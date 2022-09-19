Read full article on original website
Drinking coffee may raise your risk of oesophageal cancer... but only if it's piping hot, study claims
Drinking coffee may raise your risk of cancer... but only if it's piping hot, research suggests. Scientists think it's because hot liquids damage tissues in the oesophagus — also known as the food pipe. It means, in theory, tea lovers could also be at risk. Therefore, people should wait...
Warning to all diet cola fans as drink ‘increases risk of killer conditions’
DIET fizzy drinks raise your risk of heart disease and stroke by 10 per cent, a study claims. Less than a can a day could be enough to cause health damage. Millions of Brits drink the sugar-free sweetened drinks because they have zero calories. But scientists at the French National...
Artificial Sweeteners Found in Dietary Beverages Linked With Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases: Study
A new study has found a link between the consumption of artificial sweeteners, generally found in dietary beverages, and increased cardiovascular disease risk like stroke. Artificial sweeteners like aspartame, acesulfame potassium, and sucralose have emerged as alternatives to added sugar that enable the sweet taste but reduce the calorie content.
Revealed: Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day 'could help stave off type 2 diabetes'
Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day may help to stave off type 2 diabetes, research suggests. But too much red, processed and even white meats appears to have the opposite effect, according to the same study. Italian researchers have now recommended fish and eggs as...
The One Snack Cardiologists Want You to Eat for a Healthier Heart
There are many benefits of pistachios for heart health thanks to their nutrition profile. Here's why cardiologists want you to snack on a handful of pistachios.
3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat
While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
Eating frozen meals and cold cuts raises your risk of cancer and early death, new studies show
Two recent studies added to evidence about how ultra-processed foods may affect health. One found an increased risk of colorectal cancer for men in the top fifth of ultra-processed diets in the US. The other study found the preservative-laden foods were linked to early death, especially from heart disease.
People Who Consume Artificial Sweeteners May Have a 9% Higher Risk for Heart Disease, New Research Suggests
The average American adult consumes 77 grams of sugar (a little more than 6 tablespoons) per day, according to the American Heart Association. Compare that to the AHA's recommended limits for added sugars …. Men: at most 36 grams, which equals 9 teaspoons or 150 calories, per day. Women: at...
How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle
Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
3 Gut-Healthy Supplements Doctors Say You Should Be Taking Every Day Over 40 For Faster Weight Loss
You may have heard time and time again that healthy weight loss is possible with a balanced diet, regular exercise, frequent hydration and a consistent sleep schedule. While this is true for many, you might find that supplementation and gut-healthy nutrients can assist you on your journey, helping boost your metabolism and promote smoother digestion. We checked in with doctors and health experts for 3 supplement suggestions if your goal is to lose weight healthily over 40.
The Two Drinks You Should Never Have For Gas & Bloating
This article has been updated since its initial 07/05/22 publish date to include more expert insight. If you struggle with chronic bloating, you may have tried many remedies, supplements, and diet changes to keep it at bay. While certain foods and beverages are known to ease bloating and other digestive issues, it’s also important to pay attention to the things you’re consuming that may be worsening the problem. In fact, there are two drinks that may be contributing to your chronic bloating.
Drinking a glass of milk a day ‘slashes your risk of killer type 2 diabetes’
A GLASS of milk a day slashes diabetes risk by ten per cent, research reveals. Experts found moderate dairy consumption helps protect against the condition, which affects almost five million Brits. One theory is that it contains key nutrients that boost the body’s ability to process sugar. But researchers...
Drinking at least 4 cups of certain teas may reduce type 2 diabetes risk, research finds
(CNN) — Drinking black, green or oolong tea might have more benefits than a little energy boost -- a certain amount could reduce risk of developing type 2 diabetes, new research has found. Drinking at least four cups of any of these teas per day has been linked with...
Your bedtime and DREAMS can predict your dementia risk, scientists say
YOUR sleep habits can actually predict how likely you are to develop brain-wasting condition dementia, experts have said. For years, scientists have believed that a good night's sleep is key to preventing the deadly condition. They also thought dreaming was a sign of good brain health. But now, two new...
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Walnuts do more than add crunch to banana bread or brownies, according to new research that suggests eating walnuts regularly starting early in life may lead to better health as people age. Researchers found that participants who ate walnuts in young to middle adulthood were likely...
Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it
Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
Why Experts Say You Should Stop Drinking This One Fizzy Beverage—It’s So Bad For Your Gut Health
For optimal gut health, it’s vital to have a well-balanced diet, hydrate frequently, stick to a consistent sleep schedule and exercise regularly. With that said, when many of us experience indigestion or heartburn, it may be tempting to reach for a fizzy, caffeinated beverage to feel relieved. We checked in with health experts who explain why avoiding carbonated energy drinks is crucial for healthier, smoother digestion, and why switching to probiotic-filled kombucha instead, is the way to go. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Kelsey Butler, MS, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Coastal Dream Life and Dana Ellis Hunnes, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health.
Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose
Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
I’m a doctor – my secret to looking ten years younger and it’s all about eating three certain foods
A DOCTOR has revealed the foods that he believes are key to helping you look at least ten years younger. As age keeps knocking on our front door, many people are searching for the best way to keep their skin looking flawless and youthful. Dr Eric Berg believes that he...
How Bad Is It Really to Eat Sugar Before Bed?
Eating sugar before bed may not be the best idea if you do it regularly. High blood sugar levels have been associated with poor sleep quality and weight gain.
