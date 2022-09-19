Read full article on original website
boreal.org
London Road in Duluth is Changing, and MnDOT wants to hear from you
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking to clean up traffic and improve safety, as it looks to redesign the congested London Road. “Last year, we put out a survey to all the public, anybody who wanted to participate. And we asked them, what is wrong with this corridor, what needs to be fixed?” says Pippi Mayfield, Public Engagement and Communications Director of MNDOT.
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
cbs3duluth.com
2 roundabouts planned for Rice Lake Road, County to hold public meeting
DULUTH, MN -- After years of studying a busy stretch of road in rural Duluth, St. Louis County leaders hope to construct two roundabouts on Rice Lake Road. The roundabouts are part of a larger plan to reconstruct Rice Lake Road between Ridgeview Road and a half mile north of Martin Road.
WDIO-TV
Apartments taking shape inside Historic Old Central High School
Every day, and every hour, crews are changing the Historic Old Central High School more and more. The project and future building will be known as the Zenith DCHS, a nod to the name of the yearbook at the original school. It’s been being converted into 122 apartments. Kraus-Anderson...
Fall Road Trip! Fantastic Family Park Awaits Just South of Duluth – Superior Area
The seasons may change, but one thing that stays consistent year-round is the need to have some family fun and, ideally, not break the bank doing it. Recently, I shared a Facebook post that recommended a visit to the Shoreview Commons Destination Playground. Hopefully, you had time to visit that amazing park already because now there's another park you must add to the family road trip wish list.
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson converting former Duluth school into apartment building
Kraus-Anderson Duluth has begun an extensive $29.7 million renovation that will convert Historic Old Central High School in Duluth, Minnesota, into a mixed-use residential apartment building. The building at 215 North First Avenue East in downtown Duluth was built in 1892 as Duluth Central High School. It is listed on...
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Reserve Hosts Accessible Bird Watching Event
SUPERIOR, WI – The Lake Superior Reserve hosted a free bird observing event this morning at the Estuarium on Barker’s Island. The focus of the event was to make birding accessible to people of all ages, knowledge and abilities. The tour was a short distance along wheelchair accessible paths and they also had wheelchair mounts available for spotting scopes. It was an opportunity for participants to have a guided look at some of the birds that visit the Saint Louis River Estuary during the fall migration season.
FOX 21 Online
Bell Bank Hosts Trail Bike Ride and Fundraiser for Duluth DEVO
DULUTH, Minn.–Forty mountain bikers took to the trails with hopes to raise funds that will support younger riders. Bell Bank hosted a group of biking enthusiasts to support Duluth DEVO, a local non-profit with a mission to help kids build strong minds and bodies through the sport of biking. Throughout the year they engage in the community through bike trail maintenance as well as providing bikes to those who need them.
FOX 21 Online
MnDOT Manages Homeless Encampment with Fencing and Cleanup Efforts
DULUTH, Minn. — More than 600 people are experiencing homelessness in St. Louis County this year. That number is up by 20% from five years ago. For Taylor Longrie, home is not a house, but rather a tent beneath the i-35 ramp in Duluth. “I’ve traveled 35 states in...
North Of Duluth Is An Old Youth Camp On 150 Acres For Under $3 Million
Ever wanted to own your own campground? This one-of-a-kind opportunity is less than a two-hour drive from Duluth. This campground has a lot to offer: over 150 acres of land, shorelines on bodies of water including McDougal Lake, the Stony River, and the channel frontage. 34 buildings include a dining hall, a 3-story office building, 16 bunkhouses, and a rec. center, a riverside cabin, a health center, garages, a shop, and more.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Ashland, Superior, Iron Range
Ashland, WI- Kreher Park is getting a new playground! The 25-year-old playground has been removed and installation of the new set-up could start as early as next week. The Ashland Parks and Recreation Department hopes to have the playground open by October 1. The playground was funded in part by the Chequamegon Bay Area Community Fund of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation. Local elementary students picked the design last spring.
FOX 21 Online
Bus Driver Shortage Reaches Northland Schools
DULUTH, Minn. — Millions of parents count on the yellow bus to get their kids to and from school everyday. So what happens when there are not enough drivers to match the demand?. Some bigger school districts in the northland, like Duluth and Superior, say they’re fully staffed behind...
Some Hermantown Residents Concerned Over New Apartment Complex
It seems everywhere you turn in the Northland you see land being cleared for some type of new construction. If you drive on Central Entrance in Duluth across from Cub foods you can see a huge area of land cleared out that used to be littered with houses and trees. That is going to be a huge new retail area. And on Arrowhead Road next to the Kenwood plaza a massive amount of land was cleared there as well.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Parks and Rec Hosts ‘Edible Duluth’
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Parks and Rec hosted an “Edible Duluth” event, which is an initiative that celebrates our edible landscape. Tuesday’s event was held at Merritt Park, one of the sixteen spaces throughout the Duluth park system that host apple trees and one cherry variety. The program started about a decade ago and now the trees are finally mature enough to produce fruit.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Airport Temporarily Offering TSA PreCheck Options
DULUTH, Minn. — If you have ever envied those at the airport that get to skip the security line, now’s your chance at our local airport. Duluth International Airport is inviting passengers to enroll in the TSA PreCheck, expedited screening program. A program present at over 200 airports nationwide.
FOX 21 Online
Man Charged In Duluth’s Gas Station Shooting Case
DULUTH, Minn. — The suspect accused of pulling the trigger of his gun inside the Speedway gas station in Duluth earlier this month has been charged. 30-year-old Joseph Francis Butler is charged with three felonies: second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless discharge of a dangerous weapon, and being a person who shouldn’t have a gun in the first place due to a previous conviction for a violent crime.
cbs3duluth.com
Golfing in Duluth could look different in 2024
DULUTH, MN -- Tuesday night, Duluth’s Parks and Recreation Department presented two plans for the 2024 golf season. The city’s remaining public golf course, Enger Park, will need to undergo renovations, but for 2023, will stay open. “In 2023, Enger Park golf course will be our sole course...
FOX 21 Online
‘Tacos Tacos Tacos’ To Host Taco Eating Contest Friday At Blacklist
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth restaurant Tacos Tacos Tacos is inviting taco lovers to come out to Blacklist Brewing Company this Friday for a taco-eating contest. It’s happening at 7 p.m. at the brewery at 206 E. Superior Street, which is next to the upcoming location for Tacos Tacos Tacos.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
bulletin-news.com
Workman killed in St. Louis County gravel pit accident
Coworkers of a 40-year-old guy discovered him dead in a gravel quarry in northern Minnesota. According to a press statement from the St. Louis County sheriff’s office, Brad Lewis Wojtysiak of Culver Township was discovered dead on Wednesday after conducting maintenance on a conveyor at the Northland Construction gravel mine close to Minnesota 33 and Sunset Lake Drive.
