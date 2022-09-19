Read full article on original website
Rockland police investigating church break-in
ROCKLAND — On Sept. 19 at 8:20 p.m., Rockland Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm at the Congregational Church at 180 Limerock Street in Rockland. Upon arriving on scene, police discovered that forced entry was made into the church. Police searched the church,...
Judge declares mistrial in Gardiner murder trial
AUGUSTA, Maine — A superior court judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the case of a Gardiner man accused of killing one man and attacking another with a machete. Justice Michaela Murphy made the ruling after jurors saw video from body cameras of Gardiner police with two victims, the Kennebec Journal reported.
Police name suspect wanted in Maine shooting
LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston have identified a man wanted in connection with a shooting last week. Investigators say Gerald Burnsworth, 30, was involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Oxford Street, just minutes after children got off the bus after school. Police said Nathan Vining, 27, was shot in the pelvis and taken to the hospital to be treated for what police called serious injuries.
Waldo County Grand Jury indicts man accused of causing police standoff
WALDO COUNTY — The Waldo County Grand Jury indicted 47-year-old Aaron Nickerson of Unity for allegedly causing a police standoff. According to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Montville around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 9th for a reported domestic disturbance. Nickerson was placed...
Maine fugitive wanted for domestic violence arrested in Florida
TAMPA, FL (WGME) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says a Maine man who was wanted for aggravated domestic violence assault has been arrested in Florida. Authorities had been searching for him since January. Authorities say 52-year-old Dylan Young of Wiscasset was arrested in Tampa, Florida. He was wanted for aggravated...
Police seek identified Lewiston shooting suspect
LEWISTON, Maine — Police identified a suspect involved in Thursday's Lewiston shooting that left one person injured, authorities say. A Facebook post from the Lewiston Police Department stated authorities are searching for Gerald Brandon Burnsworth, 30. He's wanted in connection with a shooting that took place on Oxford Street.
Maine man indicted for manslaughter, OUI following fatal March crash in Naples
NAPLES, Maine — A 22-year-old Naples man has been indicted on charges including manslaughter and operating under the influence in connection with a March 6 crash that killed a Pennsylvania woman. Chase James Weese was also indicted on felony counts of driving to endanger with serious injury and reckless...
Police respond to fatal crash in Saco
SACO, Maine — Police responded to a fatal crash in Saco on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say. A news release from the Saco Police Department stated authorities were called at 4:55 p.m. to the area of 100 Main St. in response to a single-vehicle crash. When police arrived, officers found...
Victim of Saco crash identified by police
SACO, Maine — Saco police identified the victim of Tuesday evening's crash in the area of 100 Main Street in Saco. Allan Zenowitz, 94, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene in a 2022 white Mercedes, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Wednesday. Zenowitz was a passenger in the vehicle.
Police on scene of fatal crash on Main Street in Saco
SACO (WGME) -- The Saco Police Department says it is on the scene of a fatal crash on Main Street. Police say the crash happened around 4:55 p.m. in the area of 100 Main Street. Officers say a white Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound when it left the road and...
Broken fence to blame for fatal accident on Scarborough cliff walk
A Georgia woman who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling about 30 feet from a cliff walk in Scarborough has died. Police say 54-year-old Romona Gowens fell off the cliff walk around 10:30 a.m. Monday. She had been leaning on a fence when it broke. Gowens...
Trial to begin for Gardiner man charged in fatal shooting in 2020
Jury selection gets underway this week for the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting one person and seriously injuring another in Gardiner. 22-year-old Dylan Ketcham is on trial for fatally shooting 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in the head in January of 2020. Ketcham was also accused of stabbing Caleb Trudeau.
Police identify person who was shot at a Lewiston housing complex
Nathan Vining, 27, has been treated and released from a nearby hospital. Police say Vining and the suspect were in an argument before the shooting. No charges yet.
Missing NH woman located by game wardens in Maine state park
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Maine Game Warden Michael Latti and Game Warden K9 Luna located a New Hampshire woman in South Berwick Thursday morning after she had been missing since Wednesday morning. South Berwick police located an unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according...
Maine corrections officials tout wholistic approach to addiction treatment after prison renovation
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - At the Maine Correctional Center, a century-old, medium-security prison in Windham, old buildings are still being demolished. “The majority of the buildings were built in 1919 and tremendously old, really unfit,” said Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty on-site on Tuesday. The department invited press to tour the Windham facility, whose renovation has become an unheralded issue in this year’s governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and her Republican challenger – and predecessor in office – Paul LePage, who has questioned what happened to his six-year-old plan to expand the facility for addiction treatment.
Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples
NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples. Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Nine arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 167 calls for service for the period of 09/13/2022 to 09/20/2022, and Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 7912 calls for service. Summonses. Edward J. Fox, 34, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 14 for Operating while License is Suspended...
Sebago Lake property owner, attorneys claim 'bias' in court over alleged violations
RAYMOND (WGME)-- A dispute over shoreline work along Sebago Lake is heading to court. As CBS13 first reported, officials in Raymond say a property owner and his contractors altered hundreds of feet of shoreline without any permits and in direct violation of environmental rules. The Raymond town manager said it was "the most egregious" violation he's seen in more than four decades of local government.
Woman dies after 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk
(WMTW) - Officials say the woman who fell from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning has died. Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Officials say the fall happened in the Prouts Neck area. Gowens’ sister, as well as an...
Civil War soldier executed in Maine for desertion may have been disabled
William Laird’s grave sits in a copse of trees, down an unmarked dirt road in Berwick, overlooking hayfields he worked during the first half of the 19th century. Laird’s marble tombstone, once forgotten for generations, lays flat, alone and broken into two pieces. It rests on a bed of red pine spills, under two small American flags.
