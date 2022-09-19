ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, VT

mynbc5.com

Man who mistook fellow hunter for a bear charged in shooting incident

HUNTINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man who shot a fellow hunter after he mistook him for a bear has been charged with aggravated assault and negligent use of a gun. The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife said Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, shot James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax, while the two were out hunting on private land in the town of Huntington earlier this month.
HUNTINGTON, VT
compassvermont.com

Man Who Shot Bear Hunter Could See Jail Time

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Warden Service issued charges today against Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, for the hunting related shooting of James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax, in Huntington earlier this month. Gaudette faces felony charges of aggravated assault (13 V.S.A. § 1024) and negligent use of a gun...
HUNTINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police arrest Vermont man accused of firing shots during fight

2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital. After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a family of five to the hospital. The Big E event in Springfield Ma. brings in Vermont vendors, but some aren't making...
ESSEX, VT
willistonobserver.com

Ex-Williston police officer’s certification revoked

A former Williston police officer who a prosecutor previously said had shown a “clear pattern of profiling and bias” has been permanently banned from obtaining certification to serve as a law enforcement officer in Vermont. However, exactly what Travis Trybulski did to warrant that ban has not been...
WILLISTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Police say St. Albans man behind UVM thefts

Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Police said a St. Albans man has been identified as a suspect in several thefts and attempted thefts on campus. On September 6, campus police approached Zachariah Parker, 42, as he was cutting the lock off a student’s bike. When questioned, Parker gave a false name to officers. Police also found tools and car keys in Parker’s possession that were allegedly stolen in Franklin County.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Bolton man faces charges in hunting-related shooting

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges in a hunting-related shooting in Huntington earlier this month. The Vermont Warden Service says Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, faces felony aggravated assault charges for shooting James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax. Wardens say Cameron was walking to a tree stand in...
HUNTINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Two men charged in high-speed wrong-way crash in Essex

ESSEX, Vt. — Two men have been charged in a high-speed crash in July that sent a family to the hospital. Essex police say that on July 16, Jean Duga, 34, of Underhill, was driving 97 miles per hour on Route 289 when he crossed the double yellow line and hit a family of five head-on.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Police investigating suspicious fire in Irasburg

IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Irasburg and they believe it was intentional. Police say the fire broke out at 4:14 a.m. Monday at a home on Simino Lane. By the time police arrived, the homeowner had already put out the flames. Police...
IRASBURG, VT
newportdispatch.com

Burglary in Jay

JAY — Police are investigating a burglary that took place yesterday in Jay. A homeowner on Cross Road reported their home had been broken into at around 10:30 p.m. Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time. Surveillance photos of the suspect were released this morning. Anyone with...
JAY, VT
WCAX

New task force to target Chittenden County gun violence

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police and other local departments are teaming with federal authorities as part of a new task force aimed at stopping the surge in gun violence. The Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force will be comprised of members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

2 deaths reported in Killington Motel

KILLINGTON — Authorities continue to investigate two deaths that occurred at the Killington Motel on Saturday. VSP was notified at approximately 7:00 p.m. that a woman, later identified as Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and a man, later identified as Thomas Dodge, 53, were found unresponsive in their motel room.
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Newport Center teen reported missing

NEWPORT CENTER — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Newport Center. Kaylene LaRose, 17, was last seen leaving a residence on #12 Road in Newport Center at 10:00 a.m. this morning. The Vermont State Police say they are actively pursuing leads on...
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Early morning fire in Irasburg considered suspicious

IRASBURG — A fire broke out in Irasburg early this morning. The Irasburg Fire Department received a report of a structure fire located at 560 Simino Lane at around 4:14 a.m. The department said when they arrived, the fire had been extinguished by the homeowner. The structure was occupied,...
IRASBURG, VT
WCAX

2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
mychamplainvalley.com

Three injured in head-on crash in Coventry

Coventry, VT — Vermont State Police say speed and alcohol were likely factors in a head-on crash Saturday that injured three people, one critically. Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Texas, was northbound on VT Route 14 when he lost control of his 2018 Toyota Tacoma near US Route 5. Outlaw’s vehicle crossed over the median and hit an older model pickup truck driven by Jeremy Weber, 21, of Charleston, VT.
COVENTRY, VT
WCAX

Fiery car crash in Coventry

COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A fiery crash in Coventry left a passenger with life-threatening injuries. Vermont State Police say Saturday around 6 p.m., Landon Outlaw, 40, of Texas, lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14. He reportedly traveled over the median, and crashed head-on into another vehicle, driven by Jeremy Weber, 21, of Charleston, Vermont.
COVENTRY, VT

