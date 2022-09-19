Read full article on original website
Trump Loves Putin
2d ago
That's great we could really use good honest people in law enforcement good for her 👍 👍
crystal
2d ago
Aww she’s glowing!!! She’s beautiful and congratulations
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in South Carolina
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced that one person has died in a shooting incident Wednesday.
abccolumbia.com
Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
abccolumbia.com
Coroner identifies body of woman found inside Belk restroom at Columbiana Centre
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the deceased was identified as Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia. Investigators say the woman...
Worker was dead in SC Belk department store bathroom for 4 days, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom.
WJCL
South Carolina police officer charged after allegations he unlawfully obtained information
A South Carolina police officer was arrested Wednesday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Timothy Wayne Williams, Jr., 30, of Pacolet, was charged with misconduct in office, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, Williams worked for the Pacelot Police Department. Williams used his authority to improperly...
wpde.com
Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre department store has been identified
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia police are investigating the death of a woman found in the bathroom of the Belk Department store in Columbiana Centre. Lexington County officials say 63-year-old Bessie Durham of Columbia was discovered by a store employee after 8 p.m. on Monday, 4 days after she was last seen.
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
WIS-TV
“She gone be missed around here:” Neighbors remember 63-year-old woman found dead in Belk Bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to officials with the Belk Department Store, 63-year-old Bessie Durham worked for a company called KBS. The company provides cleaning services for not only the store but the entire mall. WIS was inside the department store earlier today and we were able to find the...
WYFF4.com
Body found during investigation into missing couple from Laurens County, deputies say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A body was found Tuesday morning during an investigation into a missing couple from Laurens County, according to Courtney Snow with Laurens County Sheriff's Office. The body was found at a home on Neely Ferry Road, Snow said. According to Snow, deputies went to the...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman involved in forklift accident at Upstate plant meets first responders
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman who was hit by a forklift and trapped underneath at an Upstate plant got to thank the first responders who helped save her. Officials with Laurens County EMS post on Facebook that they were called on July 5 to ZF Transmission. They...
coladaily.com
Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Columbia school
A Columbia High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school. School administrators were alerted to the gun by another student who reported seeing it sticking out of the student's pants while in the bathroom. According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators quickly identified the 17-year-old...
Large percentage of South Carolina students are failing basic subjects, test results show
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There are major concerns among educators in South Carolina after newly released test results show that large percentages of students in local counties are failing basic subjects like biology and US history. During the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials warned that time away from the classroom...
WIS-TV
Mother arrested in Richland County after baby’s death ruled a homicide.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after the death of her baby was ruled a homicide. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Thursday Cassandra Clautu was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Her boyfriend Philip Coker is charged with homicide. Both are booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
abccolumbia.com
Military procurement company expanding operations in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Military procurement and distribution company M.G.S., LLC announced they will expand their operations to Richland County. The $3 million investment will create 12 new jobs. The international company will assist the government acquire police and military equipment. They will offer law enforcement and security services, and ammunition...
WYFF4.com
Authorities seek South Carolina woman after man found dead in Union County, deputies say
UNION, S.C. — A woman is wanted by Union County deputies after a man was found dead, according to deputies. Deputies said Alexis Fiana Jones is wanted by the Union County Sheriff's Office after a man was found unconscious on Sept. 1 on Prospect Corner Road. As the investigation...
Columbia residents now required to report lost, stolen guns to police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Columbia will now require its residents to report lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement. The ordinance passed unanimously in Tuesday’s council meeting and will become law immediately. The law requires that individuals who have either lost or had their legal firearm stolen report it to the Columbia Police […]
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead in Belk store bathroom inside Columbia, South Carolina mall, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The body of a woman was found in the bathroom of a Belk store inside a South Carolina mall Monday after not being seen by her coworkers or family since Thursday, according to police. The woman, identified as 63-year-old Bessie Durham, was a janitor at the...
WIS-TV
Columbia student charged after gun found in bookbag
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia High School student is facing charges Wednesday after a gun was found in their book bag. Investigators said the administration was alerted after a student reported seeing the gun sticking out of the suspect’s pants in the restroom. A search of the 17-year-old found a loaded pistol in his bag, which was turned over to the school resource officer.
FOX Carolina
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package. The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case...
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
