CNBC
Stocks close higher for fourth straight session ahead of key inflation report, Dow rises 200 points
Stocks rose on Monday as a weaker dollar and growing confidence that higher prices have peaked helped Wall Street's relief rally continue ahead of a key inflation report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 229.63 points, or 0.71%, to end at 32,381.34. The S&P 500 rose 1.06% and closed at 4,110.41. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.27%, wrapping the session at 12,266.41.
US News and World Report
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
The 10-year US Treasury yield just hit its highest level since 2011 ahead of the Fed's rate hike decision
The 10-year US Treasury yield surged to its highest level since 2011 on Monday, hitting a high of 3.51%. Monday's surge in Treasury yields came a day ahead of the Fed's upcoming rate hike decision. Treasury yields could keep soaring, with Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton expecting a surge to 4%...
CNBC
The Japanese yen is at 24-year lows. Here's what to expect at the next BOJ meeting
The Bank of Japan reportedly conducted a foreign exchange check – a move seen as a precursor for a formal intervention. HSBC says BOJ will prioritize maintaining its yield curve control policy instead. UBS says chances of shifting away from its current monetary stance especially low under BOJ governor...
How the 0.75% Federal Reserve interest rate hike could affect you
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75% in an attempt to cool record high inflation. NBC News’ Brian Cheung explains how the rate hike will affect Americans. Sept. 21, 2022.
US Stocks Open Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision, Dow Jumps 175 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 175 points on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET. The country’s central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 bps at the meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%
The Fed continues to try and combat inflation by raising interest rates three quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has more details on Chairman Jerome Powell’s efforts to avoid a recession.Sept. 21, 2022.
Japan intervenes to stop yen slide, after BOJ holds rates super low
TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market on Thursday to buy yen for the first time since 1998, in an attempt to shore up the battered currency after the Bank of Japan stuck with ultra-low interest rates.
The dollar is sliding against the yen after Japan's market intervention, but the yen's advance won't last long, analysts say
The US dollar dropped against the Japanese yen on Thursday after Japan intervened in the currency market for the first time since 1998. Japan is trying to defend the yen's value which has dropped 25% against the greenback this year. One analyst said the timing was "very poor," following immediately...
Why Shares of Mastercard, Affirm, and SoFi Are Slumping Today
Markets are still digesting the Federal Reserve's rate hike and meeting from yesterday.
US News and World Report
Yen Surges After Japan Intervenes With First Support Since 1998
LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Japanese yen jumped across the board on Thursday after monetary authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market to boost the battered currency for the first time since 1998, although analysts said Japan may struggle to keep the yen strong for long. The dollar was last...
The Federal Reserve is the rest of the world’s problem
In 1971, at the time when the United States delinked the dollar from gold, Treasury Secretary John Connally famously told a group of European finance ministers that the dollar was “our currency but your problem.”. Today, he might have said something similar about the Federal Reserve’s recent shift to...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms
Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
US News and World Report
10-Year Yields Highest Since 2011 Before Expected Fed Rate Hike
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest level since 2011 on Monday as investors adjusted for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will hike rates higher and for longer than previously expected as inflation remains near multi-decade highs. Data last week showed higher-than-expected consumer...
Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
Stocks finished broadly lower Tuesday as Wall Street, increasingly anxious about the slowing economy, looks ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in its bid to squash the highest inflation in decades. The S&P 500 index fell 1.1%, as more than 90% of stocks and...
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones closed higher by around 197 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.8% in the previous session. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The US...
Stocks slump on Wall Street as Fed steps up inflation fight
NEW YORK – Stocks closed sharply lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve made another big interest rate hike and sharply increased its outlook for how high it expects to raise rates in coming months. Short-term Treasury yields pushed further into multiyear highs after the central bank raised its short-term...
US stocks fall broadly as global central banks raise rates
Stocks fell on Wall Street in morning trading on Thursday and added to weekly losses for major indexes as central banks around the world hiked interest rates to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 10:19 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98 points, or 0.3%,...
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of a key decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 index fell 0.9% as of 3:37p.m. Eastern. More than 90% of stocks and every sector in the benchmark index lost ground as traders wait to see how far the Fed will raise interest rates at its meeting that ends Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Wall Street Ends Choppy Session Higher With Focus Firmly on Fed
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended a seesaw session higher on Monday, as investors turned their attention to this week's policy meeting at the Federal Reserve and how aggressively it will hike interest rates. Even more so than the Ukraine war or corporate earnings, the actions of the U.S....
