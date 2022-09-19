Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
The Soul of Latin American Culture Comes to the First Flight High School Stage
Bringing the sounds, rhythms, and dances of Latin America to the stage, the Latin Ballet of Virginia celebrates the essence of Hispanic culture in America. The performance at the First Flight High School auditorium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 29 promises to be more than a dance recital, for Alma Latina—Latin Soul in English—explores the culture and history of the Americas.
ourstate.com
A Century of Opulence in the Northern Outer Banks
Standing on the covered patio at Whalehead with a salty breeze blowing gently off Currituck Sound and the faint sound of birds trilling nearby, it’s not hard to imagine what industrialist Edward Collings Knight Jr., and his wife, Marie Louise, experienced as they stood here with the same stunning view in the 1920s when they purchased a four-and-a-half mile stretch of land from the sound to the Atlantic Ocean in the northern Outer Banks and built this Art Nouveau-style mansion.
outerbanksvoice.com
Rock of the Eye: Boatbuilding Traditions around the Albemarle Sound
Boatbuilders have been constructing vessels to ply the waterways of the Albemarle region for thousands of years. With many traditions passed along by generations before them, these crafters have shaped the Albemarle region into a diverse maritime haven by connecting communities together. Whether building boats for business or recreation, or used as a means to freedom, boatbuilders, along with their vessels and shipyards, have impacted the maritime history of this region.
outerbanksvoice.com
ECDI announces 2022 Music at Mariners’ Wharf Fall Music Festival, Sept. 23 and 24
September 23 & 24 * DOWNTOWN WATERFRONT * ELIZABETH CITY, NC. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. announces that the 2022 Music at Mariners’ Wharf Fall Music Festival has been set for the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24 at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Downtown Elizabeth City. It is the closeout weekend to the eight-week Music on the Green at Mariners’ Wharf Park Summer Music Series, which ended on Tuesday, Sept. 20. “It is the perfect way to culminate a season of great music in Elizabeth City, which is becoming known for its energetic music scene,” says Jeff Mitchell, Chairman of the festival committee.
outerbanksvoice.com
Swells from Fiona makes ocean unsafe for swimming
HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today, including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Swells from distant Hurricane Fiona will bring powerful rip currents from Duck to Ocracoke. Ocean conditions will be unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water.
WITN
National Park Service tells visitors to avoid beach in northern Rodanthe on Thursday and Friday
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The National Park Service says Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors should avoid the beaches in northern Rodanthe for the next two days. The NPS says the warning is due to ocean overwash and beach erosion from distant Hurricane Fiona. Cape Hatteras National Seashore recommends visitors avoid...
outerbanksvoice.com
David Len Reynolds of Wanchese, September 20
David Len Reynolds, 67, of Darrell Ln in Wanchese NC, passed away in his home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. He was born in Tarboro, NC on July 26, 1955, to Frances and William Reynolds. David grew up in Tarboro and attended school there as well. He was the oldest of five siblings. He moved to Manteo where he had two children and became a master carpenter.
outerbanksvoice.com
Alice M. Griffith of Elizabeth City, September 21
Alice May Pritchard Griffith, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her son’s home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 11, 1946 to the late Horace Pritchard and Gladys Burgess Pritchard, she was the widow of Virgil Griffith, Jr. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she loved spending time with her family. Her daughter’s nickname for her was “Doodlebug.” Alice enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, and bowling. She was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
Hurricane Fiona creates OBX beach hazards
Hurricane Fiona is expected to create dangerous rip currents through the weekend.
outerbanksvoice.com
Moderate, low rip risk today, but Fiona will bring swells later this week
MODERATE rip current risk south of Oregon Inlet including ocean beaches at Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village, and Ocracoke. Only experienced surf swimmers who know how to escape a rip current should enter the water. Never swim alone, always take flotation!. LOW rip current risk...
outerbanksvoice.com
Loretta Lynn Gibbs Long of Kill Devil Hills, September 13
Loretta Lynn Gibbs Long, 41, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on July 15, 1981, she was the daughter of Maude Midgett Gibbs and James Ray Gibbs. In addition to her parents, Loretta is survived by her husband, Jon Long; daughter,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Max, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
Our Pet of the week for this week is Max. Max was unfortunately surrendered into our care as his previous owner could no longer care for him. Max may be the smallest dog here, but he has the biggest personality. Max loves playing with the big dogs, going for walks and squeaky toys. We are looking for a medical foster for Max so he can undergo his heart-worm treatment. Watch this video to learn more about Max.
outerbanksvoice.com
Marcella E. Faulhaber of Moyock, September 17
Marcella Elspeth McLoughlin Faulhaber, age 89, of Moyock, NC died on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at her home. Born in Brooklyn, NY on February 27, 1933 to the late James Bernard McLoughlin and Jane Caddeus Young McLoughlin, she was the widow of Joseph David Faulhaber, Jr. She is survived by...
1 dead, another rescued after glider crashes in ocean off Outer Banks
An ultra-light glider carrying two people crashed into the ocean Wednesday morning off Southern Shores, and the search is still on for one passenger.
outerbanksvoice.com
Marching down memory lane with the Nags Head Casino
(The Town of Nags Head and CURRENTtv) The town of Nags Head posted this fascinating 6:23 minute video of the old Nags Head Casino that in its heyday, was clearly the OBX hotspot — complete with interviews of those who remember the good times there. A couple other points to note. Check out the wide-open spaces along the beach and try and think about a time when one police officer covered the entire town.
outerbanksvoice.com
A pizzeria stirs up neighbors in Nags Head
Town says Nags Head Pizza is in compliance with rules. In the latest chapter of the neighborhood dispute over the Nags Head Pizza Company, Nags Head Town Manager Andy Garman sent a Sept. 16 letter to the Nags Head historic district homeowners who had expressed concerns about the business at the Sept. 7 town commissioners meeting.
outerbanksvoice.com
Wesley Jarvis Payne, Sr. of Wanchese, September 17
Wesley Jarvis Payne, Sr., 89, of Wanchese, NC passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Payne was born in Wanchese and was a former employee of the North Carolina Department of Transportation. He was the son of the late Wesley Corbett Payne, Sr. and...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo commissioners enact zoning amendments, prepare for projects
Town of Manteo commissioners enacted two zoning text amendments to prepare for future projects and reviewed an ordinance for golf cart operation on Sept. 7, 2022. The board entertained an exciting request from commissioner Darrell Collins. During commissioner comments, Collins brought a request from the Pea Island Preservation Society. He...
outerbanksvoice.com
Angel Gift Programs: Information for Applicants & Sponsors
Northern Beaches and Hatteras Island Angel Gift details announced, sponsors and applicants needed. The Outer Banks Woman’s Club is seeking sponsors and donors for their Angel Gift Program, now in it’s 35th year. The club partners in a collaborative effort with the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, whose role is the screening of applicants.
outerbanksvoice.com
Duck man wins $100,000 in lottery
The NC Education Lottery announced today that a Duck resident hit a six-figure lottery jackpot last week. Luke Ash of Duck tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.
