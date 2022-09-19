ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

The Weather Channel

Artificial Sweeteners Found in Dietary Beverages Linked With Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases: Study

A new study has found a link between the consumption of artificial sweeteners, generally found in dietary beverages, and increased cardiovascular disease risk like stroke. Artificial sweeteners like aspartame, acesulfame potassium, and sucralose have emerged as alternatives to added sugar that enable the sweet taste but reduce the calorie content.
shefinds

3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
msn.com

How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle

Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
shefinds

3 Gut-Healthy Supplements Doctors Say You Should Be Taking Every Day Over 40 For Faster Weight Loss

You may have heard time and time again that healthy weight loss is possible with a balanced diet, regular exercise, frequent hydration and a consistent sleep schedule. While this is true for many, you might find that supplementation and gut-healthy nutrients can assist you on your journey, helping boost your metabolism and promote smoother digestion. We checked in with doctors and health experts for 3 supplement suggestions if your goal is to lose weight healthily over 40.
shefinds

The Two Drinks You Should Never Have For Gas & Bloating

This article has been updated since its initial 07/05/22 publish date to include more expert insight. If you struggle with chronic bloating, you may have tried many remedies, supplements, and diet changes to keep it at bay. While certain foods and beverages are known to ease bloating and other digestive issues, it’s also important to pay attention to the things you’re consuming that may be worsening the problem. In fact, there are two drinks that may be contributing to your chronic bloating.
msn.com

Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it

Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
shefinds

Why Experts Say You Should Stop Drinking This One Fizzy Beverage—It’s So Bad For Your Gut Health

For optimal gut health, it’s vital to have a well-balanced diet, hydrate frequently, stick to a consistent sleep schedule and exercise regularly. With that said, when many of us experience indigestion or heartburn, it may be tempting to reach for a fizzy, caffeinated beverage to feel relieved. We checked in with health experts who explain why avoiding carbonated energy drinks is crucial for healthier, smoother digestion, and why switching to probiotic-filled kombucha instead, is the way to go. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Kelsey Butler, MS, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Coastal Dream Life and Dana Ellis Hunnes, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose

Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
