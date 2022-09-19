Read full article on original website
Related
1 person dead, 1 facing murder charge following shooting in Lamoille County town
Few details were available Wednesday afternoon following an incident that drew Vermont State Police to Belvidere. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1 person dead, 1 facing murder charge following shooting in Lamoille County town.
mynbc5.com
Man who mistook fellow hunter for a bear charged in shooting incident
HUNTINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man who shot a fellow hunter after he mistook him for a bear has been charged with aggravated assault and negligent use of a gun. The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife said Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, shot James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax, while the two were out hunting on private land in the town of Huntington earlier this month.
compassvermont.com
Man Who Shot Bear Hunter Could See Jail Time
MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Warden Service issued charges today against Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, for the hunting related shooting of James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax, in Huntington earlier this month. Gaudette faces felony charges of aggravated assault (13 V.S.A. § 1024) and negligent use of a gun...
WCAX
Police arrest Vermont man accused of firing shots during fight
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital. After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a family of five to the hospital. The Big E event in Springfield Ma. brings in Vermont vendors, but some aren't making...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willistonobserver.com
Ex-Williston police officer’s certification revoked
A former Williston police officer who a prosecutor previously said had shown a “clear pattern of profiling and bias” has been permanently banned from obtaining certification to serve as a law enforcement officer in Vermont. However, exactly what Travis Trybulski did to warrant that ban has not been...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police say St. Albans man behind UVM thefts
Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Police said a St. Albans man has been identified as a suspect in several thefts and attempted thefts on campus. On September 6, campus police approached Zachariah Parker, 42, as he was cutting the lock off a student’s bike. When questioned, Parker gave a false name to officers. Police also found tools and car keys in Parker’s possession that were allegedly stolen in Franklin County.
WCAX
Bolton man faces charges in hunting-related shooting
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges in a hunting-related shooting in Huntington earlier this month. The Vermont Warden Service says Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, faces felony aggravated assault charges for shooting James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax. Wardens say Cameron was walking to a tree stand in...
Federal and local law enforcement form Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force
The Burlington and Winooski police departments and the Vermont State Police are among the members of a new Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Federal and local law enforcement form Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Two men charged in high-speed wrong-way crash in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — Two men have been charged in a high-speed crash in July that sent a family to the hospital. Essex police say that on July 16, Jean Duga, 34, of Underhill, was driving 97 miles per hour on Route 289 when he crossed the double yellow line and hit a family of five head-on.
WCAX
Police investigating suspicious fire in Irasburg
IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Irasburg and they believe it was intentional. Police say the fire broke out at 4:14 a.m. Monday at a home on Simino Lane. By the time police arrived, the homeowner had already put out the flames. Police...
newportdispatch.com
Burglary in Jay
JAY — Police are investigating a burglary that took place yesterday in Jay. A homeowner on Cross Road reported their home had been broken into at around 10:30 p.m. Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time. Surveillance photos of the suspect were released this morning. Anyone with...
WCAX
New task force to target Chittenden County gun violence
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police and other local departments are teaming with federal authorities as part of a new task force aimed at stopping the surge in gun violence. The Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force will be comprised of members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newportdispatch.com
2 deaths reported in Killington Motel
KILLINGTON — Authorities continue to investigate two deaths that occurred at the Killington Motel on Saturday. VSP was notified at approximately 7:00 p.m. that a woman, later identified as Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and a man, later identified as Thomas Dodge, 53, were found unresponsive in their motel room.
WCAX
Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
newportdispatch.com
Newport Center teen reported missing
NEWPORT CENTER — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Newport Center. Kaylene LaRose, 17, was last seen leaving a residence on #12 Road in Newport Center at 10:00 a.m. this morning. The Vermont State Police say they are actively pursuing leads on...
newportdispatch.com
Early morning fire in Irasburg considered suspicious
IRASBURG — A fire broke out in Irasburg early this morning. The Irasburg Fire Department received a report of a structure fire located at 560 Simino Lane at around 4:14 a.m. The department said when they arrived, the fire had been extinguished by the homeowner. The structure was occupied,...
WCAX
2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
mychamplainvalley.com
Three injured in head-on crash in Coventry
Coventry, VT — Vermont State Police say speed and alcohol were likely factors in a head-on crash Saturday that injured three people, one critically. Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Texas, was northbound on VT Route 14 when he lost control of his 2018 Toyota Tacoma near US Route 5. Outlaw’s vehicle crossed over the median and hit an older model pickup truck driven by Jeremy Weber, 21, of Charleston, VT.
WCAX
Fiery car crash in Coventry
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A fiery crash in Coventry left a passenger with life-threatening injuries. Vermont State Police say Saturday around 6 p.m., Landon Outlaw, 40, of Texas, lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14. He reportedly traveled over the median, and crashed head-on into another vehicle, driven by Jeremy Weber, 21, of Charleston, Vermont.
Feeling at Home at Fox Market and Bar in East Montpelier
I love an impromptu dinner party. Planned in little time, they're often low-key; I throw together whatever's in the fridge, chill a fun bottle of wine and don't fret if the napkins don't match. I love them. when I don't have to host. A meal at Fox Market and Bar...
Comments / 2