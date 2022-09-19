Ethelyn Sirmon Watson, a life-long resident of Greenville, Alabama, transitioned to her heavenly home on June 26, 2022, with her family at her side. Ethelyn was born to Owen and Aure Mae Sirmon of Greenville on Dec. 26, 1935. She graduated from Greenville High School in 1954. In 1956, she married Harold Watson and they lived in the Bolling community. They had one son, David (Sharon) and one daughter, Lora Ward (Joey) that blessed her with four grandchildren, Tanner, Thomas, Keri and Wesley .She was delighted to be able to witness her first born grandson, Tanner marry Olivia Parsons in March of 2021 and they were blessing her with her first great-grandchild in Dec. In 1979, she was widowed and moved to the Sandcut community to be near relatives. Ethelyn worked at Liberty National Life Insurance Company for 43 years before retiring in 1999.

GREENVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO