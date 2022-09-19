“National Building Museum is extending its Notre-Dame de Paris augmented reality exhibition until October 9.”

Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
A huge underground fuel tank from WW2 is becoming an exhibition hall for Sydney’s new world-class art museum
The Art Gallery of New South Wales has unveiled the opening program for the gallery's new major transformation and expansion, which has been called the Sydney Modern Project. This brand-new overhaul is set to open on budget and on schedule on December 3, 2022. The opening program, featuring works by more than 900 Australian and international artists, will be free to visitors when the transformed art museum opens.
Brad Pitt Shows His Art, MoMA’s Chief Photography Curator Departs, and More: Morning Links for September 19, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT’S THE PITTS—the artworks by actor Brad Pitt, that is. Some of them are on display in Tampere, Finland, at the Sara Hildén Art Museum, TMZ reports. In a new show there, Pitt is showing recent work alongside sculptures by his friend Thomas Houseago, whom Pitt reportedly counts as a close friend. According to TMZ, Pitt never made it to the opening of the exhibition, which also includes works by the composer Nick Cave. But for those interested in traveling to see the exhibition, Tampere is only a short train ride from Helsinki. PHOTOGRAPHY DISPATCH. The curator Clément Chéroux, a star of the Museum...
King Charles III is the owner in trust of more than 500,000 artworks including 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci
Oil painting by RajasekharanCredit: Rajasekharan Parameswaran at English Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was the proprietor in trust of one of the world's greatest art collections.
Should the British Be Forced to Return the Ancient 2,200-year-old Rosetta Stone? Egyptian Archaeologist Reveals Request
Recently, Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass has publicly requested that the Rosetta Stone, housed at the British Museum, be returned to Egypt. He announced that "a group of Egyptian intellectuals" plan to forward a signed petition to the European museums at the start of October. [i]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ancient glass vessels damaged in Beirut blast go on display at British Museum
Restored ancient glass vessels which were damaged in the 2020 Beirut port explosion are to go on display at the British Museum.The eight vessels, from the Roman, Byzantine and Islamic periods, have been painstakingly pieced back together by museum conservation experts and are going on show at the London venue before being returned to Lebanon in late Autumn.The British Museum’s director Hartwig Fischer said the items – which are on show in an event called Shattered Glass Of Beirut at the Asahi Shimbun Displays – “tells a story of near destruction and recovery, of resilience and collaboration”.Hidde van Seggelen, president of the...
A look inside the Gustav Klimt immersive experience at the Hall des Lumières
Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, the oldest savings bank in New York City, has transformed into a giant new center for custom-designed immersive art experiences dubbed Hall des Lumières. Located across from City Hall Park, the revamped destination just opened this week on Wednesday. The new center’s inaugural installation will...
vanessa german and Cauleen Smith Win One of World’s Largest Art Prizes, $250,000 Heinz Art Awards
Artists vanessa german and Cauleen Smith have won one of the largest art prizes in the world, the Heinz Award for the Arts. Each will now take home $250,000. german often creates sculptures that are adorned with beads, fabrics, cowrie shells, glass, and more. Often, these works are intended to serve a restorative purpose and seem imbued with ritualistic power. Past works have involved the creation of altar-like spaces for victims of racist police killings, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. On view now at New York’s Kasmin gallery is a show by german that includes a new set of works in...
Atlas Obscura
The Race to Document Prehistoric Art in a Coastal Cave in France
When prehistoric artists entered the narrow first passageway of what’s now Cosquer Cave some 27,000 years ago, they moved from flat, grassy plains up a small incline to the base of a cliff a few miles from the sea. Today, when Bertrand Chazaly enters the French cave to digitally scan the paintings and engravings those artists created, he has a tougher journey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Artists’ Estates, Museums, and Platforms are Cashing In By Minting Traditional Artists’ Work into NFTs
This past Valentine’s Day, as the booming NFT market suffered an unexpected dip that proved to be an omen for this summer’s “crypto winter,” Vienna’s Belvedere Museum released its first NFT drop — a collection of 10,000 unique swatches from Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss, made by dividing the seminal painting into a 100×100 grid. The Belvedere’s general director Stella Rollig cast the moment in grand terms. “What does it mean to own a work of art in the digital age?” Rollig asked in the press release. “The rise of NFTs, which has preoccupied the art world since 2020, has given fresh impetus...
For more than a century visitors have enjoyed the exotic collections of Frederick Horniman at a museum named in his honour - but do they really remember him? New book explores his family's interesting history
Mr. Horniman’s Walrus: Legacies of a Remarkable Victorian Family. In 1886, one of the star attractions of the Colonial and Indian Exhibition in Kensington was a stuffed walrus. Queen Victoria visited the exhibition and admired it. It may have been the first time she’d seen a walrus. It was...
Gold and silver treasures discovered with 'elite craftspeople' burials near powerful Wari queen's tomb
Archaeologists excavating a necropolis north of Lima have unearthed a 1,300-year-old ornate tomb from the Wari era of Peru. The tomb contains the remains of a high-status man dubbed the "Lord of Huarmey." The remains of six other people were found in the same tomb, some of which were likely...
Comments / 0