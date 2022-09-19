Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Reminder: Edmonds Oktoberfest gets underway Friday and Saturday
From beer to live music to a fun run to a pet parade, enjoy the 2022 Edmonds Oktoberfest sponsored by Edmonds Rotary Club this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, at the Frances Anderson Center Playfield, 700 Main St., in downtown Edmonds. All proceeds benefit club service projects. Activities will include...
liveineverett.com
Worth Leaving Town For: Downtown Snohomish Vintage Treasure Finds
Downtown Snohomish, Antique Capital of the Northwest, is a whole vibe. Charming historic storefronts are filled with objects from different eras -- items that are like catnip for bohemians who like to upcycle, repurpose, and/or add a touch of quality vintage furniture into their homes. My wife and I sometimes...
myedmondsnews.com
Mountlake Terrace works to clean up crime at Studio 6 hotel
You might think you’ve heard this story before. But not this twist. A local city has crime problems at a motel – drugs, domestic violence, trespass, assault – and the city can’t seem to find a way to get the motel to clean out the bad actors and make their place safer.
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
myedmondsnews.com
Findings of recent city waterfront study topic of Sept. 26 Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting
The Edmonds Civic Roundtable is hosting a panel discussion from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 to explore the findings of the recent City of Edmonds waterfront study. The panelists include City of Edmonds Environmental Programs Manager Kernen Lien and Port of Edmonds Executive Director Bob McChesney. The waterfront study is...
thetacomaledger.com
Six Things to Do This Fall
Activities near campus you can do during your free time. With the start of school and return of busy schedules, stress can be overwhelming. It’s important to take time to do things we enjoy or even try new things. There are tons of activities around UWT campus and downtown Tacoma to experience from the Washington State History Museum right across the street to the Point Defiance Park only a short drive away.
Tri-City Herald
The best brunch in Washington is served at this cafe and bakery, Yelp says. Here’s why
The best brunch spot in Washington serves Hawaiian dishes and pastries, according to a new list by Yelp. Yelp released the “top reviewed brunch spot in every state” on Sept. 19, and Patrick’s Cafe & Bakery in Seattle was a top contender in the state. To find...
myedmondsnews.com
Patrick Neal: Celebration of Life Sept. 23 at Edmonds Waterfront Center
Patrick D. Neal was born in 1934, the fourth child to his mother Margaret and father, Dan, and as a boy his family raised chickens and pigs at several different homes in South Snohomish County. As a little boy he enjoyed racing down Butternut Hill on his bike with his sister Betty on their way to swim in Martha Lake. Pat left school early and joined the US Navy, and he served honourably during the Korean War. He earned both a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Medal, and often spoke of his adventure of traveling through the Panama Canal.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Hanging on
A boy visits the “Beach Launch” sculpture at Edmonds’ Brackett’s Landing South park Sunday. According to the City of Edmonds, “the bronze sculpture of three children in a makeshift dinghy quickly became an icon on Edmonds waterfront not long after its installation in 1998. The sculpture, by Robert Cooke, was a gift of the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Seal pup at the beach
Ron LaRue spotted this seal pup on the beach in Edmonds Tuesday afternoon. It’s a good reminder to leave them alone if you see them. To learn more about seal pups, visit the Sno-King Marine Mammal Response Group atwww.skmmr.org for information.
sunset.com
These Seattle Empty-Nesters Turned Their Dysfunctional Craftsman Into a Modern Bungalow
“It always starts with something small,” laughs Alix Day. At least that’s how a recent kitchen remodel began in a cozy bungalow within the Wallingford neighborhood of Seattle. Its longtime owners—two empty nesters who’d lived in the house for more than three decades—tapped the architect and interior designer when they were ready to update their dysfunctional Craftsman, thanks to newfound space and time due to two grown kids out of the house.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds man honored for search and rescue work in Kittitas County
Edmonds resident Guy Mansfield and search and rescue teammate Lauren Heitman received a Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Award of Merit this week for their extended work with the Washington State Search and Rescue Planning Unit on the Devil’s Slide search for a deputy Seattle fire chief in November 2021.
myedmondsnews.com
Council considers permanent design standards for downtown zone, recognizes Laura Johnson
Edmonds city councilmembers and the public had a chance to share their opinions Tuesday night during a public hearing on draft permanent design standards for multifamily buildings in downtown Edmonds’ BD2 zone. While the council won’t make a final decision until Oct. 4 on the standards, they did take action on one element Tuesday night — removing a proposal to allow rooftop deck space.
At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
Bolt Creek Fire smoke creeps into foothill communities
SEATTLE — Air scientists report that smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire has crept into Cascade foothill communities on the east side of Snohomish, King and Pierce counties. In downtown Bothell, not only did people report seeing haze, they told KIRO 7 reporter Lauren Donovan they smelled smoke. Chelsea...
myedmondsnews.com
Learn more about Verdant strategic plan during forums starting Oct. 14
The Verdant Health Commission Board said Tuesday it has completed its two-year strategic plan based on a recently completed community health needs assessment, and will share that information with the community at three forums, starting Oct. 14. More than 500 residents participated in the community health needs assessment and the...
Protesters outside Seattle City Hall denounce planned SODO homeless shelter
Approximately 100 people gathered outside Seattle City Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest the planned construction of a homeless shelter in the city’s SODO neighborhood. In March, King County announced its plan to preserve the existing 270-person Salvation Army shelter in SODO with added capacity for 150 additional people. The...
warm1069.com
WB I-90 Closure Thursday Through Monday AM
PLAN Ahead if you use WB 1-90. If you need to travel through Mercer Island this weekend, you will notice additional delays from the east side to the west. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) contractor crews will close all westbound lanes of I-90 to replace the original expansion joint on the east end of the westbound I-90 Homer M. Hadley Memorial Bridge that connects Mercer Island to Seattle.
myedmondsnews.com
Free online Art + Business course offered Oct. 8
Attorney Sarah Jordan, owner of Edmonds-based Jordan Law Firm pllc, is offering her Art+Business: Business Basics to Keep You Creative, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. via Zoom. This session is for creatives in visual arts, performance, music, writing, illustration and photography who want plain-language basics about starting or...
Eater
Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area
Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
