penbaypilot.com

Rockland police investigating church break-in

ROCKLAND — On Sept. 19 at 8:20 p.m., Rockland Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm at the Congregational Church at 180 Limerock Street in Rockland. Upon arriving on scene, police discovered that forced entry was made into the church. Police searched the church,...
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Judge declares mistrial in Gardiner murder trial

AUGUSTA, Maine — A superior court judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the case of a Gardiner man accused of killing one man and attacking another with a machete. Justice Michaela Murphy made the ruling after jurors saw video from body cameras of Gardiner police with two victims, the Kennebec Journal reported.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Police name suspect wanted in Maine shooting

LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston have identified a man wanted in connection with a shooting last week. Investigators say Gerald Burnsworth, 30, was involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Oxford Street, just minutes after children got off the bus after school. Police said Nathan Vining, 27, was shot in the pelvis and taken to the hospital to be treated for what police called serious injuries.
LEWISTON, ME
foxbangor.com

Waldo County Grand Jury indicts man accused of causing police standoff

WALDO COUNTY — The Waldo County Grand Jury indicted 47-year-old Aaron Nickerson of Unity for allegedly causing a police standoff. According to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Montville around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 9th for a reported domestic disturbance. Nickerson was placed...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WGME

Maine fugitive wanted for domestic violence arrested in Florida

TAMPA, FL (WGME) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says a Maine man who was wanted for aggravated domestic violence assault has been arrested in Florida. Authorities had been searching for him since January. Authorities say 52-year-old Dylan Young of Wiscasset was arrested in Tampa, Florida. He was wanted for aggravated...
TAMPA, FL
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police seek identified Lewiston shooting suspect

LEWISTON, Maine — Police identified a suspect involved in Thursday's Lewiston shooting that left one person injured, authorities say. A Facebook post from the Lewiston Police Department stated authorities are searching for Gerald Brandon Burnsworth, 30. He's wanted in connection with a shooting that took place on Oxford Street.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police respond to fatal crash in Saco

SACO, Maine — Police responded to a fatal crash in Saco on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say. A news release from the Saco Police Department stated authorities were called at 4:55 p.m. to the area of 100 Main St. in response to a single-vehicle crash. When police arrived, officers found...
SACO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Victim of Saco crash identified by police

SACO, Maine — Saco police identified the victim of Tuesday evening's crash in the area of 100 Main Street in Saco. Allan Zenowitz, 94, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene in a 2022 white Mercedes, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Wednesday. Zenowitz was a passenger in the vehicle.
SACO, ME
WGME

Police on scene of fatal crash on Main Street in Saco

SACO (WGME) -- The Saco Police Department says it is on the scene of a fatal crash on Main Street. Police say the crash happened around 4:55 p.m. in the area of 100 Main Street. Officers say a white Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound when it left the road and...
SACO, ME
wgan.com

Broken fence to blame for fatal accident on Scarborough cliff walk

A Georgia woman who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling about 30 feet from a cliff walk in Scarborough has died. Police say 54-year-old Romona Gowens fell off the cliff walk around 10:30 a.m. Monday. She had been leaning on a fence when it broke. Gowens...
wgan.com

Trial to begin for Gardiner man charged in fatal shooting in 2020

Jury selection gets underway this week for the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting one person and seriously injuring another in Gardiner. 22-year-old Dylan Ketcham is on trial for fatally shooting 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in the head in January of 2020. Ketcham was also accused of stabbing Caleb Trudeau.
GARDINER, ME
wabi.tv

Maine corrections officials tout wholistic approach to addiction treatment after prison renovation

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - At the Maine Correctional Center, a century-old, medium-security prison in Windham, old buildings are still being demolished. “The majority of the buildings were built in 1919 and tremendously old, really unfit,” said Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty on-site on Tuesday. The department invited press to tour the Windham facility, whose renovation has become an unheralded issue in this year’s governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and her Republican challenger – and predecessor in office – Paul LePage, who has questioned what happened to his six-year-old plan to expand the facility for addiction treatment.
WINDHAM, ME
wabi.tv

Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples

NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples. Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of...
NAPLES, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Nine arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 167 calls for service for the period of 09/13/2022 to 09/20/2022, and Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 7912 calls for service. Summonses. Edward J. Fox, 34, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 14 for Operating while License is Suspended...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WGME

Sebago Lake property owner, attorneys claim 'bias' in court over alleged violations

RAYMOND (WGME)-- A dispute over shoreline work along Sebago Lake is heading to court. As CBS13 first reported, officials in Raymond say a property owner and his contractors altered hundreds of feet of shoreline without any permits and in direct violation of environmental rules. The Raymond town manager said it was "the most egregious" violation he's seen in more than four decades of local government.
RAYMOND, ME
wabi.tv

Woman dies after 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk

(WMTW) - Officials say the woman who fell from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning has died. Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Officials say the fall happened in the Prouts Neck area. Gowens’ sister, as well as an...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
americanmilitarynews.com

Civil War soldier executed in Maine for desertion may have been disabled

William Laird’s grave sits in a copse of trees, down an unmarked dirt road in Berwick, overlooking hayfields he worked during the first half of the 19th century. Laird’s marble tombstone, once forgotten for generations, lays flat, alone and broken into two pieces. It rests on a bed of red pine spills, under two small American flags.
MAINE STATE

