WSFA
First Alert: Very hot start to Fall, but relief is on the horizon
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a hot and sunny Last Day of Summer, skies will remain clear through tonight. Lows will hover in the 60s along with light to variable winds. Fall officially starts on Thursday, but it will continue to feel like summer. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower to middle 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. The muggy factor will again be a bit noticeable and there is a low end chance for a few showers or thunderstorms late in the day and through the night.
WSFA
Eyes on Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a quiet year in the Gulf of Mexico so far. There haven’t been any tropical concerns yet, and there won’t be any through the weekend. That will, unfortunately, change as the month comes to a close next week. A tropical wave...
franchising.com
Checkers Drive-in Restaurant To Open Second Location In Montgomery
Checkers drive-thru restaurant to open its second location in Montgomery, Ala., on September 20th. September 20, 2022 // Franchising.com // Checkers, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, has announced the opening of its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama.
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Dawn Green of Wetumpka
Dawn Green was nominated by the women who serve with her at Isaiah 58 Ministry. They say she goes above and beyond to help those in need. Dawn Green is the coordinator of the Isaiah 58 Ministry at Santuck Baptist Church in Wetumpka. The ministry provides clothing and hygiene items...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Alabama
If you're a fan of fried chicken sandwiches, then you'll be happy to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening up another new location in Alabama this week. On September 22, 2022, Chick-fil-A will open its newest Alabama location at 2021 Fairview Avenue in Prattville.
alabamanews.net
Hundreds Drive Thru Food Giveaway in Selma
Community volunteers continue to conduct food giveaways in Selma — for people who are in need. Organizers say it’s a practical example of neighbors — helping neighbors. Gospel Tabernacle Church — and the Son Light Center — have been passing out food in the Selma-Dallas County community — for the past 15 years.
Greenville Advocate
Anita Anne Watts Roberts
Anita Anne Watts Roberts, 93, died peacefully Sept. 8, 2022, at the Azalea Gardens Assisted Living facility in Tallahassee, Florida. Her son Millard David Roberts and his wife Kristin (Schreiber) were at her bedside when she passed. Anita’s daughter, Anne Chancellor Gibson, and oldest son, Timothy Mason Roberts and his wife Emily (Sellers) had visited and comforted her recently.
Greenville Advocate
Doris Lane Sanders Duncan
Doris Lane Sanders Duncan, age 95, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after an extended illness. Funeral Services were held on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Bro. David Norrell officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to service time. Burial followed at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing.
Health officials encourage pet vaccines after Alabama resident bitten by feral kitten
A man bitten by a rabies-positive kitten has renewed the push for pet vaccinations by Alabama health officials.
alabamanews.net
Rabid Kitten Bites Greenville Resident
State health officials say a rabid kitten has bitten a person in Greenville. The Alabama Department of Public Health says the kitten was found on a resident’s porch and presumed to be a part of a nearby feral cat colony. The resident had been caring for the kitten, which was approximately 8-weeks-old.
Greenville Advocate
William Eugene Halford
William Eugene Halford, age 76, of McKenzie, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. He was born Nov. 13, 1945, in Butler County, Alabama. Mr. Halford is survived by his wife of 58 years, Eva Nell Halford; son, Jerry LaDon Halford; daughters, Pamela Joy (Jesse) Kilpatrick and Inez (Jimmy) Booker; grandchildren, Chan (Allison) Lowe, Hollie (Matthew) Colburn, Marissa (Zach) Bryan, Kara Halford (Peyton McCraney) , Josh Thrower and Kristy Blanco, great grandchildren, Ellie Rae Lowe, Willa Grace McCraney, Griffin and Luis Blanco; brothers, Billy Joe (Debra) Halford, Donnie (Leslie) Halford, Dwight (Connie) Halford; sister, Jeanette Gorum; sisters-in-law, Versa (Clifford) Higdon and Vera Mae (Foy) Calhoun; aunt, Verlie Stuckey; and a number of nieces and nephews.
WSFA
Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and doing it with a smile. When she found out that she was nominated for a WSFA 12 News Class Act Award, she was emotional. She said she does her job because she truly loves it.
wdhn.com
Ribbon cutting of new Elba Healthcare Clinic
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—Better news today than a decade ago when Western Coffee County received a blow after Elba Hospital closed its doors for the final time leaving a large segment of the population without nearby medical care. As of September 20, Elba Healthcare, a satellite facility operated by Mizell...
Greenville Advocate
Pauline Szabo
Pauline Szabo, age 80, a resident of Greenville, Alabama passed away on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Pauline Szabo was born on Nov. 19, 1941. Celebration of Life was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, Alabama with Rev. Eddie Holder officiating. Burial followed in New Home Methodist Cemetery, Georgiana, Alabama. Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, Alabama directed arrangements. Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. until service time.
Greenville Advocate
Ethelyn Sirmon Watson
Ethelyn Sirmon Watson, a life-long resident of Greenville, Alabama, transitioned to her heavenly home on June 26, 2022, with her family at her side. Ethelyn was born to Owen and Aure Mae Sirmon of Greenville on Dec. 26, 1935. She graduated from Greenville High School in 1954. In 1956, she married Harold Watson and they lived in the Bolling community. They had one son, David (Sharon) and one daughter, Lora Ward (Joey) that blessed her with four grandchildren, Tanner, Thomas, Keri and Wesley .She was delighted to be able to witness her first born grandson, Tanner marry Olivia Parsons in March of 2021 and they were blessing her with her first great-grandchild in Dec. In 1979, she was widowed and moved to the Sandcut community to be near relatives. Ethelyn worked at Liberty National Life Insurance Company for 43 years before retiring in 1999.
What Saban said about Alabama mindset, cracks a joke
Alabama’s at the midweek point of practice for the Saturday visit from Vanderbilt. Nick Saban will stop by the interview room to discuss the progress after the Wednesday workout. Refresh the page for the latest once he arrives. -- It’s about stacking positive performances in practices and that means...
wdhn.com
MISSING: Coffee Co. Sheriff’s searching for missing man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man. Joshua J. Burdeshaw, 41, was reportedly seen around the Elba Courthouse on Tuesday, September 13th. Joshua is 6’0″ and 220lbs and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and khaki...
Troy sorority girls go viral for reaction to App State’s Hail Mary
By now you’ve seen the game-winning Hail Mary pass that lifted Appalachian State over Troy 32-28 on Saturday. Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and App State, a week after upsetting Texas A&M, pulled out a win over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener.
WSFA
Selma combining property tax assessment with Dallas County
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Property tax collections will look different for property owners in the city of Selma. Beginning Oct. 1, city and county tax assessments will be combined into one lump payment. For example, if your city tax assessment is $200 and your county tax assessment is $400, you...
wdhn.com
Stabbing in Clio prison, RSN
CLIO, Ala (WDHN)—A stabbing has occurred at Easterling Prison in Clio, Barbour County, reports from Rickey Stokes News. According to RSN, a 26-year-old male has suffered a stab wound to the left side of the chest. The victim is said to be breathing and alert. Ozark dispatched Echo EMS to the prison.
