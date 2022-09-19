Read full article on original website
State officials urge Alabamians to have a hurricane preparedness plan
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Atlantic Ocean is becoming more active, and state emergency management officials are urging Alabamians to be prepared in case one of those systems heads our way. It’s been two years since Hurricane Sally and 18 since Ivan hit the Gulf Coast. Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes has seen it […]
Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’
Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
How common are mountain lion sightings in Alabama?
Pumas, panthers, and... catamounts? No matter what you call a mountain lion, they've been spotted here in Alabama — just not as often as you might believe.
Hurricane brewing next week? Coastal Alabama officials remind folks it’s too early to predict
The spaghetti models are not even pointing at coastal Alabama yet, and the likelihood of a tropical storm slamming anywhere from Texas to Florida remains very much unknown. But on social media and beyond, some forecasts are declaring Tropical Wave Invest 98L – a system that could become a tropical depression over the next two days – an alarming scenario for the U.S. Gulf Coast.
See it for Yourself: Most Expensive, Picturesque Home in Alabama
One of Alabama’s most expensive homes has been on the market for over 100 days. Also, it had a price decrease as well. This massive Italian Villa sits on one of Alabama’s prettiest lakes, Lake Martin which crosses three different counties of Coosa, Elmore, and Tallapoosa. This estate...
Military seals stolen from Alabama veterans cemetery returned to burial ground
Four seals representing four branches of the U.S. military that were stolen from an Alabama veterans cemetery were returned to the burial ground, the state Department of Veterans Affairs said Wednesday. The seals for the U.S. Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps. and Air Force were snatched last month from the...
Gus Mitchell’s store added to Alabama historical sites, plans underway to open museum and meeting space
Before internet or even telephones, there was usually a place in the community where folks would gather to talk, to trade and just be together. In a little community on Perry County Road 45 called Vilula, that place was Gus Mitchell’s store. And one man who grew up there is working to preserve the store and its history.
Mobile Baykeeper, Alabama Power fight over what to do with coal ash
Historically, coal ash pits have been a problem not only for our state but for several states across the country. For a long time, utility companies washed coal ash into big unlined pits. Cade Kistler with the environmental group Mobile Baykeeper. Mobile Baykeeper is an underwriter for Alabama Public Radio.
19 Top Treehouse Rentals in Alabama (Homestyle & Spacious!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When visiting the great state of Alabama there’s plenty to look forward to, from fresh peanuts to historic landmarks, to barbecue, and beyond. When planning your next trip to the Yellowhammer State, why not add another thing to look forward to in the form of an incredible treehouse rental.
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term
Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
LIVE UPDATES: Alabama prepares for execution of Alan Miller
A judge has stayed the lethal injection. Alabama is still preparing to execute Alan Miller.
OPINION: Will Alabama follow the lead of other states to provide relief for taxpayers
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco States around the Nation are flush with cash because of federal COVID relief dollars and increased tax revenue. As a result, at least 32 of those states have enacted either some sort of tax cut or rebate this past year. So the question is, will […]
3 new car tags available in Alabama, including first for SEC university
Fans of the Florida Gators will soon be able to show their pride on the back of their cars in Alabama. The University of Florida specialized plate is one of three new tags that will be available Oct. 1. The others are tags for Vulcan Park and Museum and Oneonta Redskins.
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area
One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Alabama near the top for major weather-related power outages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Power outages are annoying, frustrating and an inconvenience. Unfortunately they can happen at any time for a variety of different reasons. The most common reason? Significant weather events like severe weather, winter storms, tropical cyclones, and extreme heat. Those actually accounted for 83% of all reported power outages between 2000 and 2021.
Alabama HVAC part manufacturer settles over hazardous waste allegations
An air conditioning parts manufacturer in southeast Alabama has agreed to pay $14,080 to resolve alleged violations of state rules for handling hazardous wastes. Ruskin Company Inc. and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced a consent order this week resolving violations that were uncovered during ADEM investigations of the facility earlier this year.
Alabama Dept. of Veterans Affairs pushing suicide prevention awareness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and colleges and universities across the state are displaying 152 flags in honor of the 152 Alabama veterans who lost their lives to suicide in 2020. The statewide campaign is called Operation We Remember. If anything, it’s meant to...
