Our Pet of the week for this week is Max. Max was unfortunately surrendered into our care as his previous owner could no longer care for him. Max may be the smallest dog here, but he has the biggest personality. Max loves playing with the big dogs, going for walks and squeaky toys. We are looking for a medical foster for Max so he can undergo his heart-worm treatment. Watch this video to learn more about Max.

MANTEO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO