DPS: Active shooter threat unfounded at East High School

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Police received a call of an active shooter threat at East High School that prompted a large police presence.

According to the Denver Police Department, at 1:53 p.m. they received a call from a male teacher who said there was an active shooter at the school. The teacher gave police a suspect description, the address of the school, and then quickly hung up.

DPD said officers quickly responded and were at the school in less than two minutes.

Once officers were on scene, they went inside the school and went room to room looking for the threat. They also utilized Denver Public School’s camera system.

One student told FOX31 a lockdown alarm sounded and police came into the school and escorted them out.

“It’s scary, especially since we are not getting any messages. We are only getting text messages from our kids,” said parent Chezra Delaine.

According to DPD, they were able to secure the school quickly and then began evacuating all the students to the football field.

Ultimately, DPD confirmed that the threat was unfounded and no injuries were reported.

Many parents rushed to the school and waited as students were being escorted out of the building.

“She texted me and said she was hiding and she said she’s really scared. I’m really nervous. I’m just tired of it,” said parent Gina Kessler.

Parents were asked to go to the large statue in City Park with DPD to ensure the safety of staff and students.

Some parents like Abril Gallegos tried to get her sister’s attention from far away to show she was waiting for her.

“It’s quite scary. I’ve been through these situations, I know what she’s feeling,” Gallegos said.

FOX31’s Vicente Arenas was at the school and said firefighters were helping students to cool down after they were evacuated. The video shows students running to the water and laughing while escaping the heat despite the threat that ended the school day short.

