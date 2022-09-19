ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada ranks #6 in nation for worst road rage

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevadans are near the top of the list when it comes to being confrontational while driving, according to a survey released by Forbes Advisor.

While Nevada ranked 6th for confrontational drivers, Utah took the top spot. The survey showed that 76% said they had another driver honk at them in frustration and more than half (58%) said they had been on the receiving end of a rude gesture while driving. One in four (27%) said they know of someone in their state who was injured due to a road rage incident.

Based on the survey, here are the top 10 states for road rage:

  • Utah
  • Missouri
  • Colorado
  • Oklahoma
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Maryland
  • Indiana
  • Washington
  • Delaware

Forbes surveyed 5,000 drivers with at least 100 from every state. Drivers were asked numerous questions including what types of road rage they had experienced from other drivers and whether they had engaged in road road.

Missouri came in 2nd place. The survey found more than half of drivers (54%) were more than those in other states to have another driver cut them off. Eight percent of drivers reported another driver had pointed a gun at them or shot them.

Among all those surveyed, the most common forms of aggression were:

  • Another driver honked at them (63%)
  • Tailgated them (62%)
  • Were the target of rude gestures (45%)
  • Were cut off (43%)

Those surveyed who admitted to behavior that might be called road rage said it was because:

  • The other driver was driving inappropriately (31%)
  • I was already stressed out (24%)
  • There was a lot of traffic (23%)
  • I was running late (19%)
  • The other driver was driving slowly (16%)
  • I was already angry (14%)
  • The other driver caused it (12%)
  • I was exhausted (9%)
  • Most other drivers are incompetent (9%)
  • I never exhibit road rage (28%)
  • None of the above (9%)

