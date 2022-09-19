Read full article on original website
Gov. Dunleavy Requests Federal Assistance For Storm That Battered Western Alaska
Governor Mike Dunleavy has requested a federal disaster declaration for the 2022 September West Coast Storm that impacted Alaska. The governor issued a state disaster declaration for the storm immediately upon receiving the request from Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director, Brian Fisher on Saturday morning. The request for federal...
Challenger Learning Center To Hold Second Food Security Workshop
The Challenger Learning Center of Alaska has expanded the subject of food security from within their space missions and STEM workshops into a three-part community workshop, which aims to educate Alaskans on growing, gathering, and preserving their own food. The second workshop is scheduled for September 28 and wild harvesting will be the subject of focus.
9-year-old Seriously Injured In Alaska Brown Bear Mauling
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured by a brown bear while hunting north of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday. The youth and a 41-year-old man were hunting Tuesday night in the Palmer Hay Flats area about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the state’s largest city when they came upon the bear, troopers said in an online statement.
