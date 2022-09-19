ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’

Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Hurricane brewing next week? Coastal Alabama officials remind folks it’s too early to predict

The spaghetti models are not even pointing at coastal Alabama yet, and the likelihood of a tropical storm slamming anywhere from Texas to Florida remains very much unknown. But on social media and beyond, some forecasts are declaring Tropical Wave Invest 98L – a system that could become a tropical depression over the next two days – an alarming scenario for the U.S. Gulf Coast.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
apr.org

Mobile Baykeeper, Alabama Power fight over what to do with coal ash

Historically, coal ash pits have been a problem not only for our state but for several states across the country. For a long time, utility companies washed coal ash into big unlined pits. Cade Kistler with the environmental group Mobile Baykeeper. Mobile Baykeeper is an underwriter for Alabama Public Radio.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
townandtourist.com

19 Top Treehouse Rentals in Alabama (Homestyle & Spacious!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When visiting the great state of Alabama there’s plenty to look forward to, from fresh peanuts to historic landmarks, to barbecue, and beyond. When planning your next trip to the Yellowhammer State, why not add another thing to look forward to in the form of an incredible treehouse rental.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term

Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#National Public Lands Day#National Parks#North Alabama#Economy#Local Life#Travel Destinations#Travel Info#What To Do#The Office Of Gov#Adcnr#State
AL.com

Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area

One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
ALABAMA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
VALLEY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
WSFA

Alabama near the top for major weather-related power outages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Power outages are annoying, frustrating and an inconvenience. Unfortunately they can happen at any time for a variety of different reasons. The most common reason? Significant weather events like severe weather, winter storms, tropical cyclones, and extreme heat. Those actually accounted for 83% of all reported power outages between 2000 and 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama HVAC part manufacturer settles over hazardous waste allegations

An air conditioning parts manufacturer in southeast Alabama has agreed to pay $14,080 to resolve alleged violations of state rules for handling hazardous wastes. Ruskin Company Inc. and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced a consent order this week resolving violations that were uncovered during ADEM investigations of the facility earlier this year.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama Dept. of Veterans Affairs pushing suicide prevention awareness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and colleges and universities across the state are displaying 152 flags in honor of the 152 Alabama veterans who lost their lives to suicide in 2020. The statewide campaign is called Operation We Remember. If anything, it’s meant to...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy