town of Lake Arthur Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective at 8:00 a.m. on September 21, 2022. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (I)/11// minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

