Sioux Falls, SD

Controversial social studies standards receive first of four public hearings

This week the public had its first opportunity to speak to a state education committee about social studies and history curriculum standards. The four-and-a-half hour meeting in Aberdeen was the first of four such hearings. South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson shared her vision of what educational standards should...
Smith comments on 1st education standards hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of four public hearings regarding new social standards in South Dakota classrooms wrapped up yesterday in Aberdeen. It included testimony from people both in favor and those who oppose. KELOLAND News sat down with democratic gubernatorial governor candidate Jamie Smith Tuesday to...
What led Smith to challenge for governor?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting opens Friday in South Dakota’s general election. KELOLAND News asked Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the House Democrat leader, about his decision to challenge the Republican incumbent, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Here are his answers. When did you make the decision...
South Dakota AG plans to hire missing Indigenous coordinator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is preparing to hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people. Vargo’s office said in a statement he met with Indigenous leaders after a gathering that included a song from...
Lewandowski Flies out of Pierre After Helping Organize Rapid City Event

KSFY’s Austin Goss gets confirmation from Noem’s campaign spokesman Ian Fury that Noem’s disgraced/disgraceful campaign advisor was “in South Dakota doing prep work for the American Resolve event next week in Rapid City and flew out of Pierre.”. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to...
What led Noem to seek re-election as governor?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting opens Friday in South Dakota’s general election. KELOLAND News asked South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem what led her to seek the Republican nomination for re-election. Here are the questions. When did you make the decision to run for re-election?. Did you ask...
South Dakota teachers and school administrators voice opposition to new proposed social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off a series of public hearings before deciding whether to adopt the governor’s proposed standards. They would remake the state’s standards for history and civics by relying heavily on material from Hillsdale College, a private, conservative institution in Michigan. Conservatives and some parents who spoke at the Board of Education Standards hearing in Aberdeen on Monday defended the proposal as a robust effort to address a lack of knowledge of American civics.
South Dakota social studies hearings pit teachers against Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off...
State employees in Sioux Falls to get new facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is in the process of soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing new or renovated office space for a number of state agencies in the Sioux Falls area, according to a request for proposals (RFP) filed by the Bureau of Administration (BOA) on September 15, 2022.
Hutterian soybean co-op agrees to pay a penalty

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Hutterian Co-operative of Aberdeen has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after receiving many loads of soybeans while lacking a state-required grain buyer’s license. The state Public Utilities Commission will decide on September 27 whether to accept the settlement that was signed...
SD lawmakers support state assistance to regional jails

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A group of South Dakota lawmakers like the idea of providing state loans and grants to counties for regional jails but isn’t sure about allowing a county-jail sales tax. The Legislature’s Study Committee on Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans met for a fourth...
South Dakota Appropriation Committee raise questions about Highway Patrol raises

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Members of the South Dakota legislatures interim Appropriations Committee were concerned with the money used to give state Highway Patrol troopers raises above and beyond the six percent given to all state employees. Committee Co-Chair Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says they had lots of questions about the...
Working to prevent suicide in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Those who work in the mental health field are on high alert in South Dakota. That’s because last year the state saw a record number of suicides. The fastest growing group attempting and completing suicides are young people between the ages 10 and 14.
Board of Regents ‘excited’ for system-wide enrollment gain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After four years of decline, education officials celebrated system-wide gains for headcount enrollment in South Dakota’s six public higher-education universities. The fall 2022 headcount enrollment was announced at 33,690 students, a .7% increase from 33,455 students in 2021. The highest enrollment number has...
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases down, hospitalizations up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,017 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up three from 3,014 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two men and one woman in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Turner, McPherson and Custer.
